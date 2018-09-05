Sunfonda : Warmly welcome TOYOTA motor (Kyushu) HIDESHI YOKOI to come here to investigate. ...

On September 3, 2018, vice President of Sunfonda group, after-sales director cui yinlong of Sunfonda group and general manager Yang rui of xi 'an junsheng lexus received the leaders who came.



Lexus (kyushu) plant was established on February 8, 1991, and officially started construction at the end of 1992, which has been 26 years. Currently, I am mainly responsible for the production of CT, ES, RX, NX and other models and supply to more than 80 countries in North America, Asia and Europe.



Yang Rui, general manager of Xi'an Jun Sheng Lexus, reported the key work.



