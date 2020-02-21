Sunwah Kingsway Capital : Terms of Reference of the Audit Committee

Oversight of the Company's Financial Reporting System, Risk Management and Internal Control Systems

to review the Company's financial controls, and unless expressly addressed by a separate Board risk committee, or by the Board itself, to review the Company's risk management and internal control systems;

to discuss the risk management and internal control systems with management to ensure that management has performed its duty to have effective systems. This discussion should include the adequacy of resources, staff qualifications and experience, training programmes and budget of the Company's accounting and financial reporting function;

to consider major investigation findings on risk management and internal control matters as delegated by the Board or on its own initiative and management's response to these findings;

where an internal audit function exists, to ensure coordination between the internal and external auditors, and to ensure that the internal audit function is adequately resourced and has appropriate standing within the Company, and to review and monitor its effectiveness;

to review the Company's financial and accounting policies and practices;

to review the external auditor's management letter, any material queries raised by the auditor to management about accounting records, financial accounts or systems of control and management's response;

to ensure that the Board will provide a timely response to the issues raised in the external auditor's management letter;

to report to the Board on the matters in the relevant code provision prescribed in the Listing Rules of SEHK;

to ensure that these Terms of Reference (as may be amended from time to time) are made available on request and that these Terms of Reference are posted on the Exchange website and the Company's website;