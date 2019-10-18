Sunshine 100 China : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION - SUPPLEMENTAL AGREEMENT IN RELATION TO DISPOSAL OF 100% OF DONGGUAN QINGYUAN

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Sunshine 100 China Holdings Ltd

陽光100中國控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2608)

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

SUPPLEMENTAL AGREEMENT IN RELATION TO DISPOSAL OF 100% OF DONGGUAN QINGYUAN

Reference is made to the announcement of Sunshine 100 China Holdings Ltd (the "Company") dated 4 August 2019 in relation to the disposal of all equity interest in Dongguan Qingyuan Incubator Limited Company* ( 東 莞 市 清 園 孵 化 器 有 限 公 司) (the "Target Company"). Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the announcement of the Company dated 4 August 2019.

SUPPLEMENTAL AGREEMENT

The Board hereby announces that, on 18 October 2019, the Seller entered into a supplemental agreement (the "Supplemental Agreement") to the Equity Transfer Agreement with, inter alia, the Purchaser, the Target Company and Shenzhen Guanchang Mingji Industrial Co., Limited* (深圳市冠昌名基實業有限責任公司) ("Guanchang"), a subsidiary of the Purchaser.

Pursuant to the Supplemental Agreement, the parties have agreed to amend the following terms and conditions of the Equity Transfer Agreement: