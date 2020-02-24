Log in
Sunniva Responds To Filing Of Statement Of Claim With Respect To Sale Of Natural Health Services Ltd.

02/24/2020 | 08:14pm EST

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunniva Inc. ("Sunniva", the "Company", "we", "our" or "us") (CSE:SNN, OTCQB:SNNVF) has become aware that it has been named in a lawsuit (the "Lawsuit") commenced by Cura-Can Health Corp. ("Cura-Can") in connection with an amended and restated share purchase agreement dated December 16, 2019 (the "Share Purchase Agreement"), pursuant to which the Company agreed to sell its wholly-owned subsidiary, Natural Health Services Ltd. ("NHS") to Cura-Can (the "Transaction"). The Transaction closed on December 18, 2019. The remedies sought by Cura-Can in respect of the Lawsuit include damages from alleged misrepresentations made by the Company in the Share Purchase Agreement in respect of ongoing investigations related to the previously disclosed privacy breach of NHS.

(PRNewsfoto/Sunniva Inc.)

A statement of claim was filed in the Court of Queen's Bench of Alberta on February 20, 2020 in respect of the Lawsuit. Sunniva intends to defend this action.

For more information about the Company please visit: www.sunniva.com.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information or Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information or statements. All statements that are or information which is not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding Sunniva's intent to defend the Lawsuit are "forward-looking information or statements". Forward-looking information or statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. With respect to forward-looking information and statements contained herein, Sunniva has made numerous assumptions including, among other things, assumptions about general business and economic conditions. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, events or developments to be materially different from any future results, events or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the risk factors included in the Sunniva's continuous disclosure documents available on www.sedar.com. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking information or statements. Although Sunniva has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information or statements, there may be other risk factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking information or statements. Sunniva assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information or statements, even if new information becomes available as a result of future events, new information or for any other reason except as required by law.

Company Contacts:

Sunniva Inc.

Sunniva Investor Relations        

Dr. Anthony Holler

Rob Knowles

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

VP Corporate Development

Phone: (866) 786-6482 

Phone: (587) 430-0680  


Email: rknowles@Sunniva.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sunniva-responds-to-filing-of-statement-of-claim-with-respect-to-sale-of-natural-health-services-ltd-301010300.html

SOURCE Sunniva Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
Latest news "Companies"
