Sunkist Growers Launches “When Life Gives You Lemons” Talk Show Series in Canada

05/04/2020 | 03:54pm EDT

A virtual talk show featuring special guests, new citrus recipes and at-home activities

May 4, 2020, Valencia, CA - Sunkist Growers, the 127-year-old citrus cooperative, recently announced the new virtual talk show When Life Gives You Lemons. Hosted by television and online personality Deepa Prashad, the three-part series is scheduled to launch today in the Canada market at 5 pm EDT.

The Instagram Live episodes will air May 4, 6, and 8 featuring recipes and mood-boosting tips using California-grown Sunkist citrus. In each 15-minute episode, Deepa will be joined by special guests Afrim Pristine, the owner of the Cheese Boutique in Toronto, Canada, YouTube personality Alexandra Gater, and photographer Alexa Fernando.

'At Sunkist, we have an old saying, 'When life gives you lemons, make something sweet,'' said Christina Ward, Director of Global Brand Marketing. 'Many seem to be adopting this mindset, as we've seen an influx of consumers cooking at home and trying new things. We developed the new virtual talk show to bring people together, sharing ways to freshen up pantry staples, offer ideas on how to use the whole fruit, and expert tips on how to photograph citrus like a pro.'

According to Nielsen Canada, baking ranks at the top of department growth across grocery stores in Canada. In addition, fruit sales are up in Canada. With pantry staples on hand, the new virtual talk show brings at-home inspiration to consumers, combining these two recent trends at retail.

Sunkist lemons are available year-round, and the quality and size structure has been excellent. High in vitamin C, the demand for Sunkist lemons continues to grow due to its nutritious benefits and versatility. Sunkist Navel oranges and Cara Cara Navel oranges are both sweet, juicy, seedless, and an excellent source of vitamin C. These in-season California-grown citrus varieties are available local grocery stores through June.

For more information on what is in season, visit sunkist.com.

# # #

Sunkist Growers is a citrus marketing cooperative, founded in 1893, which is owned by and operated for thousands of family farmers growing citrus in California and Arizona. For more information, visit www.sunkist.com.

Sunkist is a registered trademark of Sunkist Growers, Inc., USA 2020

Disclaimer

Sunkist Growers Inc. published this content on 04 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2020 19:53:01 UTC
