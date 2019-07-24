Sunnova Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (“Sunnova”) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 14,000,000 shares of its common stock at $12.00 per share. The underwriters will have a 30-day option to purchase an additional 2,100,000 shares from Sunnova at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The shares will begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on July 25, 2019 under the ticker symbol “NOVA” and the offering is expected to close on July 29, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions.

BofA Merrill Lynch, J.P. Morgan and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Credit Suisse is also acting as a joint book-running manager. KeyBanc Capital Markets, Baird and Roth Capital Partners are acting as co-managers.

ABOUT SUNNOVA

Sunnova is a leading residential solar and energy storage service provider, serving more than 63,000 customers in more than 20 U.S. states and territories. Our goal is to be the leading provider of clean, affordable and reliable energy for consumers, and we operate with a simple mission: to power energy independence.

