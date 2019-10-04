Sunshine 100 China : UNAUDITED OPERATING STATISTICS FOR THE MONTH OF SEPTEMBER 2019 AND FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Sunshine 100 China Holdings Ltd

陽光100中國控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2608)

UNAUDITED OPERATING STATISTICS

FOR THE MONTH OF SEPTEMBER 2019 AND

FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2019

This announcement is voluntarily made by Sunshine 100 China Holdings Ltd (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group").

The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") is pleased to announce that, in September 2019, the Group achieved unaudited contracted sales of approximately RMB874 million (including that from projects with minority interests amounting to RMB163 million) corresponding to a contracted sales area of approximately 66,652 sq.m.. For the nine months ended 30 September 2019, the Group achieved unaudited contracted sales of approximately RMB6,157 million (including that from projects with minority interests amounting to RMB1,427 million) corresponding to a contracted sales area of approximately 483,905 sq.m..

The sales data disclosed above is unaudited and based on preliminary internal information of the Group, which may be subject to change and may differ from figures to be disclosed in the audited or unaudited consolidated financial statements to be published by the Company on an annual or half-yearly basis due to various uncertainties during the process of collating such sales information. They shall not be taken as a measure or indication of the Group's current or future operating or financial performance nor shall they be taken as a representation by the Group of the corresponding figures as may be provided in due course in the Group's audited