Sunnova Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

07/24/2019 | 06:25pm EDT

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (“Sunnova”) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 14,000,000 shares of its common stock at $12.00 per share. The underwriters will have a 30-day option to purchase an additional 2,100,000 shares from Sunnova at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The shares will begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on July 25, 2019 under the ticker symbol “NOVA” and the offering is expected to close on July 29, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions.

BofA Merrill Lynch, J.P. Morgan and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Credit Suisse is also acting as a joint book-running manager. KeyBanc Capital Markets, Baird and Roth Capital Partners are acting as co-managers.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained from BofA Merrill Lynch, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte NC 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department, Email: dg.prospectus_requests@baml.com; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, Attention: Prospectus Department, Telephone: 866-803-9204; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, Telephone: 1-866-471-2526, Facsimile: 212-902-9316, Email: Prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; or Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, Eleven Madison Avenue, 3rd floor, New York, NY 10010, Telephone: 1-800-221-1037, Email: usa.prospectus@credit-suisse.com.

To obtain a copy of the prospectus free of charge, visit the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov, and search under the registrant’s name, “Sunnova Energy International Inc.”

A registration statement relating to this offering was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 24, 2019. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

ABOUT SUNNOVA

Sunnova is a leading residential solar and energy storage service provider, serving more than 63,000 customers in more than 20 U.S. states and territories. Our goal is to be the leading provider of clean, affordable and reliable energy for consumers, and we operate with a simple mission: to power energy independence.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

The information in this press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in such forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify these statements because they contain words such as "expect," “if,” “will” and “may” or the negative of these words or similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions, and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. As a result, actual results could differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in Sunnova’s prospectus. Sunnova undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after this press release. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.


© Business Wire 2019
