Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Super Strong : Annual Report 2019 2019-09-30

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/30/2019 | 04:58am EDT

CHARACTERISTICS OF THE GEM OF THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED (THE "STOCK EXCHANGE")

GEM has been positioned as a market designed to accommodate small and mid-sized companies to which a higher investment risk may be attached than other companies listed on the Stock Exchange. Prospective investors should be aware of the potential risks of investing in such companies and should make the decision to invest only after due and careful consideration.

Given that the companies listed on GEM are generally small and mid-sized companies, there is a risk that securities traded on GEM may be more susceptible to high market volatility than securities traded on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange and no assurance is given that there will be a liquid market in the securities traded on GEM.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this report, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this report.

This report, for which the directors (the "Directors") of Super Strong Holdings Limited (the "Company") collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM of the Stock Exchange (the "GEM Listing Rules") for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief the information contained in this report is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this report misleading.

Super Strong Holdings Limited

Annual Report 2019

CONTENTS

Corporate Information

2

Chairman's Statement

3

Management Discussion and Analysis

4

Biographical Details of Directors and Senior Management

9

Corporate Governance Report

12

Environmental, Social and Governance Report

24

Report of the Directors

35

Independent Auditor's Report

42

Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

46

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

47

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

48

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

49

Notes to the Financial Statements

51

Financial Summary

98

1

Super Strong Holdings Limited

Annual Report 2019

CORPORATE INFORMATION

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Executive Directors

Mr. Kwok Tung Keung (Chairman)

Mr. Ko Chun Hay Kelvin (Chief Executive Officer)

Non-Executive Director

Mr. Woo See Shing

Independent Non-Executive Directors

Mr. So Chi Wai

Ms. Wong Shuk Fong

Mr. Donald William Sneddon

BOARD COMMITTEE

Audit Committee

Ms. Wong Shuk Fong (Chairman)

Mr. So Chi Wai

Mr. Donald William Sneddon

Remuneration Committee

Ms. Wong Shuk Fong (Chairman)

Mr. So Chi Wai

Mr. Kwok Tung Keung

Mr. Donald William Sneddon

Nomination Committee

Mr. Kwok Tung Keung (Chairman)

Ms. Wong Shuk Fong

Mr. Donald William Sneddon

COMPANY SECRETARY

Mr. Ko Chun Hay Kelvin

AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVES

Mr. Kwok Tung Keung

Mr. Ko Chun Hay Kelvin

AUDITOR

Zhonghui Anda CPA Limited

Certified Public Accountants

LEGAL ADVISER

As to Hong Kong Law

S.K. Wong & Co.

Solicitors, Hong Kong

REGISTERED OFFICE

Maples Corporate Services Limited

PO Box 309, Ugland House

Grand Cayman KY1-1104

Cayman Islands

HEAD OFFICE AND PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS IN HONG KONG

Unit D, 3/F., Freder Centre

3 Mok Cheong Street, Tokwawan Kowloon, Hong Kong

PRINCIPAL SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE IN THE CAYMAN ISLANDS

Maples Fund Services (Cayman) Limited

PO Box 1093

Boundary Hall

Cricket Square Grand Cayman KY1-1102

Cayman Islands

BRANCH SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE IN HONG KONG

Union Registrars Limited

Suites 3301-04, 33/F.

Two Chinachem Exchange Square

338 King's Road, North Point

Hong Kong

PRINCIPAL BANKERS

Hang Seng Bank Limited

Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited OCBC Wing Hang Bank Limited

The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited Bank of Communications (Hong Kong) Limited

COMPANY WEBSITE

www.wmcl.com.hk

(information of this website does not form part of this report)

STOCK CODE

08262

2

Super Strong Holdings Limited

Annual Report 2019

CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT

Dear Shareholders,

On behalf of the Board of Directors (the "Board") of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group"), I am delighted to present the annual report of the Group to you.

Apart from a challenging global economic environment, the ongoing trade dispute between US and China and the recent political tension in Hong Kong have fueled further uncertainty in the Hong Kong property market. The Group will keep a close watch on market changes and make appropriate strategic adjustments in tendering projects in order to safeguard our shareholders' fund. For prudence sake, we have given up some projects with relatively thin margin in the past months. Some highly competitive pricing offers attached with lower compliance or quality requirements are common in the market. In fact, some competitors have currently reported operational losses in their latest announcements. Construction business in Hong Kong will continue to be challenging.

In its history of over 30-years , our Group has established strong relationships with customers and our Group's credibility in the industry. We are confident that we could undertake new projects with better margins as pricing competition is not the only factor to be considered. Our Group has been committed to the pursuit of excellence in our timely quality projects.

Our Group will continue to pursue a business strategy plan which involves identifying and taking up projects with reasonable yield while at the same time evaluating and balancing the risks and returns for each potential investment so as to broaden the business scope and to maximize the returns for the shareholders. On 8 August 2019, we have entered into a joint venture agreement with an independent third party, a land owner in Sai Kung, to form a new joint venture company, Grand Paradise Development Limited ("Grand Paradise"), to jointly carry out the business of the development and gardening of land in Sai Kung, New Territories, Hong Kong and the operation of leisure paradise. The issued share capital of Grand Paradise will be owned as to 65% by the Group and 35% by the land owner, respectively and the joint venture company will be accounted for as a subsidiary of the Group. The joint venture could provide an opportunity for the Group to integrate its operations from property construction service to developing land and operating leisure paradise, and to improve the profitability of the Group as well.

We believe that the above activities underscore our commitment to identifying and executing on acquisition and diversification opportunities that, while being value adding as part of our existing one-stop-shop strategy, can be a pathway to unlocking growth prospects in businesses that are complementary to our existing operations.

Looking forward, without compromising a corporate strategy to generate or preserve value over the longer term, we will continue to explore new business and investment opportunities that may generate additional return to the shareholders of our Group through acquisitions or strategic cooperation with business partners.

On behalf of the Group, I would like to take this opportunity to express my sincere gratitude to our shareholders, developers, subcontractors and business partners for their continuous support, and to our management and staff members for their diligence, dedication and contribution to the growth of the Group. We will persist in striving for better results for our Group.

Super Strong Holdings Limited

Kwok Tung Keung

Chairman

Hong Kong, 23 September 2019

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Super Strong Holdings Ltd. published this content on 30 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2019 08:57:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:15aKVIKA BANKI HF. : Announcement regarding GAMMA Capital Management
AQ
05:15aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : ahead of carbon neutral schedule
AQ
05:15aVONOVIA SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
05:15aIKSUDA THERAPEUTICS : Presents First Data on Lead Antibody Drug Conjugate, Demonstrating Effective Tumour Regression
BU
05:14aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : unveils packaging innovations
AQ
05:14aTELFORD HOMES : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Telford Homes
AQ
05:13aOMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAOG : Ooredoo Bags Best Customer Experience Award at CX Week Middle East
PU
05:13aDOYEN INTERNATIONAL : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the Month Ended 30 September 2019
PU
05:13aSHANGHAI JUNSHI BIOSCIENCES : Letter to registered holders - notification letter and request form
PU
05:13aSHANGHAI JUNSHI BIOSCIENCES : Letter to non-registered holders - notification letter and request form
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SEARS HOLDINGS CORP : SEARS : Forever 21 latest retailer to file for bankruptcy
2ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE : ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : EDF to Close French Nuclear Plant Early After Signing Compensa..
3SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED : SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES : Hong Kong's sky-high property prices prove resilie..
4Record U.S. tariff award over Airbus aid could fuel trade tensions
5RIO TINTO LIMITED : RIO TINTO : scraps plans for Canadian iron ore unit sale, floatation - WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group