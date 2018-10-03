Log in
Sungrow Enters Utility Market and Triples Product Portfolio in Australia

10/03/2018 | 12:01am CEST

www.sungrowpower.com.au – Sungrow Power, the global leading inverter supplier for renewables, today announced that it is now shipping products from its utility and large scale commercial range into Australia, a decision that will triple the size of its product portfolio in the country.

As the largest combined product launch in the company’s history in Australia, this especially promises to increase competition in the hotly contested markets of commercial and utility solar. This places Sungrow in direct competition for commercial projects with SMA, Fronius and ABB, and SMA, Ingeteam and Schneider for utility projects. The expansion now also allows Sungrow to access every market for solar in Australia for both solar and batteries, something no single manufacturer has been able to achieve. Also, Sungrow is the only manufacturer in the world that offers both utility scale string and central inverters, which is a distinct advantage.

“This is a landmark announcement for Sungrow here in Australia,” said Benson Jiao, Managing Director of Sungrow Australia. “Our entry into commercial and utility solar is a strategic decision to provide these markets with greater choice and value over the life of these investments. We believe Sungrow’s strong record of quality and reliability will be well received in these markets as it has been in residential.”

Sungrow’s nine new products being launched this month include:

 
Category       Product       Features

 

Utility

     

 

3.4MW Utility Inverter & Transformer, 20ft container

     
  • 6.8 MW block design
  • DC 1500V, low system cost
  • Max inverter efficiency 99%
  • Max DC/AC ratio up to 1.5
  • Night Static Var Generator function
  • Modular design, easy for maintenance

 

Utility

     

 

125kW HV Virtual Central Inverter

     
  • DC 1500V, low system initial investment
  • Virtual central concept, easy for O&M
  • 1 to 5 MW power block design
  • Max DC/AC ratio up to 1.5

 

Commercial

     

 

NextGen 5kW, 10kW, 15kW, 20kW 3-phase String Inverters

     
  • Max efficiency 98.6%, EU efficiency 98.3%
  • 1.1 overload capacity, 10% more yield under high irradiance
  • Plug and play design, easy installation
  • PV string i/v scan function for fault finding

 

Commercial

     

 

75kW Energy Storage Inverter

     
  • Compact design and light weight for easier installation and maintenance
  • Scalable system configuration up to megawatt
  • Compatible with high voltage battery system, low system cost

 

Residential

     

 

NextGen 6kW and 8kW dual MPPT string inverters

     
  • Max efficiency 98.4%, EU efficiency 98.0%
  • 1.3 overload capacity, 10% more yield under high irradiance
  • Plug and play design, easy installation
 

Australian installers will benefit from Sungrow’s local support, delivered through their team of around 18 staff, among the largest local presence of all inverter manufacturers. Uniquely, the company also boasts a local network of service and repairs depots around Australia.

Sungrow Product Training

Installers who want to learn more about Sungrow’s latest product range should attend the company’s product training in the Eureka Room at the All Energy Conference in Melbourne, with sessions running on October 3rd at 10 a.m., 11.30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2.30 p.m. Registration essential via Sungrow’s page on EventBrite. Sungrow is giving away four 5kW, SG5K-D inverters for lucky training attendees which will get drawn at the Sungrow booth party between 4-5 p.m. that same day, stand 2914.

Availability

To find out more about Sungrow’s NextGen Products availability in Residential, Commercial and Utility, speak with your authorised distributor.

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd ("Sungrow") is a global leading inverter solution supplier for renewables with over 68 GW installed worldwide as of June 2018. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow has the world’s largest dedicated R&D team in the industry with 35% of its 3000 staff dedicated in the area, and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognised floating PV plant solutions. With a strong 21-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power installations in over 60 countries, maintaining a worldwide market share of over 15%, and 30% in Germany alone. Learn more about Sungrow by visiting www.sungrowpower.com.


© Business Wire 2018
