Sunway International : Proxy Form for Special General Meeting ("SGM")
02/28/2020 | 08:30am EST
SUNWAY INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
新威 國際控 股有限公司 *
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock code: 58)
Proxy Form for Special General Meeting ("SGM")
I/We (Note 1)
of
being the registered holder(s) of (Note 2)
shares of HK$0.10 each (the "Share(s)") in the capital of Sunway
International Holdings Limited (the "Company"), hereby appoint (Note 3)
the Chairman of the SGM or
of
as my/our proxy to act for me/us at the SGM (or any adjournment thereof) of the Company to be held at Unit 1902, Cheung Kong Center, 2 Queen's Road Central, Central, Hong Kong on Monday, 16 March 2020 at 11:30 a.m. or in the event that a "black" rainstorm warning or a tropical cyclone warning signal number 8 or above is hoisted or remains hoisted in Hong Kong at 9:00 a.m. on that day, at the same time and place on the second Business Day (as defined in note 6 below) after 16 March 2020 for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing the resolutions set out in the notice convening the SGM and at the SGM, and at any adjournment thereof, to vote for me/us in my/ our name(s) as indicated below in respect of such resolutions and, if no such indication is given, as my/our proxy thinks fit.
ORDINARY RESOLUTION
FOR (Note 4)
AGAINST (Note 4)
(a)
To approve, ratify and confirm the Subscription Agreement;
(b)
To grant a specific mandate to the Directors to exercise all the powers of the Company
to allot and issue the Subscription Shares, subject to and in accordance with the terms
and conditions set out in the Subscription Agreement; and
(c)
To approve all other transactions contemplated under the Subscription Agreement and to
authorise any one Director to do all such acts and things as he considers necessary in
connection with the Subscription Agreement and the transactions contemplated
thereunder.
Signed this the
day of
2020.
Shareholder's(s') signature(s) (Notes 7 & 8):
Notes:
-
Full name(s) and address(es) to be inserted in BLOCK CAPITALS. The names of all joint holders should be stated.
-
Please insert the number of Shares registered in your name(s). If no number is inserted, this proxy form will be deemed to relate to all such Shares registered in your name(s).
-
Please insert the name and address of the proxy desired in the space provided. Any alteration made to this proxy form must be initialled by the person who signs it. If no name is inserted, the duly appointed Chairman of the SGM will set as your proxy.
-
IMPORTANT: If you wish to vote for or against the resolution, please place a "✓" in the box marked "FOR" or the box marked "AGAINST" as appropriate. Failure to complete a box will entitle your proxy to cast your vote(s) or abstain at his/her discretion. Your proxy will also be entitled to vote or abstain at his/her discretion on any resolution properly put to the SGM other than that referred to in the notice convening the SGM.
-
The full text of this resolution appears in the notice of the SGM dated 29 February 2020.
-
Business Day means any day (excluding Saturday, Sunday, public holiday and any day on which "black" rainstorm warning or a tropical cyclone warning signal number 8 or above is hoisted or remains hoisted in Hong Kong at 9:00 a.m. on that day) which banks in Hong Kong are generally open for business.
-
This proxy form must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorised in writing or, in the case of a corporation, must be either under its seal or under the hand of an officer or attorney duly authorised to sign the same.
-
Where there are joint registered holders of any Share, any one of such joint holders may vote at the SGM, either in person or by proxy, in respect of such Shares as if he/she were solely entitled thereto, but if more than one of such joint holders be present at the SGM the vote of the senior who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, shall be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of the other joint registered holders and for this purpose seniority shall be determined by the order in which the names stand in the register of members of the Company in respect of the joint holding.
-
A proxy need not be a member of the Company.
-
In order to be valid, this proxy form and the power of attorney or other authority, if any, under which it is signed or a notarially certified copy of such power of attorney or authority, must be deposited at the offices of the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar, Tricor Tengis Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, as soon as possible but in any event not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the SGM or any adjournment thereof. Completion and return of this proxy form will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the SGM or any adjournment thereof should you so wish and in such event, this proxy form shall be deemed to be revoked.
PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT
-
"Personal Data" in this statement has the same meaning as "personal data" in the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance, Chapter 486 of the Laws of Hong Kong ("PDPO").
-
The supply of your Personal Data to the Company is on a voluntary basis and such data will be used for processing your instructions as stated in this proxy form.
-
Your Personal Data will not be transferred to any third parties (other than the Share Registrars of the Company) unless it is a requirement to so do by law, for example, in response to a court order or a law enforcement agency's request and will be retained for such period as may be necessary for our verification and record purposes.
-
You and your appointed proxy have the right to request access to and/or to correct the respective Personal Data in accordance with the provisions of the PDPO. Any such request should be in writing addressed to the Personal Data Privacy Officer of Tricor Tengis Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong.
* For identification purposes only
Disclaimer
Sunway International Holdings Limited published this content on 28 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2020 13:29:11 UTC
