Sunland : Appendix 4E Opens in a new Window

1. Company details and reporting period
|
Name of entity:
|
Sunland Group Limited
|
ABN:
|
65 063 429 532
|
Reporting period:
|
For the year ended 30 June 2018
|
Previous period:
|
For the year ended 30 June 2017
2. Results for announcement to the market
Revenues from ordinary activities
down
Profit from ordinary activities after tax attributable to the shareholders of Sunland Group Limited
down
Profit for the year attributable to the shareholders of Sunland Group Limited
down
EARNINGS PER SECURITY (EPS)
Basic earnings per share (cents)
Diluted earnings per share (cents)
26% to
|
$'000
|
298,733
|
31,269
|
31,269
|
30 June
|
30 June
|
2018
|
2017
|
Cents
|
Cents
|
20.7
|
22.4
|
20.7
|
22.4
11% to
11% to
DIVIDEND INFORMATION
30 June 2018
30 June 2017
The company has declared and/or paid the following dividends in relation to the current and previous financial year:
Interim dividend (paid 21 March 2018)
All dividends are fully franked at a tax rate of 30%
Ex-dividend date
5 September 2018
Record date for determining entitlements to the dividend Dividend payment date
6 September 2018
21 September 2018
Details of entities over which control has been lost or gained during the period
DATE CONTROL LOST
|
NAME
|
OR GAINED
|
Lost: 8500 Pty Ltd (formerly Sunland Development No. 15 Pty Ltd)
|
13 June 2018
|
Gained: Sunland No. 38 Pty Ltd, Sunland No. 39 Pty Ltd, Sunland No. 40 Pty
|
18 August 2018
|
Ltd, Sunland Constructions (Hedges) Pty Ltd, Sunland No. 42 Pty Ltd
|
Gained: Sunland No. 43 Pty Ltd, Sunland No. 44 Pty Ltd, Sunland No. 45 Pty
|
17 April 2018
|
Ltd, Sunland No. 46 Pty Ltd, Edenbrooke Glade Pty Ltd
The Group has retained ownership of 20% of the share capital of 8500 Pty Ltd
3. Net tangible assets
|
Reporting
|
Previous
|
period
|
period
|
Cents
|
Cents
|
Net tangible assets per ordinary security
|
2.50
|
2.39
|
4. Audit
The report is based on the consolidated financial statements which have been audited by Ernst & Young.
Additional Appendix 4E disclosure requirements can be found in the Directors' report, financial statements and accompanying notes.
Disclaimer
