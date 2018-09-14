Sunland : Annual General Meeting 2018 Opens in a new Window

14th September 2018

ADVICE UNDER LSITING RULE 3.13.1

Sunland Group Limited (ASX:SDG) advises there will be an election of Directors at the Sunland Annual General Meeting for 2018 (Sunland 2018 AGM).

In accordance with listing rule 3.13.1 Sunland advises that the Sunland 2018 AGM will be held at 10.30am (Brisbane time) on Friday 2nd November 2018. This AGM will be held in Norfolk Hall, RACV Royal Pines Resort Hotel, Ross Street, Benowa, QLD 4217.

Sunland further advises that nominations for the office of Director will be taken by the Company before 5pm on the 21st September 2018. Nominations for the election of the office of Director must be lodged at the registered office of the company by that date.

GRANT HARRISON COMPANY SECRETARY

