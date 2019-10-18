|
Sunshine 100 China : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION - SUPPLEMENTAL AGREEMENT IN RELATION TO DISPOSAL OF 100% OF DONGGUAN QINGYUAN
10/18/2019 | 05:49am EDT
Sunshine 100 China Holdings Ltd
陽光100中國控股有限公司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 2608)
DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION
SUPPLEMENTAL AGREEMENT IN RELATION TO DISPOSAL OF 100% OF DONGGUAN QINGYUAN
Reference is made to the announcement of Sunshine 100 China Holdings Ltd (the "Company") dated 4 August 2019 in relation to the disposal of all equity interest in Dongguan Qingyuan Incubator Limited Company* ( 東 莞 市 清 園 孵 化 器 有 限 公 司) (the "Target Company"). Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the announcement of the Company dated 4 August 2019.
SUPPLEMENTAL AGREEMENT
The Board hereby announces that, on 18 October 2019, the Seller entered into a supplemental agreement (the "Supplemental Agreement") to the Equity Transfer Agreement with, inter alia, the Purchaser, the Target Company and Shenzhen Guanchang Mingji Industrial Co., Limited* (深圳市冠昌名基實業有限責任公司) ("Guanchang"), a subsidiary of the Purchaser.
Pursuant to the Supplemental Agreement, the parties have agreed to amend the following terms and conditions of the Equity Transfer Agreement:
Guanchang shall undertake all the rights and obligations of the Purchaser under the Equity Transfer Agreement and the Supplemental Agreement, and the Purchaser and the Purchaser Guarantors shall provide joint and several guarantee of Guanchang's performance of its obligations under the Equity Transfer Agreement and the Supplemental Agreement.
The Purchaser shall pay the Second Instalment before 20 December 2019 (instead of before 15 October 2019 pursuant to the Equity Transfer Agreement).
The Purchaser shall pay the Fourth Instalment within three Business Days from entry of the Supplemental Agreement to a joint account managed by Beijing Trust, the Seller and the Purchaser (instead of paying the Fourth Instalment to the Seller on 31 August 2020 pursuant to the Equity Transfer Agreement).
After the Purchaser's deposit of the Fourth Instalment to the joint account, the parties shall fulfill the following obligations upon which the First Completion shall be deemed to take place:
within three Business Days, the Seller shall repay the principal owed to Beijing Trust using its own funds;
the Seller shall redeem all the shares of the Target Company from Beijing Trust and shall register the transfer of 100% equity interest in the Target Company from Beijing Trust to the Seller and changes in control and ownership (including changes in the articles of association of the Target Company) shall be filed with the AIC in accordance with the provisions of the SS100 Trust Financing Agreements;
within five Business Days from completion of item (b) above, the Seller shall transfer 80% equity interest in the Target Company to the Purchaser and shall register the transfer of 80% equity interest in the Target Company from the Seller to the Purchaser and changes in control and ownership (including changes in the directors, supervisors and articles of association of the Target Company) shall be filed with the AIC accordingly; and
within three Business Days from completion of item (c) above, the parties shall procure the release of the Fourth Instalment in the joint account to the Seller.
Upon First Completion, which is expected to be within 15 Business Days from the payment of the Fourth Instalment by the Purchaser to the joint account, the Target Company shall no longer be a subsidiary of the Group.
Other than the aforementioned amendments, all material terms and conditions under the Equity Transfer Agreement remain unchanged and shall be in full force and effect. For the avoidance of doubt, the Total Consideration for the Disposal remain unchanged. There is also no change to the payment terms and deadline for the Third Instalment and the Final Instalment. With respect to termination rights of the Seller, the Seller remains entitled to rescind the Equity Transfer Agreement and to claim agreed default compensation and interest in the event of any failure by the Purchaser to make any payment on agreed deadline.
INFORMATION ON GUANCHANG
Guanchang is a company with limited liability established under the PRC laws and currently held as to 60% by the Purchaser and 40% by Shenzhen Pengli Technology Development Company Limited* ( 深 圳 市 鵬 利 科 技 發 展 有 限 公 司) ("Shenzhen Pengli"). Mr. Lin is the Purchaser's ultimate beneficial owner. YOU Jiachang (游佳昌) and YOU Peng ( 游 鵬) are the ultimate beneficial owners of Shenzhen Pengli. To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief having made all reasonable enquiries, as at the date of the announcement, the Purchaser, Guanchang, Shenzhen Pengli, Mr. Lin, YOU Jiachang and YOU Peng are third parties independent of the Company and its connected persons.
REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE SUPPLEMENTAL AGREEMENT
Taking into consideration that:
the Purchaser will be making early payment of the Fourth Instalment to allow the Seller to settle the principal and interest owed to Beijing Trust by the end of 2019, instead of 31 August 2020, which in turn results in an early discharge of the Company's guarantee obligations under the SS100 Trust Financing Agreements,
although the Second Instalment will be paid to the Seller at a later date (before 20 December 2019 instead of 15 October 2019), the Fourth Instalment will be paid to the Seller early (before 23 October 2019, being three Business Days from the entry of the Supplemental Agreement, instead of 31 August 2020). The Fourth Instalment, being RMB148,500,000, which will be paid early is a larger amount than the Second Instalment, being RMB20,000,000,
the articles of association of the Target Company shall provide that major matters as set out in the provisions concerning the powers and functions of shareholders' meetings in the articles of association of the Target Company require the unanimous consent of shareholders prior to the Seller's receipt of the balance of the Total Consideration, being the Second Instalment, the Third Instalment and the Final Instalment,
the termination provisions in the Equity Transfer Agreement provide that in the event of any failure by the Purchaser to make any payment on agreed deadline, the Seller is entitled to rescind the Equity Transfer Agreement and to claim agreed default compensation and interest, and
the Target Company recorded net loss for each of the two financial years ended 31 December 2017 and 31 December 2018 and according to the terms of the Supplemental Agreement, the Target Company will no longer be a subsidiary of the Group by the end of 2019 and will thereby reduce the Group's liabilities,
the Directors consider the terms and conditions of the Supplemental Agreement are fair and reasonable and the entry of the Supplemental Agreement is in the interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole.
By Order of the Board
Sunshine 100 China Holdings Ltd
Yi Xiaodi
Chairman and Executive Director
Beijing, the PRC
18 October 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Yi Xiaodi and Mr. Fan Xiaochong, the non-executive directors of the Company are Ms. Fan Xiaohua and Mr. Wang Gongquan, and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Gu Yunchang, Mr. Ng Fook Ai, Victor and Mr. Wang Bo.
