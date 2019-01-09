Log in
Suominen Corporation: Change in Corporate Executive Team

01/09/2019 | 03:03am EST

Suominen Corporation   Stock Exchange Release  9 January 2019 at 10.00 (EET)
 

Suominen Corporation: Change in Corporate Executive Team

CFO of Suominen Corporation and member of Suominen Executive Team Tapio Engström will leave Suominen on 8 July 2019 at the latest. Recruitment process for new CFO has been started.

SUOMINEN CORPORATION

Petri Helsky, President & CEO

For additional information please contact:

Interview requests to Eeva Oinonen, tel. +35840 825 6237


Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
www.suominen.fi

Suominen in brief

Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes as well as for medical and hygiene products. The end products made of Suominen’s nonwovens – wet wipes, feminine care products and swabs, for instance – bring added value to the daily life of consumers worldwide. Suominen is the global market leader in nonwovens for wipes and employs more than 650 people in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen’s net sales in 2017 amounted to EUR 426.0 million. The Suominen share (SUY1V) is listed in Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange (Mid Cap). Read more at www.suominen.fi.

logo.jpg


