Sungrow Enters Utility Market and Triples Product Portfolio in Australia

– Sungrow Power, the global leading inverter supplier for renewables,
today announced that it is now shipping products from its utility and
large scale commercial range into Australia, a decision that will triple
the size of its product portfolio in the country.
As the largest combined product launch in the company’s history in
Australia, this especially promises to increase competition in the hotly
contested markets of commercial and utility solar. This places Sungrow
in direct competition for commercial projects with SMA, Fronius and ABB,
and SMA, Ingeteam and Schneider for utility projects. The expansion now
also allows Sungrow to access every market for solar in Australia for
both solar and batteries, something no single manufacturer has been able
to achieve. Also, Sungrow is the only manufacturer in the world that
offers both utility scale string and central inverters, which is a
distinct advantage.
“This is a landmark announcement for Sungrow here in Australia,” said
Benson Jiao, Managing Director of Sungrow Australia. “Our entry into
commercial and utility solar is a strategic decision to provide these
markets with greater choice and value over the life of these
investments. We believe Sungrow’s strong record of quality and
reliability will be well received in these markets as it has been in
residential.”
Sungrow’s nine new products being launched this month include:
|
|
Category
|
|
|
|
Product
|
|
|
|
Features
|
Utility
|
|
|
|
3.4MW Utility Inverter & Transformer, 20ft container
|
|
|
|
-
6.8 MW block design
-
DC 1500V, low system cost
-
Max inverter efficiency 99%
-
Max DC/AC ratio up to 1.5
-
Night Static Var Generator function
-
Modular design, easy for maintenance
|
Utility
|
|
|
|
125kW HV Virtual Central Inverter
|
|
|
|
-
DC 1500V, low system initial investment
-
Virtual central concept, easy for O&M
-
1 to 5 MW power block design
-
Max DC/AC ratio up to 1.5
|
Commercial
|
|
|
|
NextGen 5kW, 10kW, 15kW, 20kW 3-phase String Inverters
|
|
|
|
-
Max efficiency 98.6%, EU efficiency 98.3%
-
1.1 overload capacity, 10% more yield under high irradiance
-
Plug and play design, easy installation
-
PV string i/v scan function for fault finding
|
Commercial
|
|
|
|
75kW Energy Storage Inverter
|
|
|
|
-
Compact design and light weight for easier installation and
maintenance
-
Scalable system configuration up to megawatt
-
Compatible with high voltage battery system, low system cost
|
Residential
|
|
|
|
NextGen 6kW and 8kW dual MPPT string inverters
|
|
|
|
-
Max efficiency 98.4%, EU efficiency 98.0%
-
1.3 overload capacity, 10% more yield under high irradiance
-
Plug and play design, easy installation
|
Australian installers will benefit from Sungrow’s local support,
delivered through their team of around 18 staff, among the largest local
presence of all inverter manufacturers. Uniquely, the company also
boasts a local network of service and repairs depots around Australia.
Sungrow Product Training
Installers who want to learn more about Sungrow’s latest product range
should attend the company’s product training in the Eureka Room at the
All Energy Conference in Melbourne, with sessions running on October 3rd
at 10 a.m., 11.30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2.30 p.m. Registration essential via Sungrow’s
page on EventBrite. Sungrow is giving away four 5kW, SG5K-D
inverters for lucky training attendees which will get drawn at the
Sungrow booth party between 4-5 p.m. that same day, stand 2914.
Availability
To find out more about Sungrow’s NextGen Products availability in
Residential, Commercial and Utility, speak with your authorised
distributor.
About Sungrow
Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd ("Sungrow") is a global leading inverter
solution supplier for renewables with over 68 GW installed worldwide as
of June 2018. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian,
Sungrow has the world’s largest dedicated R&D team in the industry with
35% of its 3000 staff dedicated in the area, and a broad product
portfolio offering PV inverter and energy storage systems for
utility-scale, commercial, and residential applications, as well as
internationally recognised floating PV plant solutions. With a strong
21-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power
installations in over 60 countries, maintaining a worldwide market share
of over 15%, and 30% in Germany alone. Learn more about Sungrow by
visiting www.sungrowpower.com.
