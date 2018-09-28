Sunland : Letter to Shareholders Sunland Group AGM 2018 Opens in a new Window

Log in
Sunland : Letter to Shareholders Sunland Group AGM 2018

09/28/2018 | 12:42am CEST

24th September 2018

Dear Shareholder,

On behalf of the Board, I am pleased to invite you to the 2018 Annual General Meeting of Sunland Group Limited.

The meeting will be held in Norfolk Hall, RACV Royal Pines Resort Hotel, Ross Street, Benowa on Friday 2nd November 2018 at 10.30am (Brisbane time), with morning tea served from 10.00am.

A Notice of Meeting and Proxy Form are enclosed with this invitation. If you are unable to attend, you may appoint a proxy to vote for you at the meeting by completing the enclosed Proxy Form. If you intend to appoint a proxy, please return the completed proxy form in accordance with the directions on the form by 10.30am (Brisbane time) on Wednesday 31st October 2018.

Should you wish to have any questions specifically addressed at the AGM, please forward details of these questions to the email address below when you rsvp to this invitation.

For catering purposes could you kindly rsvp by Monday 22nd October 2018, by telephoning our Reception on (07) 5564 3700 or email reception@sunlandgroup.com.au.

The Directors of Sunland look forward to welcoming you at the meeting.

Yours sincerely

SUNLAND GROUP LIMITED

SOHEIL ABEDIAN CHAIRMAN

Sunland Group Limited published this content on 28 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
