Sunland : Appendix 4E Opens in a new Window

Sunland : Appendix 4E

08/22/2018 | 12:37am CEST

1. Company details and reporting period

Name of entity:

Sunland Group Limited

ABN:

65 063 429 532

Reporting period:

For the year ended 30 June 2018

Previous period:

For the year ended 30 June 2017

2. Results for announcement to the market

Revenues from ordinary activities

down

Profit from ordinary activities after tax attributable to the shareholders of Sunland Group Limited

down

Profit for the year attributable to the shareholders of Sunland Group Limited

down

EARNINGS PER SECURITY (EPS)

Basic earnings per share (cents)

Diluted earnings per share (cents)

26% to

$'000

298,733

31,269

31,269

30 June

30 June

2018

2017

Cents

Cents

20.7

22.4

20.7

22.4

11% to

11% to

DIVIDEND INFORMATION

30 June 2018

30 June 2017

The company has declared and/or paid the following dividends in relation to the current and previous financial year:

Interim dividend (paid 21 March 2018)

  • 5 cents

    • 4 cents

      Final dividend (announced 22 August 2018)

  • 6 cents

  • 4 centsSpecial dividend (for the previous period announced 23 August - 2017)

  • 2 cents

All dividends are fully franked at a tax rate of 30%

Ex-dividend date

5 September 2018

Record date for determining entitlements to the dividend Dividend payment date

6 September 2018

21 September 2018

Details of entities over which control has been lost or gained during the period

DATE CONTROL LOST

NAME

OR GAINED

Lost: 8500 Pty Ltd (formerly Sunland Development No. 15 Pty Ltd)

13 June 2018

Gained: Sunland No. 38 Pty Ltd, Sunland No. 39 Pty Ltd, Sunland No. 40 Pty

18 August 2018

Ltd, Sunland Constructions (Hedges) Pty Ltd, Sunland No. 42 Pty Ltd

Gained: Sunland No. 43 Pty Ltd, Sunland No. 44 Pty Ltd, Sunland No. 45 Pty

17 April 2018

Ltd, Sunland No. 46 Pty Ltd, Edenbrooke Glade Pty Ltd

The Group has retained ownership of 20% of the share capital of 8500 Pty Ltd

3. Net tangible assets

Reporting

Previous

period

period

Cents

Cents

Net tangible assets per ordinary security

2.50

2.39

4. Audit

The report is based on the consolidated financial statements which have been audited by Ernst & Young.

Additional Appendix 4E disclosure requirements can be found in the Directors' report, financial statements and accompanying notes.

Disclaimer

Sunland Group Limited published this content on 22 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2018 22:36:07 UTC
