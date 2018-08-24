Log in
Super League Gaming to Present at the 7th Annual Liolios Gateway Conference on September 6, 2018

08/24/2018 | 02:31pm CEST

SANTA MONICA, Calif. , Aug. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super League Gaming has been invited to present at the 7th Annual Liolios Gateway Conference, which is being held September 5-6, 2018 at the Four Seasons Hotel in San Francisco, CA.

Super League Gaming management is scheduled to present on Thursday, September 6th at 11:00 a.m. Pacific time, with one-on-one meetings held throughout the day.

The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here and on the Gateway Conference website at www.gateway-conference.com/presenters.

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email gateway@liolios.com.

About the Gateway Conference

The 7th Annual Gateway Conference is an invite-only conference presented by Liolios, a full-service financial communications firm. Gateway was created to bring together the most compelling companies with the nation’s top institutional investors and analysts. This year’s event features approximately 100 companies from a number of growth industries, including technology, business and financial services, consumer, digital media, clean technology and life sciences. The format has been designed to give attendees direct access to senior management via company presentations, Q&A sessions and one-on-one meetings. For more information, visit www.gateway-conference.com or www.liolios.com. To receive updates and highlights from #LioliosGateway, make sure to follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Super League Gaming  
Super League Gaming (www.SuperLeague.com) is a first mover in providing accessible esports leagues for amateur gamers that take place both online and through in-person gaming arenas. Our community building platform enables unique, local gaming experiences for players all ages and levels to experience amateur competitive gaming, content creation and sharing, and social networking.  Super League has pioneered city teams in esports tapping into gamers desire for more connectedness and the inherent desire to represent and root for their home team. Our current catalogue focuses on Minecraft, League of Legends and Clash Royale and establishes movie theatres and other retail venues including restaurants as the ultimate arenas to experience some of the world's most popular games in a new and social context. The current offering focuses on amateur esports in local, intimate gaming arenas, but the potential offers and venues are boundless.

Investor Relations
Cody Slach
Liolios Investor Relations
949-574-3860


© GlobeNewswire 2018
