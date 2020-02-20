Sunrise Senior Living : Celebrates New Community in Huntington, NY

Sunrise of Huntington Meets Local Need for Assisted Living and Memory Care Services on Long Island

Sunrise Senior Living, a leading provider of personalized senior care services, has announced the upcoming opening of Sunrise of Huntington on 300 West Hills Road. The community will offer best-in-class assisted living and Reminiscence (memory care) services to local families, building on the success of Sunrise’s nine Long Island communities across Suffolk and Nassau counties.

“According to a recent independent study, the population of seniors over 85 years old, in Suffolk County specifically, has increased by 56 percent over the past 13 years,” said Jenifer Salamino, SVP of Operations for Sunrise Senior Living. “Huntington seniors need services that will allow them to age in place within close proximity to their families. We’re responding to this demand with the high-quality assisted living and memory care services that we have provided to Long Island families for more than two decades.”

Sunrise celebrated the opening of its new community with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday, February 19. The event was attended by Sunrise executive leadership and local team members, Sunrise of Huntington residents, Town leadership, and county and state elected officials.

Sunrise of Huntington can accommodate up to 108 residents and is expected to generate approximately 100 local jobs, once fully occupied.

“Huntington is a tight-knit community, and many families in this area have lived here for generations,” said April Johnson, VP of Operations & Sales for Sunrise. “We’re thrilled to provide personalized assisted living and memory care services, delivered by team members who are trained to help address the unique needs of seniors. We hope that the availability of these services allows Huntington seniors to remain close to their children and grandchildren, without sacrificing any of the quality care or amenities they will need as they age.”

Every 65 seconds, someone in the United States develops Alzheimer’s disease, according to the Alzheimer’s Association. Sunrise of Huntington offers Reminiscence Neighborhoods to serve individuals with Alzheimer’s or other forms of dementia. Residents in both assisted living and Reminiscence receive tailored care according to their Individualized Service Plan (ISP) and through information captured in Sunrise CareConnect, a centralized electronic health record system. This holistic look at a resident’s care experience helps the Sunrise team give regular updates to a family or healthcare provider and adjust care as necessary.

Inside the community, design elements support seniors’ mobility needs and promote continued independence. “Wayfinding” wallpaper helps residents better distinguish different corridors and find their suites. Colors were carefully selected based on knowledge of the aging eye and low vision issues that often affect seniors.

Additional features include a wellness center with therapy room and a private exam room, entertainment room; beauty salon; and Wi-Fi throughout the community for residents and families to stay connected. The interior of the building also showcases work from local artists.

Exterior design complements the surrounding area’s architectural style. Beautifully-landscaped outdoor spaces feature a walking path with benches, outdoor pavilion for activities, and multiple patios with lounge and dining seating.

Sunrise’s dining program serves delicious, home-cooked meals that complement the special nutritional needs of seniors. In particular, the Fortified Foods program aims to help residents maintain a healthy weight through enjoying nourishing meals, without use of dietary supplements. The community also features Tableside Dining technology, which allows team members to capture orders on a tablet at the time of service, and then view displayed preferences, doctor-prescribed restrictions, and allergies to help guide residents in their food selections.

The community allows for flexible and adaptable spaces to support Sunrise Live With Purpose ® – evidence-based programming that offers residents opportunities to express, learn, engage, and grow each day. Community teams develop a wide-range of meaningful activities to enrich the lives of each resident. One example includes the use of award-winning therapeutic music technology.

About Sunrise Senior Living

Sunrise Senior Living, a McLean, Va.-based company employs approximately 32,500 people. As of February 5, 2020, Sunrise operated 329 communities in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, including 21 Gracewell Healthcare communities, with a total unit capacity of approximately 29,200. Sunrise offers a full range of personalized senior living services, including independent living, assisted living, care for individuals with Alzheimer's and other forms of memory loss, as well as nursing and rehabilitative services.

