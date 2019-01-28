Sunnova Debuts its SunSafe™ Solar Plus Battery Storage Service in New York

Houston, TX, Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunnova Energy Corporation, one of the leading U.S. residential solar and battery storage service providers, announced today it has expanded its service in New York to give homeowners access to Sunnova SunSafe™ solar energy generation and home battery storage service, complete with its 25-year warranty. Sunnova has been offering residential solar services in New York through its network of partners since 2014.

New York consistently ranks in the top 10 U.S. solar markets for installed solar and potential growth. Through the state’s Reforming the Energy Vision, New York has taken significant steps to transform its energy systems with commitments to solar energy and battery storage. New York residents are eligible for both federal and state tax credits, and with the purchase of a solar system, residents may be eligible for a 30 percent federal tax credit.

“New York has been a pioneer in America’s energy transition journey with innovative energy policy that allows consumers greater access to clean, reliable energy. As the region faces more severe and frequent storms, homeowners will be able to Live Life Uninterrupted™ through our residential solar plus battery storage service,” said William J. (John) Berger, CEO of Sunnova Energy Corporation.

In case of a utility power outage, thanks to its smart technology, Sunnova SunSafe™ automatically detects when to switch from solar energy to stored energy, and unlike solar-only systems, Sunnova SunSafe™ will continue producing and storing back-up energy when the electric grid goes down, giving homeowners peace of mind and significantly reducing the homeowner’s reliance upon the grid.

“Year after year, the winter season brings New Yorkers frequent power outages and Sunnova SunSafe™ now gives homeowners the ability to power energy independence and protect their families from these outages,” said Michael Grasso, Chief Marketing Officer of Sunnova Energy Corporation.

When it comes to making a decision about a solar energy provider, Sunnova protects each customer’s solar plus battery storage system for 25 years with its Sunnova Protect warranty. From repairs to maintenance, plus 24/7 system monitoring and performance, customers are covered every step of the way – from the day the system is turned on through the full term of the agreement.

In addition to New York, Sunnova also offers Sunnova SunSafe™ in Massachusetts, Maryland, Texas, Hawaii, Arizona, California, Puerto Rico, Guam and Saipan. For more information on Sunnova’s SunSafe™ battery storage technology in New York, visit: www.Sunnova.com/SunSafe.

ABOUT SUNNOVA

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Sunnova is one of the leading U.S. residential solar plus battery storage service providers. With over 65,000 customers across the U.S and its territories, including Guam, Puerto Rico and the Northern Mariana Islands, Sunnova uniquely provides a 25-year service commitment with every homeowner’s customized solar plus storage system. Sunnova’s goal is to provide the choice of affordable, worry-free solar energy and battery storage technology that generates long-term value for customers and facilitates continued business growth for its network of trusted partners.

