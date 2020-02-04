Sunshine Oilsands : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 31 January

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :31/1/2020 To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Name of Issuer Sunshine Oilsands Ltd. Date Submitted 5/2/2020 I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital 1. Ordinary Shares (1) Stock code : 2012 Description : Class "A" Common Shares Par value Authorised share No. of ordinary (State capital shares currency) (State currency) No par Balance at close of preceding month value Unlimited 6,405,581,506 CAD$ CAD$ Increase/(decrease) Unlimited 0 CAD$ No par Balance at close of the month value Unlimited 6,405,581,506 CAD$ CAD$ (2) Stock code : N/A Description : N/A Par value Authorised share No. of ordinary (State capital shares currency) (State currency) Balance at close of preceding month N/A N/A N/A Increase/(decrease) N/A N/A Balance at close of the month N/A N/A N/A

2. Preference Shares Stock code : N/A Description : Class "G" Preferred Shares No. of Par value Authorised share preference (State capital shares currency) (State currency) No par Balance at close of preceding month value Unlimited 0 CAD$ CAD$ Increase/(decrease) 0 N/A No par Balance at close of the month value Unlimited 0 CAD$ CAD$ Stock code : N/A Description : Class "H" Preferred Shares No. of Par value Authorised share preference (State capital shares currency) (State currency) No par Balance at close of preceding month value Unlimited 0 CAD$ CAD$ Increase/(decrease) 0 N/A No par Balance at close of the month value Unlimited 0 CAD$ CAD$ 3. Other Classes of Shares Stock code : N/A Description : N/A No. of other Par value Authorised share classes of (State capital shares currency) (State currency) Balance at close of preceding month N/A N/A N/A Increase/(decrease) N/A N/A Balance at close of the month N/A N/A N/A Total authorised share capital at the end of the month Unlimited CAD$ (State currency) :

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital No of preference No. of ordinary shares shares No. of other Class "G" and "H" (1) (2) preferred shares classes of shares Balance at close of preceding month 6,405,581,506 N/A 0 N/A Increase/ (decrease) during the month 0 N/A 0 N/A Balance at close of the month 6,405,581,506 N/A 0 N/A III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer) Particulars of No. of new No. of new shares of share option shares of issuer issuer which may be scheme issued during the issued pursuant including EGM Movement during the month month pursuant thereto as at close of approval date thereto the month (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable Granted Exercised Cancelled Lapsed 1. Pre-IPO Share Option Scheme (09/09/2010) Class "A" common shares 0 0 0 0 0 0 (Note 1) 2. Post -PIO Share Option Scheme (26/01/2012) Class "A" common shares 0 0 1,696,667 0 0 456,587,775 (Note A) 3. N/A ( / / ) shares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A (Note 1) Total A. (Ordinary shares) Nil (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A Total funds raised during the month from exercise N/A of options (State currency)

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed No. of new No. of new shares of shares of issuer issuer which issued may be during the issued Nominal value month pursuant Currency at close of Exercised Nominal value pursuant thereto as at Description of warrants of nominal preceding during the at close of the thereto close of the (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) value month month month month 1. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ( / / ) Stock code (if listed) N/A Class of shares N/A issuable (Note 1) Subscription price N/A EGM approval date (if applicable) ) N/A (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / 2. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ( / / ) Stock code (if listed) N/A Class of shares N/A issuable (Note 1) Subscription price N/A EGM approval date (if applicable) ) N/A (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / 3. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ( / / ) Stock code (if listed) N/A Class of shares N/A issuable (Note 1) Subscription price N/A EGM approval date (if applicable) N/A (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) 4. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ( / / ) Stock code (if listed) N/A Class of shares N/A issuable (Note 1) Subscription price N/A EGM approval date (if applicable) N/A (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) Total B. (Ordinary shares) Nil (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed) No. of new No. of new shares of shares of issuer issuer which issued may be during the issued month pursuant Amount at pursuant thereto as at Currency of close of Converted Amount at thereto close of the amount preceding during the close of the month Class and description outstanding month month month 1. Class "G" preferred shares N/A 0 0 0 0 0 Stock code (if listed) N/A Class of shares issuable (Note 1) N/A Subscription price N/A EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)) ( / / ) N/A 2. Class "H" preferred shares N/A 0 0 0 0 0 Stock code (if listed) N/A Class of shares issuable (Note 1) N/A Subscription price N/A EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) N/A 3. Convertible Bonds in Principal amount of USD 10,450,000 USD 10,450,000 0 10,450,000 0 990,347,263 Stock code (if listed) N/A Class of shares Class A Common issuable (Note 1) Voting Shares Subscription price HK$0.0822 per Share EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) N/A 4. N/A 0 0 0 0 0 Stock code (if listed) N/A Class of shares issuable (Note 1) N/A Subscription price N/A EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) N/A Total C. (Ordinary shares) Nil (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A

Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed, including Options (other than under Share Option Schemes) No. of new shares No. of new shares of of issuer issued issuer which may be during the month issued pursuant pursuant thereto thereto as at close of Full particulars including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy), the month if applicable, and class of shares issuable: 1. ( / / ) N/A N/A shares (Note 1) 2. ( / / ) shares (Note 1) N/A N/A 3. ( / / ) N/A N/A shares (Note 1) N/A Total D. (Ordinary shares) (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A

Other Movements in Issued Share Capital No. of new No. of new shares of shares of issuer issued issuer during the which may month be issued pursuant pursuant thereto thereto as at close of Type of Issue the month Class of shares ________ issuable (Note 1) 1. Rights issue At price : State Issue and allotment ( / / ) currency date : (dd/mm/yyyy) EGM approval date: ( / / ) (dd/mm/yyyy) N/A N/A Class of shares ________ issuable (Note 1) 2. Open offer At price : State Issue and allotment ( / / ) currency date : (dd/mm/yyyy) EGM approval date: ( / / ) (dd/mm/yyyy) N/AN/A Class of shares ________ issuable (Note 1) 3. Placing At price : State Issue and allotment ( / / ) currency date : (dd/mm/yyyy) EGM approval date: ( / / ) (dd/mm/yyyy) N/AN/A

Class of shares ________ issuable (Note 1) 4. Bonus issue Issue and allotment ( / / ) date : (dd/mm/yyyy) EGM approval date: ( / / ) (dd/mm/yyyy) N/A N/A Class of shares ________ 5. Scrip dividend At price : State currency issuable (Note 1) Issue and allotment ( / / ) date : (dd/mm/yyyy) EGM approval date: ( / / ) (dd/mm/yyyy) N/A N/A 6. Repurchase of shares Class of shares ________ repurchased (Note 1) Cancellation date : ( / / ) (dd/mm/yyyy) EGM approval date: ( / / ) (dd/mm/yyyy) N/A N/A Class of shares ________ 7. Redemption of shares redeemed (Note 1) Redemption date : ( / / ) (dd/mm/yyyy) EGM approval date: ( / / ) (dd/mm/yyyy) N/A N/A Class of shares ________ 8. Consideration At price : State issue currency issuable (Note 1) Issue and allotment ( / / ) date : (dd/mm/yyyy) EGM approval date: ( / / ) (dd/mm/yyyy) N/A N/A

Class of shares ________ issuable (Note 1) 9. Capital Issue and allotment ( / / ) reorganisation date : (dd/mm/yyyy) EGM approval date: ( / / ) (dd/mm/yyyy) N/A N/A Class of shares ________ issuable (Note 1) 10. Other At price : State Issue and allotment ( / / ) (Please specify) currency date : (dd/mm/yyyy) EGM approval date: ( / / ) (dd/mm/yyyy) N/A N/A Total E. (Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A Total increase / (decrease) in ordinary shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E): (1) N/A (2) N/A Total increase / (decrease) in preference shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E): N/A Total increase / (decrease) in other classes of shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to N/A E): (These figures should be the same as the relevant figures under II above ("Movements in Issued Share Capital").) Remarks (if any): Note A: As at 1 January 2020, our Post-IPO Share Option Scheme had 458,284,442 stock options outstanding. During the month of January 2020, Nil stock options were granted, Nil options were exercised, 1,696,667 options were forfeited and nil stock options expired. As at 31 January 2020, our Post- IPO Share Option Scheme had 456,587,775 stock options outstanding Submitted by: __________ Kwok Ping Sun____________________________ Title: ___________ Executive Chairman _______________________________ (Director, Secretary or other duly authorised officer) Notes : State the class of shares (e.g. ordinary, preference or other). If there is insufficient space, please append the prescribed continuation sheet.