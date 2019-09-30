Log in
Sunovion Answers Becomes a J.D. Power 2019 Certified Customer Service Program℠

09/30/2019 | 08:05am EDT

– Sunovion’s support services program is recognized by J.D. Power for providing an outstanding customer service experience –

Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Sunovion) announced today that the Company’s support services program, Sunovion Answers, has become a J.D. Power 2019 Certified Customer Service ProgramSM. Sunovion Answers has been recognized under the J.D. Power 2019 Certified Customer Service ProgramSM for providing “An Outstanding Customer Service Experience” for Phone support.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190930005239/en/

“We are proud to earn a J.D. Power Certified Customer Service Program award for Sunovion Answers,” said Antony Loebel, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc. “This distinction emphasizes our organization’s dedication to serving people living with serious medical conditions. Sunovion continues to innovate and provide solutions for patients and their needs.”

Sunovion Answers is designed to provide personalized assistance for patients and their caregivers and health care providers. Sunovion Answers Support Specialists provide live phone support and offer medication information, insurance information and savings information to callers. They also help patients find support groups and other resources for further assistance.

This is the second time that Sunovion Answers has been recognized by J.D. Power for providing “An Outstanding Customer Service Experience” for Phone support. According to J.D. Power's Customer Service Practice, Sunovion Answers earned the 2019 certification for its dedication to providing the highest levels of customer satisfaction.

J.D. Power 2019 Certified Customer Service ProgramSM recognition is based on successful completion of an evaluation and exceeding a customer satisfaction benchmark through a survey of recent servicing interactions. For more information, visit www.jdpower.com/ccc.

About Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Sunovion)

Sunovion is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the innovative application of science and medicine to help people with serious medical conditions. Sunovion’s vision is to lead the way to a healthier world. The company’s spirit of innovation is driven by the conviction that scientific excellence paired with meaningful advocacy and relevant education can improve lives. With patients at the center of everything it does, Sunovion has charted new paths to life-transforming treatments that reflect ongoing investments in research and development and an unwavering commitment to support people with psychiatric, neurological and respiratory conditions.

Headquartered in Marlborough, Mass., Sunovion is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd. Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Europe Ltd., based in London, England, and Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc., based in Mississauga, Ontario, are wholly-owned direct subsidiaries of Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc. Additional information can be found on the company’s websites: www.sunovion.com, www.sunovion.eu and www.sunovion.ca. Connect with Sunovion on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

©2019 Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc. All rights reserved.

For a copy of this release, visit Sunovion’s web site at www.sunovion.com


© Business Wire 2019
