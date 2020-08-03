|
Sunshine Oilsands : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 31 July
08/03/2020 | 01:13am EDT
Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
For the month ended
(dd/mm/yyyy) :31/7/2020
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
Name of Issuer
Sunshine Oilsands Ltd.
Date Submitted
3/8/2020
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
(1) Stock code :
2012
Description :
Class "A" Common Shares
Par value
Authorised share
No. of ordinary
(State
capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
No par
Balance at close of preceding month
value
Unlimited
129,554,630
|
Unlimited
0
No par
Balance at close of the month
Unlimited
|
(2) Stock code :
N/A
Description :
|
Par value
Authorised share
No. of ordinary
(State
capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
N/A
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
2. Preference Shares
Stock code :
N/A
|
|
Class "G" Preferred Shares
No. of
Par value
Authorised share
preference
(State
capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
No par
Balance at close of preceding month
value
Unlimited
0
CAD$
Increase/(decrease)
No par
Balance at close of the month
Unlimited
0
Stock code :
|
Description :
|
No. of
Par value
Authorised share
preference
(State
capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
No par
Balance at close of preceding month
Unlimited
0
CAD$
Increase/(decrease)
No par
Balance at close of the month
Unlimited
0
3. Other Classes of Shares
Stock code :
N/A
|
No. of other
Par value
Authorised share
classes of
(State
capital
|
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
N/A
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
|
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No of preference
No. of ordinary shares
No. of other
(1)
|
preferred shares
|
|
N/A
0
Increase/ (decrease)
during the month
0
|
|
Balance at close of
the month
129,554,630
0
III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
No. of new
No. of new shares of
share option
scheme
Movement during the month
|
|
|
|
|
|
1. Pre-IPO Share Option Scheme
Class "A"
|
|
|
|
2.
Post -PIO
|
|
(26/01/2012)
Class "A"
|
|
|
|
3.
|
(
shares
N/A
|
|
Total A.
(Ordinary shares)
(Preference shares)
Total funds raised during the month from exercise
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed
No. of new
No. of new
shares of
|
issuer
issued
during the
Nominal value
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1. N/A
|
Stock code (if listed)
issuable (Note 1)
EGM approval date
2. N/A
|
issuable (Note 1)
3. N/A
|
issuable (Note 1)
4. N/A
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
Total B. (Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)
(Other class)
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)
Class and description
1. Class "G" preferred shares
Stock code (if listed)
|
EGM approval date
2. Class "H" preferred shares
|
issuable (Note 1)
EGM approval date
3. Convertible Bonds in
USD
Class of shares
Class A Common
Subscription price
HK$4.09 per Share
4. Convertible Bonds in Principal amount of HKD 72,000,000
Stock code (if listed)
issuable (Note 1)
EGM approval date
Total C. (Ordinary shares)
Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed, including Options (other than under Share Option Schemes)
|
shares (Note 1)
N/A
2.
|
3.
|
|
Other Movements in Issued Share Capital
|
|
|
thereto
thereto as
issuable (Note 1)
1.
Rights issue
At price :
|
|
|
2.
Open offer
At price :
|
|
3.
Placing
At price :
|
|
4.
Bonus issue
|
|
5.
Scrip dividend
At price :
|
|
6.
Repurchase of
|
|
7.
Redemption of
|
|
8.
Consideration
At price :
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total E. (Ordinary shares)
Total increase / (decrease) in ordinary shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):
(1)
Total increase / (decrease) in preference shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):
|
Remarks (if any):
As at 1 July 2020, our Post- IPO Share Option Scheme had 9,059,241 stock options outstanding.
During the month of July 2020, nil stock options were granted, exercised, lapsed, or cancelled. As at 31 July 2020, our Post IPO Share Option Scheme had 9,059,241 stock options outstanding.
Submitted by: __________ Kwok Ping Sun____________________________
Title: ___________ Executive Chairman _______________________________
(Director, Secretary or other duly authorised officer)
Notes :
1. State the class of shares (e.g. ordinary, preference or other).
2. If there is insufficient space, please append the prescribed continuation sheet.
Disclaimer
Sunshine Oilsands Ltd. published this content on 03 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2020 05:12:11 UTC
