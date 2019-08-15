Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Sunil Gavaskar Opens New Innings With Multi-City USA Tour Titled “Batting-for-Life” Involving Heart to Heart Conversation Events With India's Cricketing Legend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2019 | 02:07pm EDT

- Creating awareness for Congenital Heart Defects (CHD) and participation for totally free lifesaving heart surgeries for children to achieve “Freedom from CHD” from 73rd India Independence Day -

Sunil Gavaskar, Legendary Cricketer and Chairman of Board of Governors of Heart to Heart Foundation (H2H Foundation), recently sponsored 34 pediatric heart surgeries for children from economically and socially challenged sections of society in India matching his 34 cricketing centuries. These life-giving surgeries were performed by the Sai Sanjeevani hospitals. “These tiny tots are waiting for their hearts to be healed. Pediatric cardiac treatment should be within the reach of every child and every parent irrespective of their financial or social status,” said Mr. Gavaskar.

The absence of sophisticated pediatric care is resulting in over 250 children dying every day in India. In India, each year approximately 300,000 children are born with CHD and tragically approximately 25% die before their first birthday. The Sai Sanjeevani hospitals in Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Haryana are India's largest provider of totally free pediatric heart procedures performing nearly 10,000 surgeries and catheter interventions since 2012. “The centers stand committed to the investment in child health initiatives for a healthier nation in the future, by offering quality healthcare provided totally free of cost irrespective of religion, caste, nationality or gender," said Mr. C Sreenivas, Chairman of Sai Sanjeevani hospitals.

These free heart surgeries, screening programs for childhood CHD detection and prevention through better nutrition of expectant mothers as well as research to prevent the formation of CHD are all part of the initiative to achieve Freedom from CHD in India.

“There are over 36,000 children waiting for a free heart surgery in the next two years. We are targeting to support 5,000 free heart surgeries this year, increasing each year thereafter,” said Mr. Arvind Thiagarajan, Trustee & Director of H2H Foundation. Costs for the surgeries and other programs needed would run into several millions of dollars each year. To help meet this urgent need the H2H Foundation launched the “Freedom from CHD” initiative for spreading awareness and participation for free heart surgeries in India through events, starting with the multi-city tour titled “Batting-for-Life” involving Heart to Heart conversations with the cricketing legend. Mr. Sunil Gavaskar will be signing memorabilia bats for the event attendees who will “Bat-for-Life” by supporting free heart surgeries and he is requesting everyone to participate, for saving children and building the nation!

About Heart to Heart Foundation

H2H Foundation is a non-profit organization that is dedicated to saving the lives of children born with congenital heart defects (CHDS) by providing free pediatric cardiac surgeries. To learn more or participate please visit www.h2h.foundation.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:44pCrude Prices Head Further South
DJ
02:43pJohnson Outdoors Appoints Baab to Lead Camping and Watercraft Divisions
GL
02:43pJOHNSON OUTDOORS : Appoints Baab to Lead Camping and Watercraft Divisions
AQ
02:37pCISCO : What's New with the Cisco Catalyst 9800 Series?
PU
02:37pCISCO : Intelligent, Integrated Management with Cisco Headsets
PU
02:37pCATALYST IE3400 HEAVY DUTY SERIES : The Cisco Catalyst built for the harshest environments
PU
02:37pCISCO : How Many Words is Running Code Worth?
PU
02:35pGolden Predator Welcomes Additions to the Brewery Creek Technical Team
GL
02:34pWarren Equity-Backed Superior Industrial Maintenance Company Announces Acquisition of Carolina Coatings Solutions
BU
02:32pKORN FERRY : To Share or Not to Share? Korn Ferry Survey Asks Professionals Whether Revealing Salary Information to Colleagues is Off Limits
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : GE shares fall on report alleging its finances are worse than disclosed
2QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED : Boeing delays delivery of ultra-long-range version of 777X
3NKT A/S : NKT A/S Q2 2019: Financial results in line with expectations and outlook unchanged
4VMWare in talks to buy Pivotal Software; both controlled by Dell
5AEGON N.V. : AEGON N : Dutch insurer Aegon's solvency slips on low interest rates

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group