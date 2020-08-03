Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Sunshine Oilsands : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 31 July

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/03/2020 | 01:13am EDT

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :31/7/2020

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Issuer

Sunshine Oilsands Ltd.

Date Submitted

3/8/2020

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :

2012

Description :

Class "A" Common Shares

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

No par

Balance at close of preceding month

value

Unlimited

129,554,630

CAD$

CAD$

Increase/(decrease)

Unlimited

0

CAD$

No par

Balance at close of the month

value

Unlimited

129,554,630

CAD$

CAD$

(2) Stock code :

N/A

Description :

N/A

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/(decrease)

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the month

N/A

N/A

N/A

2. Preference Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

Class "G" Preferred Shares

No. of

Par value

Authorised share

preference

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

No par

Balance at close of preceding month

value

Unlimited

0

CAD$

CAD$

Increase/(decrease)

0

N/A

No par

Balance at close of the month

value

Unlimited

0

CAD$

CAD$

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

Class "H" Preferred Shares

No. of

Par value

Authorised share

preference

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

No par

Balance at close of preceding month

value

Unlimited

0

CAD$

CAD$

Increase/(decrease)

0

N/A

No par

Balance at close of the month

value

Unlimited

0

CAD$

CAD$

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

N/A

No. of other

Par value

Authorised share

classes of

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/(decrease)

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the month

N/A

N/A

N/A

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month

Unlimited CAD$

(State currency) :

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No of preference

No. of ordinary shares

shares

No. of other

Class "G" and "H"

(1)

(2)

preferred shares

classes of shares

Balance at close of

preceding month

129,554,630

N/A

0

N/A

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

0

N/A

0

N/A

Balance at close of

the month

129,554,630

N/A

0

N/A

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of

No. of new

No. of new shares of

share option

shares of issuer

issuer which may be

scheme

issued during the

issued pursuant

including EGM

Movement during the month

month pursuant

thereto as at close of

approval date

thereto

the month

(dd/mm/yyyy) and

class of shares

issuable

Granted

Exercised

Cancelled

Lapsed

1. Pre-IPO Share Option Scheme

(09/09/2010)

Class "A"

common shares

0

0

0

0

0

0

(Note 1)

2.

Post -PIO

Share Option

Scheme

(26/01/2012)

Class "A"

common shares

0

0

0

0

0

9,059,241

(Note 1)

3.

N/A

(

/ /

)

shares

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(Note 1)

Total A.

(Ordinary shares)

Nil

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Total funds raised during the month from exercise

N/A

of options (State currency)

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

Nominal value

month

pursuant

Currency

at close of

Exercised

Nominal value

pursuant

thereto as at

Description of warrants

of nominal

preceding

during the

at close of the

thereto

close of the

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)

value

month

month

month

month

1. N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

N/A

Class of shares

N/A

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

N/A

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

) N/A

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

2. N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

N/A

Class of shares

N/A

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

N/A

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

) N/A

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

3. N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

N/A

Class of shares

N/A

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

N/A

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

) N/A

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

4. N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

N/A

N/A

( / /

) N/A

Total B. (Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

Nil

N/A

N/A

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

month

pursuant

Amount at

pursuant

thereto as at

Currency of

close of

Converted

Amount at

thereto

close of the

amount

preceding

during the

close of the

month

Class and description

outstanding

month

month

month

1. Class "G" preferred shares

N/A

0

0

0

0

0

Stock code (if listed)

N/A

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

N/A

Subscription price

N/A

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy))

( / /

) N/A

2. Class "H" preferred shares

N/A

0

0

0

0

0

Stock code (if listed)

N/A

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

N/A

Subscription price

N/A

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

N/A

3. Convertible Bonds in

Principal amount of

USD 10,450,000

USD

10,450,000

0

10,450,000

0

19,979,685

Stock code (if listed)

N/A

Class of shares

Class A Common

issuable (Note 1)

Voting Shares

Subscription price

HK$4.09 per Share

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

N/A

4. Convertible Bonds in Principal amount of HKD 72,000,000

HKD

0

0

72,000,000

0

113,924,051

Stock code (if listed)

N/A

Class of shares

Class A Common

issuable (Note 1)

Voting Shares

Subscription price

HK$0.632 per Share

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( 25 / 05 / 2020

)

Total C. (Ordinary shares)

Nil

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed, including Options (other than under Share Option Schemes)

No. of new shares

No. of new shares of

of issuer issued

issuer which may be

during the month

issued pursuant

pursuant thereto

thereto as at close of

Full particulars including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy),

the month

if applicable, and class of shares issuable:

1.

(

/

/

)

shares (Note 1)

N/A

N/A

2.

(

/

/

)

N/A

N/A

shares (Note 1)

3.

(

/

/

)

shares (Note 1)

N/A

N/A

N/A

Total D. (Ordinary shares)

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Other Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer issued

issuer

during the

which may

month

be issued

pursuant

pursuant

thereto

thereto as

at close of

Type of Issue

the month

Class

of

shares

________

issuable (Note 1)

1.

Rights issue

At price :

State

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

currency

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

N/A

Class

of

shares

________

issuable (Note 1)

2.

Open offer

At price :

State

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

currency

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

N/A

Class

of

shares

________

issuable (Note 1)

3.

Placing

At price :

State

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

currency

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

N/A

Class

of

shares

________

issuable (Note 1)

4.

Bonus issue

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

N/A

Class

of

shares

________

issuable (Note 1)

5.

Scrip dividend

At price :

State

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

currency

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

EGM approval date:

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

N/A

Class

of

shares

________

repurchased (Note 1)

6.

Repurchase of

Cancellation date :

(

/

/

)

shares

(dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

N/A

Class

of

shares

________

redeemed (Note 1)

7.

Redemption of

Redemption date :

(

/

/

)

shares

(dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

N/A

Class

of

shares

________

issuable (Note 1)

8.

Consideration

At price :

State

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

issue

currency

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

EGM approval date:

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

N/A

Class

of

shares

________

issuable (Note 1)

9. Capital

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

reorganisation

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

N/A

Class

of

shares

Ordinary

10. Other

issuable (Note 1)

(Please specify) At price :

State

Issue and allotment

currency

(

/ /

)

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

N/A

Total E. (Ordinary shares)

N/A

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Total increase / (decrease) in ordinary shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):

(1)

N/A

(2)

N/A

Total increase / (decrease) in preference shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):

N/A

Total increase / (decrease) in other classes of shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E): N/A

(These figures should be the same as the relevant figures under II above ("Movements in Issued Share Capital").)

Remarks (if any):

As at 1 July 2020, our Post- IPO Share Option Scheme had 9,059,241 stock options outstanding.

During the month of July 2020, nil stock options were granted, exercised, lapsed, or cancelled. As at 31 July 2020, our Post IPO Share Option Scheme had 9,059,241 stock options outstanding.

Submitted by: __________ Kwok Ping Sun____________________________

Title: ___________ Executive Chairman _______________________________

(Director, Secretary or other duly authorised officer)

Notes :

1. State the class of shares (e.g. ordinary, preference or other).

2. If there is insufficient space, please append the prescribed continuation sheet.

Disclaimer

Sunshine Oilsands Ltd. published this content on 03 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2020 05:12:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
01:39aVPOWER INTERNATIONAL : BOC International Initiates Coverage on VPower Group with "BUY" Rating
AQ
01:38aEMIRATES REIT CEIC : Appointment of Strategic Advisor
PU
01:37aHSBC : reports its net profit plummeted 96% in April-June from a year earlier as the pandemic took hold
AQ
01:36aCOMMERZBANK : Cerberus has 'serious doubts' about candidate for Commerzbank chair
RE
01:35aALD : reports first half 2020 results
EQ
01:35aENERGIEKONTOR AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
01:35aHYPOPORT SE : Hypoport SE generates growth of over 20 per cent, demonstrating the effectiveness of its business models during the coronavirus crisis
EQ
01:35aNORDEX : announces potential sale of its 2.7 GW European project development pipeline to RWE
EQ
01:34aSOCIETE GENERALE : SocGen Posts Unexpected Loss on Soaring Provisions, Impairments
DJ
01:33aSOFT STARTERS VS. VFDS : Which one is right for your conveyor motor application?
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : EXCLUSIVE: Trump to give TikTok's Chinese owner 45 days to agree sale - sources
2MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION : MARATHON PETROLEUM : Announces Agreement for $21 Billion Sale of Speedway
3HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : first-half profit plunges 65%, warns loan losses could hit $13 billion
4POSTNL N.V. : POSTNL N : Press release
5MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : to continue talks to buy TikTok from ByteDance
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group