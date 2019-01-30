Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Sunovion Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Apomorphine Sublingual Film (APL-130277)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/30/2019 | 10:16pm EST

Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Sunovion) announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) for the New Drug Application (NDA) for apomorphine sublingual film (APL-130277) to treat OFF episodes (the re-emergence or worsening of Parkinson’s symptoms otherwise controlled by medications) experienced by people living with Parkinson’s disease (PD).

Upon review of the application, the FDA determined that it was unable to approve the apomorphine sublingual film NDA in its present form. The Agency requested additional information and analyses, but no new clinical studies are required.

“OFF episodes are a common and challenging part of Parkinson’s disease with few existing treatment options,” said Antony Loebel, M.D., Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer at Sunovion, Head of Global Clinical Development for Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Group. “Sunovion remains committed to working with the FDA to address its requests so that we can bring apomorphine sublingual film to patients as expeditiously as possible.”

About Apomorphine Sublingual Film (APL-130277)
APL-130277, a novel formulation of apomorphine and a dopamine agonist, is being developed for the on-demand management of OFF episodes associated with Parkinson’s disease (PD). Apomorphine is currently FDA approved for the acute, intermittent treatment of hypomobility, “OFF” episodes (“end-of-dose wearing OFF” and unpredictable “ON/OFF” episodes) associated with advanced PD, and it is currently available in the U.S. as a subcutaneous injection. APL-130277 is intended to rapidly convert people living with PD from the OFF to the ON state and has been studied for treatment of motor OFF episodes up to five times per day and no sooner than two hours from the previous dose. APL-130277 has not been approved by the FDA. In October 2016, Sunovion acquired Cynapsus Therapeutics Inc. along with its product candidate APL-130277. The Michael J. Fox Foundation funded in part two Phase I trials of APL-130277 – a comparative biostudy in healthy volunteers and a dosing study in people with Parkinson's disease.

About Parkinson’s Disease (PD) and OFF Episodes
One million people in the U.S. and an estimated four to six million people worldwide live with PD. PD is a chronic, progressive neurodegenerative disease in which dopamine producing cells are damaged or lost. The condition is characterized by motor symptoms, including tremor at rest, rigidity and impaired movement, as well as significant non-motor symptoms, including cognitive impairment and mood disorders. It is the second most common neurodegenerative disease behind Alzheimer’s disease, and the prevalence of PD is increasing with the aging of the population.

OFF episodes are the re-emergence or worsening of symptoms (motor and non-motor) otherwise controlled by medications. OFF episodes can occur multiple times a day, often occurring in the morning after awakening and periodically throughout the day. OFF episodes are characterized, in part, by tremor, stiffness or slow movement. These episodes may disrupt a person’s ability to perform everyday activities, can cause anxiety and may be burdensome for patients, family and caregivers. OFF episodes are experienced by 40 to 60 percent of people with PD within four to six years of onset and may worsen in frequency and severity over the course of the illness.1

About Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Sunovion is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the innovative application of science and medicine to help people living with serious medical conditions. Sunovion’s vision is to lead the way to a healthier world. The company’s spirit of innovation is driven by the conviction that scientific excellence paired with meaningful advocacy and relevant education can improve lives. With patients at the center of everything it does, Sunovion has charted new paths to life-transforming treatments that reflect ongoing investments in research and development and an unwavering commitment to support people with psychiatric, neurological and respiratory conditions.

Headquartered in Marlborough, Mass., Sunovion is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd. Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Europe Ltd., based in London, England, and Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc., based in Mississauga, Ontario, are wholly-owned direct subsidiaries of Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc. Additional information can be found on the company’s websites: www.sunovion.com, www.sunovion.eu and www.sunovion.ca. Connect with Sunovion on TwitterLinkedInFacebook and YouTube.

About Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd.
Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma is among the top-ten listed pharmaceutical companies in Japan, operating globally in major pharmaceutical markets, including Japan, the U.S., China and the European Union. Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma aims to create innovative pharmaceutical products in the Psychiatry & Neurology area, the Oncology area and Regenerative medicine/Cell therapy field, which have been designated as the focus therapeutic areas. Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma is based on the merger in 2005 between Dainippon Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., and Sumitomo Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. Today, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma has more than 6,000 employees worldwide. Additional information about Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma is available through its corporate website at https://www.ds-pharma.com.

SUNOVION is a registered trademark of Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd.

Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a U.S. subsidiary of Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd.

© 2019 Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc. All rights reserved.

For a copy of this release, visit Sunovion’s web site at www.sunovion.com

References
1 Schrag, A. “Dyskinesias and motor fluctuations in Parkinson's disease: A community-based study.” Brain. November 2000, Vol. 123, Issue 11. p. 2297-2305. Available online: https://academic.oup.com/brain/article/123/11/2297/256050. Accessed December 2018.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:40pDELL TECHNOLOGIES : Introduces New Interactive Monitor, PCs
AQ
10:40pSTANBIC IBTC BANK : Unveils Plans for Social Media Week Lagos
AQ
10:40pAFCON : CAF Appoints Amuneke on Technical Study Group for U-20 AFCON
AQ
10:39pNVIDIA : Luxembourg Government Signs Europe's First National AI Collaboration with NVIDIA
PU
10:36pFACEBOOK : keeps attracting digital ads, shares jump after hours
RE
10:32pNEDBANK : geared up for cycling challenge
AQ
10:31pBANK WINDHOEK : smart partnership ensures customer safety
AQ
10:29pQUALYS POLICY COMPLIANCE NOTIFICATION : Policy Library Update
PU
10:29pRIO TINTO : BHP and Rio Tinto endorse Uluru Statement from the Heart
PU
10:29pGET DGX-READY : New NVIDIA Program Allows Customers to Deploy AI with Ease
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : Alibaba stock rallies on handsome profit beat, optimistic commentary
2FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : up 11.71% in After-Hours Trading, on Pace for Best January on Record After 4Q Earnings R..
3TESLA : TESLA : CFO leaves as automaker promises profits and cheaper cars
4HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. : HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY : Exclusive - Foxconn reconsidering plans to..
5KELLOGG : Microsoft's Azure revenue growth slows, shares fall

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.