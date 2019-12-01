Sunway International : TRADING HALT

Log in
TRADING HALT

12/01/2019 | 08:43pm EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SUNWAY INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

新威國際控股有限公司*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 58)

TRADING HALT

At the request of the board of directors (the "Board") of Sunway International Holdings Limited (the ''Company''), trading in the shares of the Company on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited will be halted with effect from 9:00 a.m. on Monday, 2 December 2019 pending the release of an announcement relating to subscription of shares of the Company which involves matters under the Code on Takeovers and Mergers issued by the Securities and Futures Commission.

By Order of the Board

Sunway International Holdings Limited

Law Chun Choi

Executive Director and Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 2 December 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises three executive Directors, namely, Mr. Chim Sai Yau, Oscar, Mr. Li Chongyang and Mr. Law Chun Choi, one non-executive Director, namely, Mr. Lum Pak Sum, and three independent non-executive Directors, namely, Mr. Choi Pun Lap, Mr. Tong Leung Sang and Mr. Chan Sung Wai.

Website: http://www.hk0058.com

* For identification purpose only

Disclaimer

Sunway International Holdings Limited published this content on 02 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2019 01:42:09 UTC
