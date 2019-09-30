Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Sunstone announce new investment in immuno-oncology company STipe Therapeutics

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/30/2019 | 02:05am EDT

NEWS RELEASE

Sunstone announce new investment in immuno-oncology company STipe Therapeutics

Copenhagen, 30 September 2019 – Sunstone Life Science Ventures today announce it has invested in new portfolio company Stipe Therapeutics ApS (“STipe”), an immuno-oncology company dedicated to developing novel cancer therapeutics based on its first in class drugs modulating the STING pathway. This is the second new investment of Sunstone Life Science Ventures Fund IV. The total financing round is €20 million and proceeds from the financing will be used to prepare the company for clinical development.

STipe was spun out from the Department of Biomedicine, University of Aarhus, Denmark in 2018 and is working on a way of harnessing the immune response to target a range of haematological and solid tumours, both directly and in combination with other antitumoral agents. The company is developing first in class drugs targeting intracellular protein-protein interactions of the STING Pathway. STipe Therapeutics’ innovative technology has demonstrated that it can significantly increase the sensitivity of the innate immune system to rapidly detect even a small amount of tumour-DNA. This opens up the potential to induce a synergistic immune response alone or in combination with targeted anticancer therapies, immunotherapy or radiation. STipe has already identified potential lead compounds that modulate the STING pathway in a novel way, thereby changing the tumour microenvironment and demonstrating antitumor activity preclinically.

Sunstone is investing as part of an international syndicate including Novo Holdings, Arix Bioscience plc and Wellington Partners Life Science V Fund. Sunstone General Partner, Sten Verland, will join STipe Therapeutics’ Board of Directors.

Commenting on the announcement Sten Verland said: “We are excited about the potential of STipe’s novel technology harnessing the effect of the STING pathway. Sunstone has previously made successful investments in the cancer immunotherapy space, including Rigontec GmbH, which was successfully sold to MSD in 2017. We look forward to leveraging our experience in this exciting field and working with founders and the other investors to bring STipe’s technology into clinical development”.

About Sunstone Life Science Ventures:
Sunstone Life Science Ventures is an independent European venture capital investment firm founded in 2007 by an international team of industry experts with combined entrepreneurial, operational and financial experience. Managing total funds of €500 million, Sunstone Life Science Ventures focuses on developing and expanding early-stage Life Science companies with strong potential to achieve global success in their markets. Since the inception, Sunstone Life Science Ventures has invested in more than 45 companies in the areas of pharmaceuticals, medical technologies and diagnostics, and has completed more than 20 successful IPOs and large M&A transactions.

Sunstone contacts:

Sten Verland, PhD MSc
General Partner
+45 24 22 19 69
verland@sunstone.eu 		 

Sunstone Life Science Ventures A/S - Lautrupsgade 7, 2 - DK-2100 Copenhagen, Denmark
http://sunstone.eu

 

Attachment


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:12aGlobal third-quarter M&A sinks to three-year low amid U.S.-China trade war fears
RE
02:12aSunrise Communications Slashes Size of Rights Issue for Acquisition of UPC Switzerland
DJ
02:11aROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell Enhances Quarterly Disclosures
PR
02:11aStartup Giants Plc - Interim Report; Change of Directorate
PR
02:09aCHRISTIE : Half-year Report
PU
02:09aFUJIFILM : expands its medical IT business with the acquisition of the Japanese medical information system provider, Yokogawa Medical Solutions.
PU
02:09aGLAXOSMITHKLINE : PRIMA shows Zejula improves PFS in ovarian cancer
PU
02:09aFERREXPO : Response to allegations made on social media
PU
02:09aGLAXOSMITHKLINE : Data show anti-tumour activity with ICOS agonist
PU
02:09aSONY : Personnel Appointments and Organizational Changes
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED : SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES : Hong Kong's sky-high property prices prove resilie..
2INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A. : INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL S A : Forever 21, Teen-Focused Retailer, Files f..
3NOKIA OYJ : Nokia secures KDDI 5G deal
4Oil prices climb as positive China factory data eases demand concerns
5NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : NISSAN MOTOR : South Korean unit denies report of pullout
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group