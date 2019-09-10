Log in
Sunshine Coast Regional Council : Current fire situation on the Sunshine Coast as at 7.30am

09/10/2019 | 07:07pm EDT
  • Wednesday 11 September 2019

The community is reminded the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) declared Peregian Beach Exclusion Zone is still in place.

While the exclusion zone is in place, please do not attempt to return to your home until advised by Queensland Police Service or Queensland Fire and Emergency Services.

At this stage containment lines are in place and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) crews are in the area to prevent breaches.

The Emergency Declaration Area is still in place with the following boundaries: David Low Way, Old Emu Mountain Road, Sunshine Motorway and Woodland Drive.

Sunshine Coast residents are encouraged to follow the QFES and Queensland Police Service (QPS) social media pages for updates on when it is deemed safe to return to residences.

For the latest information keep following Sunshine Coast Council's Facebook page and Disaster Hub https://disaster.sunshinecoast.qld.gov.au

EVACUATION CENTRES

Currently Sunshine Coast Council has two Evacuation Centres open

Nambour Showgrounds, Coronation Avenue, Nambour (75 Beds)

Maroochydore Multi Sports Complex, Fisherman's Road, Maroochydore (25 Beds).

ROAD ACCESS

David Low Way remains closed in both directions, from Emu Mountain Road to Mahogany Drive

The Sunshine Motorway is open. Bruce Highway remains open.

SCHOOL/EARLY LEARNING CENTRE CLOSURES

Peregian Beach College

Edge Early Learning Peregian Breeze

For all other school and early learning centre updates please visit the relevant organisation's website.

BUREAU OF METEOROLOGY UPDATE

High fire danger weather today.

ENERGEX

Supply has been restored to most impacted properties.

UNITY WATER

Storage levels in reservoirs are healthy and remain well within operational levels.

AIRPORT

No impact experienced at the airport.

AMBULANCE

No reported fire related injuries.

VOLUNTEERING AND DONATIONS

Sunshine Coast Council appreciates the generous offers of assistance from the community to volunteer and donate goods and funds.

Council and Emergency services on-the-ground are currently assessing needs and are working with the necessary organisations to deliver critical and immediate support, as well as longer recovery support to re-establish homes and help communities recover.

The community's needs are our first priority. The staff and volunteers currently working on-the-ground are highly skilled and trained. At this time additional volunteers are not needed.

If you would like to offer assistance, please refer to the following information:

Volunteer: Sunshine Coast Council asks residents to please direct their offers to volunteer to Volunteering Queensland's EV CREW online registration portal. To register your interest in volunteering please visit: https://emergencyvolunteering.com.au and Volunteering Queensland will contact you if your assistance is required.

Donations and funds: Council requests that residents wishing to donate register their donations through GIVIT, as unregistered donations are impacting emergency and support services on the ground.

GIVIT is the QLD Government's official disaster charity donations partner. Residents are encouraged to register their donations through their online 'Queensland Fires 2019 Appeal' to best coordinate on-the-ground assistance to affected communities.

Please visit givit.org.au/disasters to donate funds, goods or services.


Sunshine Coast Regional Council published this content on 11 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
