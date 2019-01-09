Suominen Corporation Stock Exchange Release 9 January 2019 at 10.00 (EET)





Suominen Corporation: Change in Corporate Executive Team

CFO of Suominen Corporation and member of Suominen Executive Team Tapio Engström will leave Suominen on 8 July 2019 at the latest. Recruitment process for new CFO has been started.

SUOMINEN CORPORATION



Petri Helsky, President & CEO

For additional information please contact:



Interview requests to Eeva Oinonen, tel. +35840 825 6237





