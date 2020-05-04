DALLAS, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of National Skin Cancer Awareness month, EltaMD® Skin Care, the #1 Dermatologist-recommended professional sunscreen brand, is launching its Sunny Days Ahead storytelling campaign , encouraging anyone who has experienced skin cancer to share their stories using the powerful hashtag #FaceUpToSkinCancer. The goal of the campaign is to drive awareness and education on the importance of sun safety to help ensure more sunny days are ahead.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in the U.S. "While the statistics are alarming, they are also partly preventable. In fact, prevention is the one thing we can control," says Dr. Ellen Marmur, board-certified Dermatologist and founder of renowned New York City dermatology practice, Marmur Medical. "A small change can make all the difference, and it starts with wearing broad-spectrum sunscreen every day when your skin is exposed to the sun."

Throughout May, EltaMD Skin Care is launching a platform for people to share personal skin health stories including how they protect their skin daily, how they overcame skin cancer, and how they support loved ones who are skin cancer survivors. All submitted stories will be available to view at eltamd.com/faceuptoskincancer .

"Sharing our skin cancer survival stories not only encourages others to tell their own personal experiences, but also raises awareness on the issue," says Dr. Marmur. "As someone who leads an active lifestyle and enjoys the outdoors, I take skin health very seriously. So, imagine my surprise when I was faced with skin cancer, not once, but three times on my face! By adopting daily prevention methods combined with routine visits to a dermatologist, the risk of developing skin cancer will be decreased, while increasing the opportunity for early detection."

To help drive awareness on the importance of taking a proactive approach to sun safety and prevention, EltaMD Skin Care has partnered with actor and skin cancer survivor, Michelle Monaghan.

"As a skin cancer survivor and a mom, I know the actions I take today will impact my skin tomorrow," said Monaghan. "Incorporating a broad-spectrum sunscreen as part of my daily skincare regimen combined with visiting my dermatologist for routine skin health screenings, has made all the difference, and quite possibly saved my life. I'm so grateful to have the opportunity to share my story with the hope that it inspires others to make these healthy changes."

All participants who enter the #FaceUpToSkinCancer campaign will have a chance to win a Sun Safety Prize Pack, valued at over $150. Since annual skin health exams are essential for prevention and early detection, this kit includes a $75 gift card to use towards a skin check by a Dermatologist of the winner's choosing. The Sun Safety Pack also contains award-winning EltaMD Skin Care products, including new UV Active Broad-Spectrum SPF 50+, a 100% all-mineral full-body sunscreen and UV Elements Broad-Spectrum SPF 44, a 100% all-mineral facial sunscreen, presented in an EltaMD canvas beach bag. These EltaMD products are formulated with a powerhouse skin-protection blend of transparent zinc oxide and titanium dioxide. A daily winner will be selected for the month of May as a reminder of the importance of daily protection. Consumers can enter by visiting eltamd.com/faceuptoskincancer or on Instagram by tagging @EltaMDSkinCare and including the campaign hashtags #FaceUpToSkinCancer and #Sweepstakes.

The entry submission period begins on May 1 through May 31, 2020. Once the stories and photos are submitted on the eltamd.com/faceuptoskincancer, entries will be uploaded into a gallery. Visitors will have the ability to browse, sort, and share their favorite individual submissions via a provided link to the story. All winners will be announced during the first week of June 2020.

For more information on EltaMD Skin Care products, skin cancer prevention facts and the #FaceUpToSkinCancer campaign, please visit www.eltamd.com.

About EltaMD® Skin Care

EltaMD sun and skin care products are formulated for every skin type, lifestyle and need. For more than 30 years, they have developed wound healing sunscreens and skin care products that are widely used and recommended by physicians and other medical professionals in hospitals, burn centers, rehabilitation clinics, and long-term and short-term care centers. EltaMD applied that experience to create innovative products that help restore, protect and maintain healthy skin. Today, their broad-spectrum sunscreens are Dermatologist's #1 recommended professional sunscreen brand.

