Sunrise Senior Living : Communities Honored with 2019 Bronze National Quality Award

Sunrise
Senior Living today announced that 17 of its communities were
selected to receive the 2019 Bronze – Commitment to Quality Award
by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted
Living (AHCA/NCAL). The award is part of AHCA/NCAL’s National Quality
Award Program, which honors long-term and post-acute communities across
the nation that have demonstrated their dedication to improving the
lives of residents through consistent, quality care.
Sunrise communities have now earned more than 280 National Quality
Awards – more than any other assisted living provider. A full listing of
the company’s recipients can be found below, and on Sunrise’s National
Quality Award page.
“We’re so proud of this esteemed recognition because it spotlights the
focus of our compassionate, dedicated Sunrise team members, their
commitment to continuous improvement, and the work they do each day to
promote quality of life for seniors,” said Sue
Coppola, chief clinical officer for Sunrise. “In caring for our
residents, we regularly assess and tailor their plans to address all
aspects of their wellbeing, including physical and mental health, and
social engagement, so that they can maintain a lifestyle that is
comfortable and fulfilling each day. The Bronze National Quality Award
reinforces the efficacy of our systematic approach to resident care and
service, and our commitment to quality improvement, which ultimately
enhances the experience of our residents and their families.”
Implemented by AHCA/NCAL in 1996, the National Quality Award program
centers on the core values and criteria of the nationally recognized
Baldridge Performance Excellence Program. The program includes three
progressive levels: Bronze, Silver and Gold. Trained examiners conduct
an in-depth review of each applicant’s operations to determine if the
center has met the criteria.
The Bronze-level award recognizes the community’s commitment to striving
for quality improvement through a systematic approach, while
demonstrating an ability to implement a performance improvement system.
This will provide a foundation for the second step, which is the Silver
– Achievement in Quality Award.
The National Quality Award program complements Sunrise’s strong existing
quality process, which is a blended program that helps drive quality by
monitoring and measuring key clinical and non-clinical indicators. This
systematic approach supports Sunrise’s holistic management of delivering
care and services, team member engagement, and customer satisfaction.
2019 Bronze – Commitment to Quality Award winners include:
All 2019 honorees will be recognized at AHCA/NCAL's 70th Annual
Convention & Expo in Orlando, October 13-16.
