Sunonwealth Electric Machine Industry : Flow2one Plus Air Exchanger and IRIS HVLS Ceiling Fan both won the Taiwan Excellence Award!

11/07/2019 | 12:05am EST
2019/11/07 - Flow2one Plus Air Exchanger and IRIS HVLS Ceiling Fan both won the Taiwan Excellence Award!
Over the past 40 years, TUMÄ has been committed to the best thermal performance and ventilation solutions, and it has been recognized and trusted worldwide since then. In recent years, energy efficiency has become an issue and gained visibility, we have continued to launch several energy efficient products such as ventilation fan, air exchanger and ceiling fan into the market since 2015, offer our customer more product options for a healthy and green life. We use latest energy-efficient motor technology in the products, throughout the design to manufacture, we satisfy strict verification and customer trust, our product has been quite popular among customers. This year's, the latest Flow2one Plus Air Exchanger and IRIS HVLS Ceiling Fan have once again won Taiwan's Excellence Awards. The Taiwan Excellence Awards were established by the Ministry of Economic Affairs, candidates are subjected to a rigorous selection system that covers four major aspects of 'R&D', 'Design', 'Quality' and 'Marketing' to identify outstanding products that offer 'Innovative Value' while satisfying the key criterion of being 'made in Taiwan'. TUMÄ participates in Taiwan's Excellence Awards every year and has won the award for 25 consecutive years.
We continued to improve and refined our Flow2one Air Exchanger after won the 2017 Taiwan Excellence Awards. Therefore, we have Flow2one Plus Air Exchanger is a 5-in-1 machine which is equipped with an air exchanger, air purifier, air detector, heat exchanger and fragrance spreader, providing a comprehensive solution for your home air! To fight against air pollution, Flow2one Plus can truly purify indoor air through its dual filters, it can remove 99.9% of PM2.5 and can reduce indoor carbon dioxide, formaldehyde quickly. The instant air detector will remind you of air data on the smart panel, so that you can fresh and healthy air at home.
Another award-winning product, IRIS HVLS Ceiling Fan is an energy-efficient fan that can save 20% to 30% air conditioner costs in the summertime, reduce the indoor temperature by 5~8 °C. The design of IRIS dispels a myth that only high-speed fan can create massive air. The conventional high-speed fan usually has problems such as vibration and noise, and it sacrifices occupant comfort. IRIS is a high volume, low speed fan with curvilinear airfoil, so it can deliver a smooth and silent airflow at a very slow speed, under the concept of aerodynamic design, and it creates a more energy-saving and comfortable option of your space.

Disclaimer

Sunonwealth Electric Machine Industry Co. published this content on 07 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2019 05:04:00 UTC
