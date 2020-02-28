Sunway International : Proxy Form for Special General Meeting ("SGM")

SUNWAY INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

新威 國際控 股有限公司 *

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 58)

Proxy Form for Special General Meeting ("SGM")

I/We (Note 1)

of

as my/our proxy to act for me/us at the SGM (or any adjournment thereof) of the Company to be held at Unit 1902, Cheung Kong Center, 2 Queen's Road Central, Central, Hong Kong on Monday, 16 March 2020 at 11:30 a.m. or in the event that a "black" rainstorm warning or a tropical cyclone warning signal number 8 or above is hoisted or remains hoisted in Hong Kong at 9:00 a.m. on that day, at the same time and place on the second Business Day (as defined in note 6 below) after 16 March 2020 for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing the resolutions set out in the notice convening the SGM and at the SGM, and at any adjournment thereof, to vote for me/us in my/ our name(s) as indicated below in respect of such resolutions and, if no such indication is given, as my/our proxy thinks fit.

authorise any one Director to do all such acts and things as he considers necessary in

To approve all other transactions contemplated under the Subscription Agreement and to

to allot and issue the Subscription Shares, subject to and in accordance with the terms

To grant a specific mandate to the Directors to exercise all the powers of the Company

Shareholder's(s') signature(s) (Notes 7 & 8):

Notes:

Full name(s) and address(es) to be inserted in BLOCK CAPITALS . The names of all joint holders should be stated.

Please insert the number of Shares registered in your name(s). If no number is inserted, this proxy form will be deemed to relate to all such Shares registered in your name(s).

Please insert the name and address of the proxy desired in the space provided. Any alteration made to this proxy form must be initialled by the person who signs it. If no name is inserted, the duly appointed Chairman of the SGM will set as your proxy.

IMPORTANT: If you wish to vote for or against the resolution, please place a " ✓ " in the box marked "FOR" or the box marked "AGAINST" as appropriate. Failure to complete a box will entitle your proxy to cast your vote(s) or abstain at his/her discretion. Your proxy will also be entitled to vote or abstain at his/her discretion on any resolution properly put to the SGM other than that referred to in the notice convening the SGM.

The full text of this resolution appears in the notice of the SGM dated 29 February 2020.

Business Day means any day (excluding Saturday, Sunday, public holiday and any day on which "black" rainstorm warning or a tropical cyclone warning signal number 8 or above is hoisted or remains hoisted in Hong Kong at 9:00 a.m. on that day) which banks in Hong Kong are generally open for business.

This proxy form must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorised in writing or, in the case of a corporation, must be either under its seal or under the hand of an officer or attorney duly authorised to sign the same.

Where there are joint registered holders of any Share, any one of such joint holders may vote at the SGM, either in person or by proxy, in respect of such Shares as if he/she were solely entitled thereto, but if more than one of such joint holders be present at the SGM the vote of the senior who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, shall be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of the other joint registered holders and for this purpose seniority shall be determined by the order in which the names stand in the register of members of the Company in respect of the joint holding.

A proxy need not be a member of the Company.