Super Mario Maker 2 and The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening Coming in 2019

In a new Nintendo Direct video presentation, Nintendo announced that Super Mario Maker 2, a sequel to the groundbreaking original game, and a stylish re-imagining of The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening are both launching this year for the Nintendo Switch™ system. The video also revealed ASTRAL CHAIN, a new action game from PlatinumGames exclusive to Nintendo Switch.

In addition to introducing other acclaimed titles coming to Nintendo Switch, like Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice and Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, the video also provided more details about upcoming Nintendo games like Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Yoshi’s Crafted World, DAEMON X MACHINA and MARVEL ULTIMATE ALLIANCE 3: The Black Order, among many others. Nintendo Switch will also be home to BOXBOY! + BOXGIRL!, the next iteration in the charming puzzle-platformer series coming to Nintendo eShop.

Plus, starting today, Nintendo Switch owners will have access to surprise launches like the online 99-player puzzle-fest Tetris® 99 and classic SQUARE ENIX role-playing game FINAL FANTASY IX, as well as new co-op DLC for Captain Toad™: Treasure Tracker and free demos for upcoming anticipated games.

“Every game covered in this Nintendo Direct is slated for launch for Nintendo Switch this year,” said Doug Bowser, Nintendo of America’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “Whether you’re looking for new games in classic franchises, new content for existing hits or completely new experiences, Nintendo Switch has something for everyone over the next several months alone.”

To view the Nintendo Direct video in its entirety, visit https://www.nintendo.com/nintendo-direct. Some of the highlights revealed in the video include:

Super Mario Maker ™ 2 : In this new game, players can create the Super Mario courses of their dreams, with access to even more tools, items and features. Super Mario Maker 2 launches exclusively for Nintendo Switch this June.

: In this new game, players can create the courses of their dreams, with access to even more tools, items and features. launches exclusively for Nintendo Switch this June. The Legend of Zelda ™ : Link’s Awakening : Originally released for the Game Boy ™ system more than 25 years ago, one of the most beloved games in the Legend of Zelda series returns. In this modern re-imagining, players travel to the mysterious island of Koholint to guide Link on a perilous adventure. The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening arrives exclusively on Nintendo Switch in 2019.

: Originally released for the Game Boy system more than 25 years ago, one of the most beloved games in the series returns. In this modern re-imagining, players travel to the mysterious island of Koholint to guide Link on a perilous adventure. arrives exclusively on Nintendo Switch in 2019. ASTRAL CHAIN : ASTRAL CHAIN is a new action game from PlatinumGames, directed by Takahisa Taura, known for his work as the game designer on NieR:Automata , and supervised by Hideki Kamiya, creator of the Bayonetta ™ series. As part of a police special forces unit in a multicultural futuristic city, players work together with a special living weapon, the Legion, in a synergetic action system of battle and exploration. More details about this Nintendo Switch exclusive will be revealed in the future. ASTRAL CHAIN launches exclusively for Nintendo Switch on Aug. 30.

: is a new action game from PlatinumGames, directed by Takahisa Taura, known for his work as the game designer on , and supervised by Hideki Kamiya, creator of the series. As part of a police special forces unit in a multicultural futuristic city, players work together with a special living weapon, the Legion, in a synergetic action system of battle and exploration. More details about this Nintendo Switch exclusive will be revealed in the future. launches exclusively for Nintendo Switch on Aug. 30. Fire Emblem ™ : Three Houses : The Black Eagles. The Blue Lions. The Golden Deer. Three noble houses that are part of the Officer’s Academy, an elite facility that trains students in the ways of weapons, magic and special skills. As a professor, the player must choose one of these houses to lead its students in grid-based battles with life-or-death stakes. Each house is comprised of many different students to meet and train, each with her or his own personality and skills. These students can interact with each other at the academy, strengthening their bonds and supporting each other on the battlefield. The Fire Emblem: Three Houses standalone game and the Fire Emblem: Three Houses – Seasons of Warfare Edition both launch exclusively for Nintendo Switch on July 26.

: The Black Eagles. The Blue Lions. The Golden Deer. Three noble houses that are part of the Officer’s Academy, an elite facility that trains students in the ways of weapons, magic and special skills. As a professor, the player must choose one of these houses to lead its students in grid-based battles with life-or-death stakes. Each house is comprised of many different students to meet and train, each with her or his own personality and skills. These students can interact with each other at the academy, strengthening their bonds and supporting each other on the battlefield. The standalone game and the – Seasons of Warfare Edition both launch exclusively for Nintendo Switch on July 26. BOXBOY! + BOXGIRL! ™ : Welcome back, BOXBOY ! The fan-favorite puzzle series is back for the first time on Nintendo Switch with a brand-new game! In addition to 270 new levels, two players can work as a team to solve puzzles in a new co-op mode. As a bonus, players who complete the game can access a new adventure starring Qudy. BOXBOY! + BOXGIRL! unboxes itself on Nintendo eShop on April 26.

: Welcome back, ! The fan-favorite puzzle series is back for the first time on Nintendo Switch with a brand-new game! In addition to 270 new levels, two players can work as a team to solve puzzles in a new co-op mode. As a bonus, players who complete the game can access a new adventure starring Qudy. unboxes itself on Nintendo eShop on April 26. Tetris ® 99 : The iconic puzzle game Tetris ® arrives, but with an online experience like no other. In this next entry in the storied puzzle franchise, 99 players compete together until only one is left standing. Nintendo Switch Online members (membership sold separately) can battle for dominance in this free-to-download software. The Nintendo Switch exclusive will be available to download starting today, and players can look forward to battling it out in upcoming online events.

: The iconic puzzle game arrives, but with an online experience like no other. In this next entry in the storied puzzle franchise, 99 players compete together until only one is left standing. Nintendo Switch Online members (membership sold separately) can battle for dominance in this free-to-download software. The Nintendo Switch exclusive will be available to download starting today, and players can look forward to battling it out in upcoming online events. Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night : The side-scrolling action of yore rises once again in Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night . Play as Miriam, host of the Alchemist’s Curse, as she steals the abilities of enemies, bends gravity to her will and darts around the game’s elaborate castle at lightning speed. Here, the laws of reality – and 2D side-scrollers – don’t apply. Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night emerges from the shadows this summer for Nintendo Switch.

: The side-scrolling action of yore rises once again in . Play as Miriam, host of the Alchemist’s Curse, as she steals the abilities of enemies, bends gravity to her will and darts around the game’s elaborate castle at lightning speed. Here, the laws of reality – and 2D side-scrollers – don’t apply. emerges from the shadows this summer for Nintendo Switch. Mortal Kombat 11 : New and classic characters return for more over-the-top fighting action in Mortal Kombat 11 , launching for Nintendo Switch on April 23.

: New and classic characters return for more over-the-top fighting action in , launching for Nintendo Switch on April 23. Yoshi’s Crafted World ™ : Before Yoshi’s Crafted World launches on March 29, Nintendo Switch owners can head to Nintendo eShop to download a free demo for the artfully handcrafted game starting today! In the Yoshi’s Crafted World game, players can explore the Front and Flip-Side of stages while rafting, racing solar cars, tearing through the sky on a plane and experiencing many other wild and surprising gameplay sequences. Using coins collected through the varied and secret-filled levels, players can unlock 180 different crafted costumes that Yoshi can wear.

: Before launches on March 29, Nintendo Switch owners can head to Nintendo eShop to download a free demo for the artfully handcrafted game starting today! In the game, players can explore the Front and Flip-Side of stages while rafting, racing solar cars, tearing through the sky on a plane and experiencing many other wild and surprising gameplay sequences. Using coins collected through the varied and secret-filled levels, players can unlock 180 different crafted costumes that Yoshi can wear. Captain Toad ™ : Treasure Tracker Update and Special Episode DLC : Guess who is still ready for adventure? After downloading a free Nintendo Switch version update for the Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker game that is available starting today, all courses in the game will support a new two-player co-op mode featuring a second Toad to explore simultaneously with a friend. And on March 14, new paid DLC arrives that adds 18 new challenges to the game, including five new courses and new Shiny Crowns, which can be obtained in each course. New players can get the Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker game together with the updates and all the new Special Episode content in a digital bundle available for purchase on Nintendo eShop beginning Feb. 13. Players who purchase the bundle or the Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker – Special Episode DLC will receive early access to one of the courses in Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker – Special Episode, with the remainder of the courses launching on March 14.

: Guess who is ready for adventure? After downloading a free Nintendo Switch version update for the game that is available starting today, all courses in the game will support a new two-player co-op mode featuring a second Toad to explore simultaneously with a friend. And on March 14, new paid DLC arrives that adds 18 new challenges to the game, including five new courses and new Shiny Crowns, which can be obtained in each course. New players can get the game together with the updates and all the new Special Episode content in a digital bundle available for purchase on Nintendo eShop beginning Feb. 13. Players who purchase the bundle or the – Special Episode DLC will receive early access to one of the courses in – Special Episode, with the remainder of the courses launching on March 14. Super Smash Bros. ™ Ultimate Update : The fastest-selling console-exclusive game in Nintendo history is about to spring forward with a free Ver. 3.0 update coming to the game this spring. Before the end of April, Joker from Persona 5 will be available as a playable fighter. Announced in December, Joker is the first Fighters Pass DLC fighter to join the game’s expansive cast. Players who want to get access to five upcoming DLC fighters plus additional stages and music can purchase the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighters Pass by visiting https://smashbros.nintendo.com/buy/dlc/. Additional details about the 3.0 update and upcoming Fighters Pass content will be revealed in the future. Also, be on the lookout for new amiibo in 2019 like Snake, Simon, Squirtle, Pokémon Trainer and Ivysaur.

: The fastest-selling console-exclusive game in Nintendo history is about to forward with a free Ver. 3.0 update coming to the game this spring. Before the end of April, Joker from will be available as a playable fighter. Announced in December, Joker is the first Fighters Pass DLC fighter to join the game’s expansive cast. Players who want to get access to five upcoming DLC fighters plus additional stages and music can purchase the Fighters Pass by visiting https://smashbros.nintendo.com/buy/dlc/. Additional details about the 3.0 update and upcoming Fighters Pass content will be revealed in the future. Also, be on the lookout for new amiibo in 2019 like Snake, Simon, Squirtle, Pokémon Trainer and Ivysaur. Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice : Winner of multiple awards, Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice is coming to Nintendo Switch. Created in collaboration with neuroscientists and those with lived experience of psychosis, Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice pulls players deep into the mind of a Celtic warrior on a haunting vision quest to fight for the soul of her dead lover. Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice launches for Nintendo Switch this spring.

: Winner of multiple awards, is coming to Nintendo Switch. Created in collaboration with neuroscientists and those with lived experience of psychosis, pulls players deep into the mind of a Celtic warrior on a haunting vision quest to fight for the soul of her dead lover. launches for Nintendo Switch this spring. DAEMON X MACHINA : Starting today, mech pilots in the making can get a free demo for DAEMON X MACHINA called “Prototype Missions,” available for a limited time to download from Nintendo eShop or Nintendo.com. In the demo, players can battle through four different missions while testing out the game’s controls and mech customization. After playing, select players will receive an email containing a link to an online survey where they can provide feedback about the game to Director Kenichiro Tsukuda and the development team. Currently in development, DAEMON X MACHINA is scheduled to launch for Nintendo Switch this summer.

: Starting today, mech pilots in the making can get a free demo for called “Prototype Missions,” available for a limited time to download from Nintendo eShop or Nintendo.com. In the demo, players can battle through four different missions while testing out the game’s controls and mech customization. After playing, select players will receive an email containing a link to an online survey where they can provide feedback about the game to Director Kenichiro Tsukuda and the development team. Currently in development, is scheduled to launch for Nintendo Switch this summer. MARVEL ULTIMATE ALLIANCE 3: The Black Order : For the first time in 10 years, the MARVEL ULTIMATE ALLIANCE series returns with four-player action and an original story … all exclusive to Nintendo Switch! Assemble your dream team from a huge cast of Super Heroes, including Marvel’s ultimate cosmic protector, Captain Marvel. Players can save the world together with up to four players** in TV mode, with four separate systems locally or online. A dynamic zoomed-in Heroic Camera will give players the option to get closer to the action. As characters level up, they’ll learn new skills they can use on the fly, and also perform powerful Alliance Extreme attacks. MARVEL ULTIMATE ALLIANCE 3: The Black Order launches for Nintendo Switch this summer.

: For the first time in 10 years, the series returns with four-player action and an original story … all exclusive to Nintendo Switch! Assemble your dream team from a huge cast of Super Heroes, including Marvel’s ultimate cosmic protector, Captain Marvel. Players can save the world together with up to four players** in TV mode, with four separate systems locally or online. A dynamic zoomed-in Heroic Camera will give players the option to get closer to the action. As characters level up, they’ll learn new skills they can use on the fly, and also perform powerful Alliance Extreme attacks. launches for Nintendo Switch this summer. Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition : Ready for a grand adventure filled with memorable characters, an enchanting story and classic RPG gameplay that can be taken on the go? This enhanced version of the critically acclaimed game features the same sprawling content of the original, but with newly added character-specific stories, the option for increased battle speed, fully orchestrated field and battle music, and the ability to switch between HD and retro-inspired 16-bit visuals. Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition launches for Nintendo Switch this fall.

: Ready for a grand adventure filled with memorable characters, an enchanting story and classic RPG gameplay that can be taken on the go? This enhanced version of the critically acclaimed game features the same sprawling content of the original, but with newly added character-specific stories, the option for increased battle speed, fully orchestrated field and battle music, and the ability to switch between HD and retro-inspired 16-bit visuals. launches for Nintendo Switch this fall. DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS 2 : Combining both RPG and crafting gameplay together, players gather materials to create things like weapons, buildings and even entire towns. With the help of the mysterious Malroth and other villagers, players will explore large islands, find quests and battle monsters and bosses scattered around the world. Those who own the original DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS on their Nintendo Switch system can craft the Legendary Builder’s outfit and the Dragonlord’s Throne. DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS 2 launches for Nintendo Switch on July 12.

: Combining both RPG and crafting gameplay together, players gather materials to create things like weapons, buildings and even entire towns. With the help of the mysterious Malroth and other villagers, players will explore large islands, find quests and battle monsters and bosses scattered around the world. Those who own the original on their Nintendo Switch system can craft the Legendary Builder’s outfit and the Dragonlord’s Throne. launches for Nintendo Switch on July 12. ONINAKI : To uphold the tenets of reincarnation, players must travel between the Living World and the Beyond to rescue lost souls from the terrible fate of becoming monsters. In battle, the souls you rescue manifest within you, granting you strength and new abilities. ONINAKI launches for Nintendo Switch this summer.

: To uphold the tenets of reincarnation, players must travel between the Living World and the Beyond to rescue lost souls from the terrible fate of becoming monsters. In battle, the souls you rescue manifest within you, granting you strength and new abilities. launches for Nintendo Switch this summer. New Star Fox Missions in Starlink: Battle for Atlas : The Starlink: Battle for Atlas digital update coming in April will add new Star Fox missions to the Nintendo Switch version of the game. Play as Peppy, Falco and Slippy to help aid the fight to down Star Wolf’s lieutenants, Andrew, Pigma and Leon, in a series of challenging missions. Additional content released as part of the update includes new starship races, faction missions and more. The spring update of Starlink: Battle for Atlas launches this April on Nintendo Switch.

: The digital update coming in April will add new missions to the Nintendo Switch version of the game. Play as Peppy, Falco and Slippy to help aid the fight to down Star Wolf’s lieutenants, Andrew, Pigma and Leon, in a series of challenging missions. Additional content released as part of the update includes new starship races, faction missions and more. The spring update of launches this April on Nintendo Switch. Disney TSUM TSUM FESTIVAL : Disney’s adorable Tsum Tsum are coming to Nintendo Switch in a new game! In Disney TSUM TSUM FESTIVAL , players connect matching Tsum Tsum to clear them and set a high score. Up to four players can compete against each other in local or online modes. Disney TSUM TSUM FESTIVAL launches exclusively for Nintendo Switch in 2019.

: Disney’s adorable Tsum Tsum are coming to Nintendo Switch in a new game! In , players connect matching Tsum Tsum to clear them and set a high score. Up to four players can compete against each other in local or online modes. launches exclusively for Nintendo Switch in 2019. Rune Factory 4 Special and Rune Factory 5 : Classic RPG Rune Factory 4 is being remastered for Nintendo Switch. Interact with townsfolk, grow vegetables and fruit on the farm, catch fish, raise monsters and wield weapons and spells in this new version of the game. Rune Factory 4 Special will be ripe for playing on Nintendo Switch later this year, with the newly announced Rune Factory 5 coming at a later date.

: Classic RPG is being remastered for Nintendo Switch. Interact with townsfolk, grow vegetables and fruit on the farm, catch fish, raise monsters and wield weapons and spells in this new version of the game. will be ripe for playing on Nintendo Switch later this year, with the newly announced coming at a later date. DELTARUNE : The next game from the creator of Undertale is coming to Nintendo Switch. Download DELTARUNE Chapter 1 for free on Nintendo eShop beginning Feb. 28.

: The next game from the creator of is coming to Nintendo Switch. Download Chapter 1 for free on Nintendo eShop beginning Feb. 28. FINAL FANTASY VII : Return to Midgar in one of the most iconic RPGs of all time, when FINAL FANTASY VII finds a new home on Nintendo Switch on March 26.

: Return to Midgar in one of the most iconic RPGs of all time, when finds a new home on Nintendo Switch on March 26. FINAL FANTASY IX : First-time players have the chance to fall in love with Vivi like the rest of the world when the beloved RPG FINAL FANTASY IX comes to Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch later today.

: First-time players have the chance to fall in love with Vivi like the rest of the world when the beloved RPG comes to Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch later today. Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon EVERY BUDDY! : KWEH! On March 20, the latest game in the Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon series arrives on Nintendo Switch.

: KWEH! On March 20, the latest game in the series arrives on Nintendo Switch. Dead by Daylight : Dead by Daylight is an asymmetrical multiplayer horror game where one player takes on the role of the savage Killer, and the other four players play as Survivors, trying to escape and avoid being caught and killed. The Nintendo Switch version features loads of maps, characters and cosmetics, and a deep progression system to try out. Dead by Daylight creeps onto Nintendo Switch this fall.

: is an asymmetrical multiplayer horror game where one player takes on the role of the savage Killer, and the other four players play as Survivors, trying to escape and avoid being caught and killed. The Nintendo Switch version features loads of maps, characters and cosmetics, and a deep progression system to try out. creeps onto Nintendo Switch this fall. Assassin’s Creed III Remastered : For the first time on Nintendo Switch, experience Assassin’s Creed III with revamped gameplay and features tailored to the system like motion aiming and touch input. In addition to all the original game’s DLC, the standalone game Assassin’s Creed Liberation Remastered will also be included when Assassin’s Creed III Remastered launches for Nintendo Switch on May 21.

: For the first time on Nintendo Switch, experience with revamped gameplay and features tailored to the system like motion aiming and touch input. In addition to all the original game’s DLC, the standalone game will also be included when launches for Nintendo Switch on May 21. Unravel Two : Take control of two adorable characters made out of yarn and solve challenges in Unravel Two . Play as both characters in single-player or team up with a friend in local co-op. Unravel Two launches for Nintendo Switch on March 22.

: Take control of two adorable characters made out of yarn and solve challenges in . Play as both characters in single-player or team up with a friend in local co-op. launches for Nintendo Switch on March 22. GRID Autosport: GRID Autosport comes to Nintendo Switch fully loaded with a mix of high-speed thrills, realistic handling and a difficulty level that scales to players’ skills. Players will feel like pro racers as they master the world’s fastest cars to win motorsport’s most exhilarating races, from the prestigious Circuit of Spa-Francorchamps to the narrow city streets of Barcelona. All DLC is included in this version of the game, with 100 cars, 100 circuits and some welcome additions like tilt controls and custom controls. GRID Autosport launches for Nintendo Switch this summer.

