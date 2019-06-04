Sunrise Senior Living : Communities Honored with 2019 Bronze National Quality Award

Sunrise communities boast more than 280 total Quality Awards, surpassing industry peers

Sunrise Senior Living today announced that 17 of its communities were selected to receive the 2019 Bronze – Commitment to Quality Award by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL). The award is part of AHCA/NCAL’s National Quality Award Program, which honors long-term and post-acute communities across the nation that have demonstrated their dedication to improving the lives of residents through consistent, quality care.

Sunrise communities have now earned more than 280 National Quality Awards – more than any other assisted living provider. A full listing of the company’s recipients can be found below, and on Sunrise’s National Quality Award page.

“We’re so proud of this esteemed recognition because it spotlights the focus of our compassionate, dedicated Sunrise team members, their commitment to continuous improvement, and the work they do each day to promote quality of life for seniors,” said Sue Coppola, chief clinical officer for Sunrise. “In caring for our residents, we regularly assess and tailor their plans to address all aspects of their wellbeing, including physical and mental health, and social engagement, so that they can maintain a lifestyle that is comfortable and fulfilling each day. The Bronze National Quality Award reinforces the efficacy of our systematic approach to resident care and service, and our commitment to quality improvement, which ultimately enhances the experience of our residents and their families.”

Implemented by AHCA/NCAL in 1996, the National Quality Award program centers on the core values and criteria of the nationally recognized Baldridge Performance Excellence Program. The program includes three progressive levels: Bronze, Silver and Gold. Trained examiners conduct an in-depth review of each applicant’s operations to determine if the center has met the criteria.

The Bronze-level award recognizes the community’s commitment to striving for quality improvement through a systematic approach, while demonstrating an ability to implement a performance improvement system. This will provide a foundation for the second step, which is the Silver – Achievement in Quality Award.

The National Quality Award program complements Sunrise’s strong existing quality process, which is a blended program that helps drive quality by monitoring and measuring key clinical and non-clinical indicators. This systematic approach supports Sunrise’s holistic management of delivering care and services, team member engagement, and customer satisfaction.

2019 Bronze – Commitment to Quality Award winners include:

All 2019 honorees will be recognized at AHCA/NCAL's 70th Annual Convention & Expo in Orlando, October 13-16.

About Sunrise Senior Living

Sunrise Senior Living, a McLean, Va.-based company, employs approximately 32,000 people. As of May 31, 2019, Sunrise operated 327 communities in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, including 21 Gracewell Healthcare communities, with a total unit capacity of approximately 29,300. Sunrise offers a full range of personalized senior living services, including independent living, assisted living, care for individuals with Alzheimer's and other forms of memory loss, as well as nursing and rehabilitative services. In 2018, Sunrise became the first senior living company to be ranked “Highest in Customer Satisfaction among Senior Living Communities” by J.D. Power. For J.D. Power award information, visit jdpower.com. To learn more about Sunrise, please visit SunriseSeniorLiving.com.

