Sunland : Annual General Meeting 2018 Opens in a new Window

09/14/2018 | 05:33am CEST

14th September 2018

The Manager

Company Announcements Australian Securities Exchange

Dear Sir/Madam,

ADVICE UNDER LSITING RULE 3.13.1

Sunland Group Limited (ASX:SDG) advises there will be an election of Directors at the Sunland Annual General Meeting for 2018 (Sunland 2018 AGM).

In accordance with listing rule 3.13.1 Sunland advises that the Sunland 2018 AGM will be held at 10.30am (Brisbane time) on Friday 2nd November 2018. This AGM will be held in Norfolk Hall, RACV Royal Pines Resort Hotel, Ross Street, Benowa, QLD 4217.

Sunland further advises that nominations for the office of Director will be taken by the Company before 5pm on the 21st September 2018. Nominations for the election of the office of Director must be lodged at the registered office of the company by that date.

Yours faithfully,

GRANT HARRISON COMPANY SECRETARY

SUNLANDGROUP.COM.AU

SUNLAND GROUP LIMITED ABN 65 063 429 352

Disclaimer

Sunland Group Limited published this content on 14 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2018 03:32:03 UTC
