Sunovion Announces Health Canada Approval of Aptiom® (eslicarbazepine acetate) as Adjunctive Therapy for the Treatment of Partial-Onset Seizures in Adolescents and Children Above Six Years of Age

Sunovion
Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Sunovion) today announced that Health Canada
approved the Supplemental New Drug Submission (SNDS) to expand the
indication for its antiepileptic drug (AED) Aptiom®
(eslicarbazepine acetate) to include use as an adjunctive therapy for
the treatment of partial-onset seizures (POS) in adolescents and
children above six years of age who are not satisfactorily controlled
with conventional therapy.
APTIOM is also approved in Canada as monotherapy and adjunctive therapy
for the treatment of POS in adults living with epilepsy. APTIOM is a
once-daily, immediate release AED that can be taken whole or crushed,
with or without food.
“The unpredictability of partial-onset seizures is one of the most
challenging aspects of this condition – for children and their
families,” said Anne Lortie, M.D., FRCPC, Associate Professor of
Neurology, CHU Sainte Justine, Montreal, Quebec. “This expanded
indication for APTIOM in Canada helps to bring an important treatment
option to children and adolescents for whom previous treatments have not
been able to control their partial-onset seizures.”
The safety and efficacy of APTIOM as an adjunctive therapy in the
treatment of POS in adolescents and children above six years of age have
been established using data from clinical studies in pediatric patients
and a population pharmacokinetic study, which was used to support the
recommended dosing regimen in the pediatric population. The safety and
efficacy in pediatric patients six years of age and below have not been
established.
“We are proud of this milestone approval by Health Canada for the use of
APTIOM, as an adjunctive therapy, for children and adolescents,” said
David Frawley, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer at
Sunovion. “This approval strengthens our commitment to advancing
therapies for people living with neurological conditions like epilepsy.”
About APTIOM® (eslicarbazepine acetate)
APTIOM is a member of the dibenzazepine carboxamide family of
antiepileptic drugs (AEDs), an established class of medicines. APTIOM is
approved in Canada as monotherapy for the treatment of POS in adults, as
adjunctive therapy for the treatment of partial-onset seizures (POS) in
adults with epilepsy that are not satisfactorily controlled with
conventional therapy and as adjunctive therapy for the treatment of POS
in adolescents and children above six years of age. The precise
mechanism(s) by which eslicarbazepine, the primary active metabolite of
APTIOM, exerts anticonvulsant activity is unknown but is thought to
involve inhibition of voltage-gated sodium channels. APTIOM can be taken
whole or crushed, with or without food.
The initial research and development of eslicarbazepine acetate was
performed by BIAL, a privately held Portuguese research-based
pharmaceutical company. Sunovion acquired the rights to eslicarbazepine
acetate in the United States and Canada markets under an exclusive
license from BIAL. APTIOM is approved in the U.S. for the treatment of
partial-onset seizures in adults, adolescents and children (four years
of age and older). APTIOM is not classified as a controlled substance by
the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). BIAL gained approval for
eslicarbazepine acetate from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in
April 2009, as adjunctive therapy in adult patients with partial-onset
seizures with or without secondary generalization; in December 2016, as
adjunctive treatment for patients above six years of age with
partial-onset seizures with or without secondary generalization; and in
March 2017, as monotherapy in the treatment of partial-onset seizures,
with or without secondary generalization, in adults with newly diagnosed
epilepsy. In Europe, the product is marketed under the trade name Zebinix®.
About Epilepsy and Partial-Onset Seizures
Epilepsy is a neurological condition that manifests as unprovoked
seizures, which are caused by abnormal firing of impulses from nerve
cells in the brain.1 Epilepsy is one of the most common
neurological diseases globally, affecting approximately 50 million
people worldwide.2 An estimated 300,000 Canadians live with
epilepsy.3 Each year in Canada, an average of 15,500 people
learn they have epilepsy; 75-85 percent are diagnosed before age 18.4
Partial-onset seizures are characterized by bursts of electrical
activity that are initially focused in specific areas of the brain and
may become more widespread, with symptoms varying according to the
affected areas.5 The unpredictable nature of seizures may
have a significant impact on those with epilepsy. Reducing the frequency
of seizures may lessen the burden of epilepsy. With approximately
one-third of people living with epilepsy still unable to control
seizures, there continues to be a need for new therapies.6 Up
to 40 percent of people living with epilepsy do not respond to the first
or second monotherapy,7 and approximately 36 percent fail to
achieve adequate control of seizures despite the use of two or more
antiepileptic medications.8
About Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Sunovion)
Sunovion is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the innovative
application of science and medicine to help people with serious medical
conditions. Sunovion’s vision is to lead the way to a healthier world.
The company’s spirit of innovation is driven by the conviction that
scientific excellence paired with meaningful advocacy and relevant
education can improve lives. With patients at the center of everything
it does, Sunovion has charted new paths to life-transforming treatments
that reflect ongoing investments in research and development and an
unwavering commitment to support people with psychiatric, neurological
and respiratory conditions.
Headquartered in Marlborough, Mass., Sunovion is an indirect,
wholly-owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd. Sunovion
Pharmaceuticals Europe Ltd., based in London, England, and Sunovion
Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc., based in Mississauga, Ontario, are
wholly-owned direct subsidiaries of Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Additional information can be found on the company’s web sites: www.sunovion.com,
www.sunovion.eu
and www.sunovion.ca.
About Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd.
Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma is among the top-ten listed pharmaceutical
companies in Japan, operating globally in major pharmaceutical markets,
including Japan, the U.S., China and the European Union. Sumitomo
Dainippon Pharma aims to create innovative pharmaceutical products in
the Psychiatry & Neurology area, the Oncology area and Regenerative
medicine/Cell therapy field, which have been designated as the focus
therapeutic areas. Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma is based on the merger in
2005 between Dainippon Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., and Sumitomo
Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. Today, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma has more than
6,000 employees worldwide. Additional information about Sumitomo
Dainippon Pharma is available through its corporate website at www.ds-pharma.com.
(U.S.) Important Safety Information for APTIOM
INDICATION:
Aptiom® (eslicarbazepine acetate) is a prescription medicine
to treat partial-onset seizures in patients 4 years of age and older.
IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION:
It is not known if APTIOM is safe and effective in children under 4
years of age.
Do not take APTIOM if you are allergic to eslicarbazepine acetate, any
of the other ingredients in APTIOM, or oxcarbazepine.
Suicidal behavior and ideation: Antiepileptic drugs, including
APTIOM, may cause suicidal thoughts or actions in a very small number of
people, about 1 in 500. Call your doctor right away if you have any of
the following symptoms, especially if they are new, worse, or worry you:
thoughts about suicide or dying; attempting to commit suicide; new or
worse depression, anxiety, or irritability; feeling agitated or
restless; panic attacks; trouble sleeping (insomnia); acting aggressive;
being angry or violent; acting on dangerous impulses; an extreme
increase in activity and talking (mania); or other unusual changes in
behavior or mood.
Allergic reactions: APTIOM may cause serious skin rash or other
serious allergic reactions that may affect organs or other parts of your
body like the liver or blood cells. You may or may not have a rash with
these types of reactions. Call your doctor right away if you experience
any of the following symptoms: swelling of the face, eyes, lips, or
tongue; trouble swallowing or breathing; hives; fever, swollen glands,
or sore throat that do not go away or come and go; painful sores in the
mouth or around your eyes; yellowing of the skin or eyes; unusual
bruising or bleeding; severe fatigue or weakness; severe muscle pain; or
frequent infections or infections that do not go away.
Low salt (sodium) levels in the blood: APTIOM may cause the level
of sodium in your blood to be low. Symptoms may include nausea,
tiredness, lack of energy, irritability, confusion, muscle weakness or
muscle spasms, or more frequent or more severe seizures. Some medicines
can also cause low sodium in your blood. Be sure to tell your health
care provider about all the other medicines that you are taking.
Nervous system problems: APTIOM may cause problems that can
affect your nervous system, including dizziness, sleepiness, vision
problems, trouble concentrating, and difficulties with coordination and
balance. APTIOM may slow your thinking or motor skills. Do not drive or
operate heavy machinery until you know how APTIOM affects you.
Liver problems: APTIOM may cause problems that can affect your
liver. Symptoms of liver problems include yellowing of your skin or the
whites of your eyes, nausea or vomiting, loss of appetite, stomach pain,
or dark urine.
Most common adverse reactions: The most common side effects in
adult patients taking APTIOM include dizziness, sleepiness, nausea,
headache, double vision, vomiting, feeling tired, problems with
coordination, blurred vision, and shakiness. Side effects seen in
pediatric patients are similar to those seen in adult patients.
Drug interactions: Tell your health care provider about all the
medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter
medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements. Taking APTIOM with certain
other medicines may cause side effects or affect how well they work. Do
not start or stop other medicines without talking to your health care
provider. Especially tell your health care provider if you take
oxcarbazepine, carbamazepine, phenobarbital, phenytoin, primidone,
clobazam, omeprazole, simvastatin, rosuvastatin, or birth control
medicine.
Discontinuation: Do not stop taking APTIOM without first talking
to your health care provider. Stopping APTIOM suddenly can cause serious
problems.
Pregnancy and lactation: APTIOM may cause your birth control
medicine to be less effective. Talk to your health care provider about
the best birth control method to use. APTIOM may harm your unborn baby.
APTIOM passes into breast milk. Tell your health care provider if you
are pregnant or plan to become pregnant, or are breastfeeding or plan to
breastfeed. You and your health care provider will decide if you should
take APTIOM. If you become pregnant while taking APTIOM, talk to your
health care provider about registering with the North American
Antiepileptic Drug (NAAED) Pregnancy Registry. The purpose of this
registry is to collect information about the safety of antiepileptic
medicine during pregnancy. You can enroll in this registry by calling
1-888-233-2334.
Get medical help right away if you have any of the symptoms listed
above.
You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs
to the FDA. Visit www.fda.gov/medwatch
or call 1-800-FDA-1088.
For more information, please see the APTIOM
Medication Guide and Full
Prescribing Information.
(CANADA) Important Safety Information for APTIOM
INDICATIONS AND CLINICAL USE
APTIOM (eslicarbazepine acetate) is indicated as:
-
Monotherapy in the management of partial-onset seizures in adult
patients with epilepsy. All patients who participated in the
monotherapy trial were newly or recently diagnosed with epilepsy.
-
Adjunctive therapy in the management of adults, and children above 6
years of age, with partial-onset seizures who are not satisfactorily
controlled with conventional therapy.
Geriatrics (>65 years of age)
There were insufficient numbers of elderly patients who completed
partial-onset seizure controlled trials (N=39) to determine the safety
and efficacy of APTIOM in this patient population. Caution should be
exercised during dose titration, and age-associated decrease in renal
clearance should be considered in elderly patients.
Pediatrics (<18 years of age)
The safety and efficacy of APTIOM has not been established in children
under 6 years of age. APTIOM is not indicated for use in this patient
population.
CONTRAINDICATIONS
Patients with a known hypersensitivity to APTIOM (eslicarbazepine
acetate) or other carboxamide derivatives (e.g., carbamazepine,
oxcarbazepine) or any of its components. For a complete listing, see the
Dosage Forms, Composition and Packaging section of the product monograph.
Patients with a history of, or presence of, second- or third-degree
atrioventricular (AV) block.
WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS
General
Withdrawal of Antiepileptic Drugs (AEDs)
As with all AEDS, APTIOM (eslicarbazepine acetate) should be withdrawn
gradually to minimize the potential of increased seizure frequency, but
if withdrawal is needed because of a serious adverse event, rapid
discontinuation can be considered.
Cardiac Rhythm and Conduction Abnormalities
PR Interval Prolongation
APTIOM causes PR interval prolongation. Caution should be observed in
patients with first degree atrioventricular block, conduction disorders,
a history of syncope or arrhythmia, angina, or ischemic heart disease.
Such patients should receive careful monitoring, with ECG recordings at
baseline and after titration of APTIOM to steady-state. Concomitant
medications that result in a PR interval prolongation (e.g.,
carbamazepine, pregabalin, lamotrigine, beta-blockers) should be
carefully considered to determine whether the therapeutic benefit
outweighs the potential risk.
In Phase III adult adjunctive epilepsy studies with APTIOM, the mean
increase in PR interval at the end of 12 weeks maintenance treatment was
2.4 msec, 1.3 msec, and 2.6 msec in the 400, 800, and 1200 mg/day
groups, respectively, and 0.6 msec in the placebo group. The mean
maximum increase in PR interval in these controlled trials was 2.4 msec,
1.3 msec and 2.6 msec in the 400, 800, and 1200 mg/day groups,
respectively, and 0.6 msec in the placebo group. A total of 9/1021
(0.8%) APTIOM patients and 1/426 (0.2%) placebo patients had a
PR-interval value >200 msec at study end that was not present at
baseline.
Patients with significant electrocardiographic (ECG) abnormalities were
systematically excluded from these trials.
In a clinical pharmacology ECG trial of healthy subjects, the maximum
mean difference from placebo in PR interval was 4.4 msec at 5 h
post-dosing on day 5 in the 1200 mg (maximum recommended daily dose)
treatment arm. For the 2400 mg (2 times maximum recommended daily dose)
treatment arm, the maximum mean difference from placebo was 8.2 msec at
3 h post-dosing on day 5.
Post-marketing cases of atrioventricular block have also been reported.
Heart Rate
In Phase III adult adjunctive epilepsy studies, the mean change in heart
rate at the end of 12 weeks maintenance treatment was -0.5 bpm, 0.8 bpm,
and -0.3 bpm in the 400, 800, and 1200 mg/day groups, respectively, and
-0.6 bpm in the placebo group. In a clinical pharmacology ECG trial of
healthy subjects, APTIOM was associated with a dose-dependent increase
in heart rate. The maximum mean difference from placebo was 3.6 bpm and
6.8 bpm in the 1200 and 2400 mg dose groups, respectively. Caution
should be observed in patients with cardiac conditions that could be
worsened by an increase in heart rate, such as tachyarrhythmias or
ischemic heart disease.
Atrial Fibrillation and Atrial Flutter
APTIOM administration may predispose patients to atrial arrhythmias
(atrial fibrillation or flutter), especially in patients with
cardiovascular disease. Patients should be made aware of the symptoms of
atrial fibrillation and flutter (e.g., palpitations, rapid or irregular
pulse, shortness of breath) and told to contact their physician should
any of these symptoms occur. One case of atrial flutter was reported in
open-label epilepsy trials.
OTHER RELEVANT WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS
-
Drug-induced Liver Injury
-
Serious Dermatologic Reactions
-
Drug Reaction with Eosinophilia and Systemic Symptoms (DRESS)
-
Anaphylactic Reactions and Angioedema
-
Hyponatremia
-
Abnormal Thyroid Function Tests
-
Dizziness and Disturbance in Gait and Coordination
-
Somnolence and Fatigue
-
Cognitive Dysfunction
-
Ophthalmological Effects
-
Bone Disorders
-
Hematologic
-
Caution with Driving and Use of Machinery
-
Suicidal and Ideation and Behaviour
-
Abuse
-
Dependence/Liability
-
Renal
-
Women of Childbearing Potential and Hormonal Contraceptives
-
Pregnant Women
-
Pregnancy Exposure Registry
-
Labour and Delivery
-
Nursing Women
-
Fertility
For more information:
Please consult the product monograph http://www.sunovion.ca/monographs/aptiom.pdf
for important information relating to adverse drug reactions, drug
interactions, and dosing information which have not been discussed in
this piece.
The product monograph is also available by calling 1-866-260-6291.
Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. contact information:
Medical
Information or to Report an Adverse Drug Reaction
1-866-260-6291 Phone
1-866-933-6799 Fax
sunovionmedinfo@solutionsinhealth.com
Reporting Side Effects
You can report any suspected side effects associated with the use of
health products to Health Canada by visiting the Web page on Adverse
Reaction Reporting (http://www.hc-sc.gc.ca/dhp-mps/medeff/report-declaration/index-eng.php)
for information on how to report online, by mail or by fax; or calling
toll-free at 1-866-234-2345.
NOTE: Contact your health professional if you need information about how
to manage your side effects. The Canada Vigilance Program does not
provide medical advice.
SUNOVION is a registered trademark of Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd.
APTIOM
is a registered trademark of BIAL, used under license.
Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a U.S. subsidiary of Sumitomo Dainippon
Pharma Co., Ltd.
©2018 Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
All rights reserved.
For a copy of this release, visit Sunovion’s web site at www.sunovion.com
