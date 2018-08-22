Sunland : Appendix 4E Opens in a new Window

1. Company details and reporting period

Name of entity: Sunland Group Limited ABN: 65 063 429 532 Reporting period: For the year ended 30 June 2018 Previous period: For the year ended 30 June 2017

2. Results for announcement to the market

Revenues from ordinary activities

down

Profit from ordinary activities after tax attributable to the shareholders of Sunland Group Limited

down

Profit for the year attributable to the shareholders of Sunland Group Limited

down

EARNINGS PER SECURITY (EPS)

Basic earnings per share (cents)

Diluted earnings per share (cents)

26% to $'000 298,733 31,269 31,269 30 June 30 June 2018 2017 Cents Cents 20.7 22.4 20.7 22.4

11% to

11% to

DIVIDEND INFORMATION

30 June 2018

30 June 2017

The company has declared and/or paid the following dividends in relation to the current and previous financial year:

Interim dividend (paid 21 March 2018)

5 cents 4 cents Final dividend (announced 22 August 2018)

6 cents

4 centsSpecial dividend (for the previous period announced 23 August - 2017)

2 cents

All dividends are fully franked at a tax rate of 30%

Ex-dividend date

5 September 2018

Record date for determining entitlements to the dividend Dividend payment date

6 September 2018

21 September 2018

Details of entities over which control has been lost or gained during the period

DATE CONTROL LOST

NAME OR GAINED Lost: 8500 Pty Ltd (formerly Sunland Development No. 15 Pty Ltd) 13 June 2018 Gained: Sunland No. 38 Pty Ltd, Sunland No. 39 Pty Ltd, Sunland No. 40 Pty 18 August 2018 Ltd, Sunland Constructions (Hedges) Pty Ltd, Sunland No. 42 Pty Ltd Gained: Sunland No. 43 Pty Ltd, Sunland No. 44 Pty Ltd, Sunland No. 45 Pty 17 April 2018 Ltd, Sunland No. 46 Pty Ltd, Edenbrooke Glade Pty Ltd

The Group has retained ownership of 20% of the share capital of 8500 Pty Ltd

3. Net tangible assets

Reporting Previous period period Cents Cents Net tangible assets per ordinary security 2.50 2.39 4. Audit

The report is based on the consolidated financial statements which have been audited by Ernst & Young.

Additional Appendix 4E disclosure requirements can be found in the Directors' report, financial statements and accompanying notes.