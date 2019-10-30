Super Strong : CLARIFICATION AND FURTHER INFORMATION ON (1) DISCLOSEABLE AND CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS - ENTERING INTO OF THE LOAN AGREEMENT AND POSSIBLE ACQUISITION OF INTEREST IN A SUBSIDIARY (2) DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTIONS - ENTERING INTO A JOINT VENTURE AGREEMENT AND ACQUISITION OF LANDS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Super Strong Holdings Limited

宏強控股有限公司

(Incorporated in Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8262)

CLARIFICATION AND FURTHER INFORMATION ON

DISCLOSEABLE AND CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS -

ENTERING INTO OF THE LOAN AGREEMENT

AND

POSSIBLE ACQUISITION OF INTEREST IN A SUBSIDIARY

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTIONS - ENTERING INTO A JOINT VENTURE AGREEMENT

AND

ACQUISITION OF LANDS

Reference is made to the announcement of Super Strong Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 29 October 2019 (the "Announcement") in relation to, among other things, entering into a loan agreement. Capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement. The Company would like to make clarification and to provide further information on the discloseable and connected transactions as follows:

LOAN AGREEMENT

There is a typo error in the Announcement regarding the date of the Loan Agreement. The Company wishes to clarify that the Loan Agreement was signed on 29 October 2019 (after trading hours).

The Company also wishes to supplement that More Wealth was owned as to 40% by Mr. Chan, 40% by Ms. Yuen and 20% by Fast Upward Investment Development Limited which was 100% owned by Mr. Pu Li Wei. To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information, belief and having made all reasonable enquiries, More Wealth and Fast Upward Investment Development Limited and its shareholder was each a third party, independent of and not connected with the Company and its connected persons (as defined in the GEM Listing Rules).

By Order of the Board of

Super Strong Holdings Limited

Ko Chun Hay Kelvin

Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 30 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Kwok Tung Keung and Mr. Ko Chun Hay Kelvin; the non-executive Director is Mr. Woo See Shing; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Donald William Sneddon, Mr. So Chi Wai and Ms. Wong Shuk Fong.

The Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the GEM Listing Rules for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this announcement misleading.

