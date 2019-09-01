Sunshine 100 China : DISCLOSEABLE AND CONNECTED TRANSACTION - PROVISION OF FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Sunshine 100 China Holdings Ltd

陽光100中國控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2608)

DISCLOSEABLE AND CONNECTED TRANSACTION

PROVISION OF FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE

BACKGROUND

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 14 April 2019 and the circular of the Company dated 13 June 2019 in relation to the disposal of all issued share capital in Eminent Star Group Limited ( 卓 星 集 團 有 限 公 司) (the "Disposal") by Chang Jia, a subsidiary of the Company, to Victor Select Limited ( 凱 擇 有 限 公 司) for a total consideration of RMB4,661,241,775.98 (subject to adjustment). As at the date of this announcement, the first completion of the Disposal has taken place and Chang Jia received RMB1,100,000,000 of the total consideration (the "Deposit").

PROVISION OF FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE

On 1 September 2019, Chang Jia entered into the Agreement with its shareholders, being Keyasia (a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company) (as to 55%), Shiny New (as to 24%) and Shan Ying (as to 21%), to record that Chang Jia had directed that the Deposit be safe-kept by Keyasia, Shiny New and Shan Ying in proportion to their respective shareholding interest in Chang Jia.

Shiny New and Shan Ying are ultimately beneficially owned by Luen Thai, and they are connected persons of the Company at the subsidiary level. The Deposit had been paid to the shareholders of Chang Jia for safe-keeping as Chang Jia was in the process of opening a bank account in Hong Kong. The portion of the Deposit received and safe-kept by Shiny New and Shan Ying is RMB495,000,000 (being 45% of the Deposit). The Agreement is in fact a transitional measure to enable Chang Jia to be paid under the Equity and Loan Acquisition Agreement. Pursuant to the Agreement, the parties agree that if Chang Jia is required to pay tax in relation to the Disposal, the shareholders will apply the Deposit towards the payment thereof, and the shareholders will return the Deposit, or the balance of the Deposit if tax payment has been made for and on behalf of Chang Jia, to Chang Jia once Chang Jia has successfully opened its own bank account.