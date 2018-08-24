Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Sunniva Inc. : To Announce 2018 Second Quarter Results On August 29, 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/24/2018 | 10:01pm CEST

VANCOUVER, Aug. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Sunniva Inc. ("Sunniva" or the "Company") (CSE:SNN) (OTCQX:SNNVF) plans to release its results for the second quarter 2018, after market close on Wednesday, August 29, 2018.

Sunniva Inc. (CNW Group/Sunniva Inc.)

The Company's executive management will discuss the results during a conference call on Thursday, August 30, 2018 at 11:00 am Eastern Time/8:00 am Pacific Time. To participate in the call, please dial 1-800-319-4610, or (604) 638-5340. An audio replay will be available shortly after the call by dialing 1-855-669-9658 or (604) 674-8052 and entering access code 2561. The replay will be available for two weeks after the call.

About Sunniva Inc.

Sunniva, through its subsidiaries, is a vertically integrated cannabis company operating in the world's two largest cannabis markets – Canada and California – where we are committed to delivering safe, high-quality products and services at scale and creating trusted Sunniva branded cannabis products. Our vision is to become one of the lowest cost, highest quality vertically integrated cannabis producers in the markets we serve by building large scale purpose-built current cGMP designed greenhouses and expansion of retail locations, offering better quality assurance with cannabis products free from pesticides, providing better customer access to cannabis education and sourcing better therapeutic delivery devices. Sunniva's management and board of directors have a proven track record for creating significant shareholder value both in the healthcare and biotech industries.

For more information please visit: www.sunniva.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sunniva-inc-to-announce-2018-second-quarter-results-on-august-29-2018-300702216.html

SOURCE Sunniva Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:39pGlobal stocks rally after speech by Fed's Powell, oil prices surge
RE
10:39pROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:39pSERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
10:37pSUNVEST MINERALS CORP : . Completes Private Placement
AQ
10:37pTKK SYMPHONY ACQUISITION CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:37pBANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : Do you need a personal brand?
PU
10:36pCACTUS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:35pDRONE AVIATION HOLDING CORP. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:35pARMOUR RESIDENTIAL REIT : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (form 10-Q/A)
AQ
10:35pENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L P : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.