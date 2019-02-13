|
Super Mario Maker 2 and The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening Coming in 2019
02/13/2019 | 05:46pm EST
New Games Join a Nonstop Lineup of Nintendo Switch Releases This
Year
In a new Nintendo Direct video presentation, Nintendo announced that Super
Mario Maker 2, a sequel to the groundbreaking original game, and
a stylish re-imagining of The
Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening are both launching this year
for the Nintendo
Switch™ system. The video also revealed ASTRAL
CHAIN, a new action game from PlatinumGames exclusive to
Nintendo Switch.
In this new game, players can create the Super Mario courses of their dreams, with access to even more tools, items and features. Super Mario Maker 2 launches exclusively for Nintendo Switch this June. (Graphic: Business Wire)
In addition to introducing other acclaimed titles coming to Nintendo
Switch, like Hellblade:
Senua’s Sacrifice and Bloodstained:
Ritual of the Night, the video also provided more details about
upcoming Nintendo games like Fire
Emblem: Three Houses, Yoshi’s
Crafted World, DAEMON
X MACHINA and MARVEL
ULTIMATE ALLIANCE 3: The Black Order, among many others.
Nintendo Switch will also be home to BOXBOY!
+ BOXGIRL!, the next iteration in the charming puzzle-platformer
series coming to Nintendo eShop.
Plus, starting today, Nintendo Switch owners will have access to
surprise launches like the online 99-player puzzle-fest Tetris®
99 and classic SQUARE ENIX role-playing game FINAL
FANTASY IX, as well as new co-op DLC for Captain
Toad™: Treasure Tracker and free demos for
upcoming anticipated games.
“Every game covered in this Nintendo Direct is slated for launch for
Nintendo Switch this year,” said Doug Bowser, Nintendo of America’s
Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “Whether you’re looking
for new games in classic franchises, new content for existing hits or
completely new experiences, Nintendo Switch has something for everyone
over the next several months alone.”
To view the Nintendo Direct video in its entirety, visit https://www.nintendo.com/nintendo-direct.
Some of the highlights revealed in the video include:
-
Super Mario Maker™ 2: In this
new game, players can create the Super Mario courses of their
dreams, with access to even more tools, items and features. Super
Mario Maker 2 launches exclusively for Nintendo Switch this June.
-
The Legend of Zelda™: Link’s Awakening:
Originally released for the Game Boy™ system more than 25
years ago, one of the most beloved games in the Legend of Zelda
series returns. In this modern re-imagining, players travel to the
mysterious island of Koholint to guide Link on a perilous adventure. The
Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening arrives exclusively on Nintendo
Switch in 2019.
-
ASTRAL CHAIN: ASTRAL CHAIN is a new action game
from PlatinumGames, directed by Takahisa Taura, known for his work as
the game designer on NieR:Automata, and supervised by Hideki
Kamiya, creator of the Bayonetta™ series. As part of
a police special forces unit in a multicultural futuristic city,
players work together with a special living weapon, the Legion, in a
synergetic action system of battle and exploration. More details about
this Nintendo Switch exclusive will be revealed in the future. ASTRAL
CHAIN launches exclusively for Nintendo Switch on Aug. 30.
-
Fire Emblem™: Three Houses: The
Black Eagles. The Blue Lions. The Golden Deer. Three noble houses that
are part of the Officer’s Academy, an elite facility that trains
students in the ways of weapons, magic and special skills. As a
professor, the player must choose one of these houses to lead its
students in grid-based battles with life-or-death stakes. Each house
is comprised of many different students to meet and train, each with
her or his own personality and skills. These students can interact
with each other at the academy, strengthening their bonds and
supporting each other on the battlefield. The Fire Emblem: Three
Houses standalone game and the Fire
Emblem: Three Houses – Seasons of Warfare Edition both launch
exclusively for Nintendo Switch on July 26.
-
BOXBOY! + BOXGIRL!™: Welcome back, BOXBOY!
The fan-favorite puzzle series is back for the first time on Nintendo
Switch with a brand-new game! In addition to 270 new levels, two
players can work as a team to solve puzzles in a new co-op mode. As a
bonus, players who complete the game can access a new adventure
starring Qudy. BOXBOY! + BOXGIRL! unboxes itself on Nintendo
eShop on April 26.
-
Tetris® 99: The iconic
puzzle game Tetris® arrives, but with an online
experience like no other. In this next entry in the storied puzzle
franchise, 99 players compete together until only one is left
standing. Nintendo Switch Online members (membership sold separately)
can battle for dominance in this free-to-download software. The
Nintendo Switch exclusive will be available to download starting
today, and players can look forward to battling it out in upcoming
online events.
-
Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night: The side-scrolling
action of yore rises once again in Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night.
Play as Miriam, host of the Alchemist’s Curse, as she steals the
abilities of enemies, bends gravity to her will and darts around the
game’s elaborate castle at lightning speed. Here, the laws of reality
– and 2D side-scrollers – don’t apply. Bloodstained: Ritual of the
Night emerges from the shadows this summer for Nintendo Switch.
-
Mortal
Kombat 11: New and classic characters return for more
over-the-top fighting action in Mortal Kombat 11, launching for
Nintendo Switch on April 23.
-
Yoshi’s Crafted World™: Before Yoshi’s
Crafted World launches on March 29, Nintendo Switch owners can
head to Nintendo eShop to download a free demo for the artfully
handcrafted game starting today! In the Yoshi’s Crafted World
game, players can explore the Front and Flip-Side of stages while
rafting, racing solar cars, tearing through the sky on a plane and
experiencing many other wild and surprising gameplay sequences. Using
coins collected through the varied and secret-filled levels, players
can unlock 180 different crafted costumes that Yoshi can wear.
-
Captain Toad™: Treasure Tracker
Update and Special Episode DLC: Guess who is still ready
for adventure? After downloading a free Nintendo Switch version update
for the Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker game that is available
starting today, all courses in the game will support a new two-player
co-op mode featuring a second Toad to explore simultaneously with a
friend. And on March 14, new paid DLC arrives that adds 18 new
challenges to the game, including five new courses and new Shiny
Crowns, which can be obtained in each course. New players can get the Captain
Toad: Treasure Tracker game together with the updates and all the
new Special Episode content in a digital bundle available for purchase
on Nintendo eShop beginning Feb. 13. Players who purchase the bundle
or the Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker – Special Episode DLC
will receive early access to one of the courses in Captain Toad:
Treasure Tracker – Special Episode, with the remainder of the
courses launching on March 14.
-
Super
Smash Bros.™ Ultimate
Update: The fastest-selling console-exclusive game in Nintendo
history is about to spring forward with a free Ver. 3.0 update
coming to the game this spring. Before the end of April, Joker from Persona
5 will be available as a playable fighter. Announced in December,
Joker is the first Fighters Pass DLC fighter to join the game’s
expansive cast. Players who want to get access to five upcoming DLC
fighters plus additional stages and music can purchase the Super
Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighters Pass by visiting https://smashbros.nintendo.com/buy/dlc/.
Additional details about the 3.0 update and upcoming Fighters Pass
content will be revealed in the future. Also, be on the lookout for
new amiibo in 2019 like Snake, Simon, Squirtle, Pokémon Trainer and
Ivysaur.
-
Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice: Winner of multiple awards, Hellblade:
Senua’s Sacrifice is coming to Nintendo Switch. Created in
collaboration with neuroscientists and those with lived experience of
psychosis, Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice pulls players deep into
the mind of a Celtic warrior on a haunting vision quest to fight for
the soul of her dead lover. Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
launches for Nintendo Switch this spring.
-
DAEMON X MACHINA: Starting today, mech pilots in the
making can get a free demo for DAEMON X MACHINA called
“Prototype Missions,” available for a limited time to download from
Nintendo eShop or Nintendo.com.
In the demo, players can battle through four different missions while
testing out the game’s controls and mech customization. After playing,
select players will receive an email containing a link to an online
survey where they can provide feedback about the game to Director
Kenichiro Tsukuda and the development team. Currently in development, DAEMON
X MACHINA is scheduled to launch for Nintendo Switch this summer.
-
MARVEL ULTIMATE ALLIANCE 3: The Black Order: For the
first time in 10 years, the MARVEL ULTIMATE ALLIANCE series
returns with four-player action and an original story … all exclusive
to Nintendo Switch! Assemble your dream team from a huge cast of Super
Heroes, including Marvel’s ultimate cosmic protector, Captain Marvel.
Players can save the world together with up to four players** in TV
mode, with four separate systems locally or online. A dynamic
zoomed-in Heroic Camera will give players the option to get closer to
the action. As characters level up, they’ll learn new skills they can
use on the fly, and also perform powerful Alliance Extreme attacks. MARVEL
ULTIMATE ALLIANCE 3: The Black Order launches for Nintendo Switch
this summer.
-
Dragon
Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition:
Ready for a grand adventure filled with memorable characters, an
enchanting story and classic RPG gameplay that can be taken on the go?
This enhanced version of the critically acclaimed game features the
same sprawling content of the original, but with newly added
character-specific stories, the option for increased battle speed,
fully orchestrated field and battle music, and the ability to switch
between HD and retro-inspired 16-bit visuals. Dragon Quest XI S:
Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition launches for
Nintendo Switch this fall.
-
DRAGON
QUEST BUILDERS 2: Combining both RPG and crafting gameplay
together, players gather materials to create things like weapons,
buildings and even entire towns. With the help of the mysterious
Malroth and other villagers, players will explore large islands, find
quests and battle monsters and bosses scattered around the world.
Those who own the original DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS on their
Nintendo Switch system can craft the Legendary Builder’s outfit and
the Dragonlord’s Throne. DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS 2
launches for Nintendo Switch on July 12.
-
ONINAKI:
To uphold the tenets of reincarnation, players must travel between the
Living World and the Beyond to rescue lost souls from the terrible
fate of becoming monsters. In battle, the souls you rescue manifest
within you, granting you strength and new abilities. ONINAKI
launches for Nintendo Switch this summer.
-
New Star Fox Missions in Starlink:
Battle for Atlas: The Starlink: Battle for Atlas
digital update coming in April will add new Star Fox missions
to the Nintendo Switch version of the game. Play as Peppy, Falco and
Slippy to help aid the fight to down Star Wolf’s lieutenants, Andrew,
Pigma and Leon, in a series of challenging missions. Additional
content released as part of the update includes new starship races,
faction missions and more. The spring update of Starlink: Battle
for Atlas launches this April on Nintendo Switch.
-
Disney TSUM TSUM FESTIVAL: Disney’s adorable Tsum Tsum
are coming to Nintendo Switch in a new game! In Disney
TSUM TSUM FESTIVAL, players connect matching Tsum Tsum to clear
them and set a high score. Up to four players can compete against each
other in local or online modes. Disney TSUM TSUM FESTIVAL
launches exclusively for Nintendo Switch in 2019.
-
Rune
Factory 4 Special and Rune Factory 5:
Classic RPG Rune Factory 4 is being remastered for Nintendo
Switch. Interact with townsfolk, grow vegetables and fruit on the
farm, catch fish, raise monsters and wield weapons and spells in this
new version of the game. Rune Factory 4 Special will be ripe
for playing on Nintendo Switch later this year, with the newly
announced Rune Factory 5 coming at a later date.
-
DELTARUNE:
The next game from the creator of Undertale is coming to
Nintendo Switch. Download DELTARUNE Chapter 1 for free on
Nintendo eShop beginning Feb. 28.
-
FINAL FANTASY VII: Return to Midgar in one of the most
iconic RPGs of all time, when FINAL FANTASY VII finds a new
home on Nintendo Switch on March 26.
-
FINAL
FANTASY IX: First-time players have the chance to fall in
love with Vivi like the rest of the world when the beloved RPG FINAL
FANTASY IX comes to Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch later today.
-
Chocobo’s
Mystery Dungeon EVERY BUDDY!: KWEH! On March 20, the
latest game in the Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon series arrives on
Nintendo Switch.
-
Dead
by Daylight: Dead by Daylight is an asymmetrical
multiplayer horror game where one player takes on the role of the
savage Killer, and the other four players play as Survivors, trying to
escape and avoid being caught and killed. The Nintendo Switch version
features loads of maps, characters and cosmetics, and a deep
progression system to try out. Dead by Daylight creeps onto
Nintendo Switch this fall.
-
Assassin’s
Creed III Remastered: For the first time on Nintendo
Switch, experience Assassin’s Creed III with revamped gameplay
and features tailored to the system like motion aiming and touch
input. In addition to all the original game’s DLC, the standalone game Assassin’s
Creed Liberation Remastered will also be included when Assassin’s
Creed III Remastered launches for Nintendo Switch on May 21.
-
Unravel
Two: Take control of two adorable characters made out of
yarn and solve challenges in Unravel Two. Play as both
characters in single-player or team up with a friend in local co-op. Unravel
Two launches for Nintendo Switch on March 22.
-
GRID
Autosport: GRID Autosport comes to Nintendo Switch
fully loaded with a mix of high-speed thrills, realistic handling and
a difficulty level that scales to players’ skills. Players will feel
like pro racers as they master the world’s fastest cars to win
motorsport’s most exhilarating races, from the prestigious Circuit of
Spa-Francorchamps to the narrow city streets of Barcelona. All DLC is
included in this version of the game, with 100 cars, 100 circuits and
some welcome additions like tilt controls and custom controls. GRID
Autosport launches for Nintendo Switch this summer.
