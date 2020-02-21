Sunwah Kingsway Capital : CORPORATE GOVERNANCE COMMITTEE TERMS OF REFERENCE

SUNWAH KINGSWAY CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE COMMITTEE

TERMS OF REFERENCE

1. GENERAL

The board of directors ("Board") of Sunwah Kingsway Capital Holdings Limited (the "Company") has established the Corporate Governance Committee (the "Committee") to assist the Board in fulfilling its responsibilities with respect to the Company's corporate governance standards and practices.

The composition, responsibilities and authority of the Committee are set out in these Terms of Reference.

These Terms of Reference and the bye-laws of the Company and such other procedures, not inconsistent therewith, as the Committee may adopt from time to time shall govern the meetings and procedures of the Committee.

2. COMPOSITION

The Committee shall be composed of at least three directors of the Company ("Members"). Members shall be appointed by the Board and shall serve until they resign, cease to be a director or are removed or replaced by the Board.

The Board shall designate one of the Members as chair of the Committee (the "Chair") and the Secretary of the Company shall be the Company Secretary (the "Secretary") unless the Chair designates an alternative secretary for any meeting or meetings.

3. RESPONSIBILITIES

The Committee shall assist the Board in fulfilling its responsibilities with respect to corporate governance standards and practices including, but not limited to standards and practices as set out in the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Listing Rules, Appendix 14 Corporate Governance Code and Corporate Governance Report ("CG Code").

Corporate Governance

The Committee shall: