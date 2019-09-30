Super Strong : Annual Report 2019 2019-09-30

Super Strong Holdings Limited



CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT





Apart from a challenging global economic environment, the ongoing trade dispute between US and China and the recent political tension in Hong Kong have fueled further uncertainty in the Hong Kong property market. The Group will keep a close watch on market changes and make appropriate strategic adjustments in tendering projects in order to safeguard our shareholders' fund. For prudence sake, we have given up some projects with relatively thin margin in the past months. Some highly competitive pricing offers attached with lower compliance or quality requirements are common in the market. In fact, some competitors have currently reported operational losses in their latest announcements. Construction business in Hong Kong will continue to be challenging.

In its history of over 30-years , our Group has established strong relationships with customers and our Group's credibility in the industry. We are confident that we could undertake new projects with better margins as pricing competition is not the only factor to be considered. Our Group has been committed to the pursuit of excellence in our timely quality projects.

Our Group will continue to pursue a business strategy plan which involves identifying and taking up projects with reasonable yield while at the same time evaluating and balancing the risks and returns for each potential investment so as to broaden the business scope and to maximize the returns for the shareholders. On 8 August 2019, we have entered into a joint venture agreement with an independent third party, a land owner in Sai Kung, to form a new joint venture company, Grand Paradise Development Limited ("Grand Paradise"), to jointly carry out the business of the development and gardening of land in Sai Kung, New Territories, Hong Kong and the operation of leisure paradise. The issued share capital of Grand Paradise will be owned as to 65% by the Group and 35% by the land owner, respectively and the joint venture company will be accounted for as a subsidiary of the Group. The joint venture could provide an opportunity for the Group to integrate its operations from property construction service to developing land and operating leisure paradise, and to improve the profitability of the Group as well.

We believe that the above activities underscore our commitment to identifying and executing on acquisition and diversification opportunities that, while being value adding as part of our existing one-stop-shop strategy, can be a pathway to unlocking growth prospects in businesses that are complementary to our existing operations.

Looking forward, without compromising a corporate strategy to generate or preserve value over the longer term, we will continue to explore new business and investment opportunities that may generate additional return to the shareholders of our Group through acquisitions or strategic cooperation with business partners.

On behalf of the Group, I would like to take this opportunity to express my sincere gratitude to our shareholders, developers, subcontractors and business partners for their continuous support, and to our management and staff members for their diligence, dedication and contribution to the growth of the Group. We will persist in striving for better results for our Group.







23 September 2019