Sunfonda : Yinchuan Porsche center trial drive ended successfully ...

09/27/2018 | 04:26am CEST

Yinchuan Porsche center trial drive ended successfully at Hedong manor

Welcome customers

Safe explanation before departure

The porsche team is ready

Reach hotung manor
Learn about wine culture in the wine cellar

The end of the test drive trip

Mid-Autumn festival
For each participating customer
Send a gift

About the YinChuan porsche center

Porsche Centre Yinchuan
Ningxia Sunfonda Xinjie Sales & Service Trading Co., Ltd.
Northeast No. 109 Road and Yongsheng Road
Desheng Industrial Park, Helan, Yinchuan, Ningxia, P.R.China 750200
Tel: +86 951 8822 911 · Fax: +86 951 8985 911
Mobile: +86 181 5231 3435 · E-Mail: 283767464@qq.com
Website: www.porsche-yinchuan.com

Disclaimer

Sunfonda Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 27 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2018 02:25:02 UTC
