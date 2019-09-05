Sunil Gavaskar scores double century in his new innings to save over 200 children with Free Heart Surgeries with USA tour “Batting-for-Life”

Sunil Gavaskar, Legendary Indian Cricketer and Chairman, Board of Governors, Heart to Heart Foundation (H2H Foundation), launched his new innings with a double century to support over 200 lifesaving heart surgeries for children in India. These life-giving surgeries will be performed by the Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Hospitals in India. “It’s a great opening innings to the multi-city USA tour to support free heart surgeries for children in India and I am very thankful for the overwhelming participation by many in New Jersey and Atlanta. Hoping to cross a triple century in Silicon Valley,” said Mr. Sunil Gavaskar.

The absence of skilled pediatric care and financial constraints faced by economically challenged families result in over 250 children dying every day in India due to Congenital Heart Defects (CHD). “The Sathya Sai Sanjeevani hospitals in Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Haryana have performed over 10,000 surgeries and catheter interventions since 2012, all Totally Free of Cost,” said Mr. C Sreenivas, Chairman of Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Hospitals. Sadly, over 36,000 children are registered and waiting. Many will not live long if left untreated, he added. H2H Foundation is intending to support 5000 heart surgeries at least this year and many more in the coming years.

“The two events so far with Sunil Gavaskar in New Jersey and Atlanta have contributed to over 200 surgeries being supported, and creating awareness for several hundreds of attendees about the CHD epidemic in India. The remaining events in West Coast USA and other Mid-West cities in September are expected to create further support, participation and awareness,” said Mr. Arvind Thiagarajan, Trustee & Director of H2H Foundation. H2H Foundation launched on 73rd India Independence Day, the “Freedom from CHD” initiative for spreading awareness and participation for free heart surgeries in India, starting with the multi-city tour titled “Batting-for-Life.” As his acknowledgements for those who are willing to bat alongside him to give a gift of life to a needy child, Mr. Gavaskar will be signing a bat each.

“Heart To Heart with Sunil Gavaskar” Event in the San Francisco Bay Area hosted by H2H Foundation

On Friday, September 6th at 7:30pm at Royal Palace Banquet Hall, 6058 Stevenson Blvd, Fremont, CA 94538

On Saturday, September 7th at 12:30pm lunch, followed by event from 2-4pm at the India Community Center, 525 Los Coches St, Milpitas, CA 95035

For Event details and tickets, visit www.h2h.foundation/H2H-with-Gavaskar

For partnership, please call 408-601-0237 or email: info.usa@h2h.foundation

About Heart to Heart Foundation

H2H Foundation is a non-profit organization that is dedicated to saving the lives of children born with congenital heart defects (CHD) by providing free pediatric cardiac surgeries. To learn more or participate please visit www.h2h.foundation.

