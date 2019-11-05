Log in
Sunshine Oilsands : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 31 October

11/05/2019 | 11:10pm EST

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :31/10/2019

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Issuer

Sunshine Oilsands Ltd.

Date Submitted

6/11/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :

2012

Description :

Class "A" Common Shares

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

No par

Balance at close of preceding month

value

Unlimited

6,316,217,006

CAD$

CAD$

Increase/(decrease)

Unlimited

37,728,000

CAD$

No par

Balance at close of the month

value

Unlimited

6,353,945,006

CAD$

CAD$

(2) Stock code :

N/A

Description :

N/A

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/(decrease)

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the month

N/A

N/A

N/A

2. Preference Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

Class "G" Preferred Shares

No. of

Par value

Authorised share

preference

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

No par

Balance at close of preceding month

value

Unlimited

0

CAD$

CAD$

Increase/(decrease)

0

N/A

No par

Balance at close of the month

value

Unlimited

0

CAD$

CAD$

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

Class "H" Preferred Shares

No. of

Par value

Authorised share

preference

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

No par

Balance at close of preceding month

value

Unlimited

0

CAD$

CAD$

Increase/(decrease)

0

N/A

No par

Balance at close of the month

value

Unlimited

0

CAD$

CAD$

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

N/A

No. of other

Par value

Authorised share

classes of

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/(decrease)

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the month

N/A

N/A

N/A

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month

Unlimited CAD$

(State currency) :

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No of preference

No. of ordinary shares

shares

No. of other

Class "G" and "H"

(1)

(2)

preferred shares

classes of shares

Balance at close of

preceding month

6,316,217,006

N/A

0

N/A

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

37,728,000

N/A

0

N/A

Balance at close of

the month

6,353,945,006

N/A

0

N/A

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of

No. of new

No. of new shares of

share option

shares of issuer

issuer which may be

scheme

issued during the

issued pursuant

including EGM

Movement during the month

month pursuant

thereto as at close of

approval date

thereto

the month

(dd/mm/yyyy) and

class of shares

issuable

Granted

Exercised

Cancelled

Lapsed

1. Pre-IPO Share Option Scheme

(09/09/2010)

Class "A"

common shares

0

0

0

0

0

0

(Note 1)

2. Post -PIO Share Option Scheme

(26/01/2012)

Class "A"

common shares

0

0

300,672

0

0

459,402,035

(Note A)

3.

N/A

(

/ /

)

shares

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(Note 1)

Total A. (Ordinary shares)

Nil

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Total funds raised during the month from exercise

N/A

of options (State currency)

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

Nominal value

month

pursuant

Currency

at close of

Exercised

Nominal value

pursuant

thereto as at

Description of warrants

of nominal

preceding

during the

at close of the

thereto

close of the

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)

value

month

month

month

month

1. N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

N/A

Class of shares

N/A

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

N/A

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

) N/A

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

2. N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

N/A

Class of shares

N/A

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

N/A

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

) N/A

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

3. N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

N/A

Class of shares

N/A

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

N/A

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

) N/A

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

4. N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

N/A

N/A

( / /

) N/A

Total B. (Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

Nil

N/A

N/A

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

month

pursuant

Amount at

pursuant

thereto as at

Currency of

close of

Converted

Amount at

thereto

close of the

amount

preceding

during the

close of the

month

Class and description

outstanding

month

month

month

1. Class "G" preferred shares

N/A

0

0

0

0

0

Stock code (if listed)

N/A

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

N/A

Subscription price

N/A

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy))

( / /

) N/A

2. Class "H" preferred shares

N/A

0

0

0

0

0

Stock code (if listed)

N/A

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

N/A

Subscription price

N/A

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

N/A

3. Convertible Bonds in

Principal amount of

USD 10,450,000

USD

10,450,000

0

10,450,000

0

990,347,263

Stock code (if listed)

N/A

Class of shares

Class A Common

issuable (Note 1)

Voting Shares

Subscription price

HK$0.0822 per Share

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

N/A

4.

N/A

0

0

0

0

0

Stock code (if listed)

N/A

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

N/A

Subscription price

N/A

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

N/A

Total C. (Ordinary shares)

Nil

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed, including Options (other than under Share Option Schemes)

No. of new shares

No. of new shares of

of issuer issued

issuer which may be

during the month

issued pursuant

pursuant thereto

thereto as at close of

Full particulars including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy),

the month

if applicable, and class of shares issuable:

1.

(

/

/

)

N/A

N/A

shares (Note 1)

2.

(

/

/

)

shares (Note 1)

N/A

N/A

3.

(

/

/

)

shares (Note 1)

N/A

N/A

N/A

Total D. (Ordinary shares)

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Other Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer issued

issuer

during the

which may

month

be issued

pursuant

pursuant

thereto

thereto as

at close of

Type of Issue

the month

Class

of

shares

________

issuable (Note 1)

1.

Rights issue

At price :

State

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

currency

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

N/A

Class

of

shares

________

issuable (Note 1)

2.

Open offer

At price :

State

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

currency

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

N/A

Class

of

shares

________

issuable (Note 1)

3.

Placing

At price :

State

HKD

Issue and allotment

( 17/10/2019 )

0.063

currency

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

( 24/06/2019 )

(dd/mm/yyyy)

37,728,000

0

Class

of

shares

________

issuable (Note 1)

4.

Bonus issue

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

N/A

Class

of

shares

________

issuable (Note 1)

5.

Scrip dividend

At price :

State

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

currency

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

EGM approval date:

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

N/A

Class

of

shares

________

repurchased (Note 1)

6.

Repurchase of

Cancellation date :

(

/

/

)

shares

(dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

N/A

Class

of

shares

________

redeemed (Note 1)

7.

Redemption of

Redemption date :

(

/

/

)

shares

(dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

N/A

Class

of

shares

________

issuable (Note 1)

8.

Consideration

At price :

State

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

issue

currency

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

EGM approval date:

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

N/A

Class

of

shares

________

issuable (Note 1)

9. Capital

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

reorganisation

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

N/A

Class

of

shares

________

issuable (Note 1)

10. Other

At price :

State

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

(Please specify)

currency

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

N/A

Total E.

(Ordinary

shares)

37,728,000

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Total increase / (decrease) in ordinary shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):

(1)

37,728,000

(2)

N/A

Total increase / (decrease) in preference shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):

N/A

Total increase / (decrease) in other classes of shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to

N/A

E):

(These figures should be the same as the relevant figures under II above ("Movements in Issued Share

Capital").)

Remarks (if any):

Note A: As at 1 October 2019, our Post-IPO Share Option Scheme had 459,702,707 stock options

outstanding. During the month of October 2019, Nil stock options were granted, Nil options were

exercised, 300,672 options were forfeited and Nil stock options expired. As at 31 October 2019, our Post-

IPO Share Option Scheme had 459,402,035 stock options outstanding

Note B: On October 17, 2019, the Company completed the issuance of 37,728,000 Shares for settlement of trade

creditor.

Submitted by: __________ Kwok Ping Sun____________________________

Title: ___________ Executive Chairman _______________________________

(Director, Secretary or other duly authorised officer)

Notes :

  1. State the class of shares (e.g. ordinary, preference or other).
  2. If there is insufficient space, please append the prescribed continuation sheet.

Disclaimer

Sunshine Oilsands Ltd. published this content on 06 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2019 04:09:07 UTC
