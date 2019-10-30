Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Super Strong : CLARIFICATION AND FURTHER INFORMATION ON (1) DISCLOSEABLE AND CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS - ENTERING INTO OF THE LOAN AGREEMENT AND POSSIBLE ACQUISITION OF INTEREST IN A SUBSIDIARY (2) DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTIONS - ENTERING INTO A JOINT VENTURE AGREEMENT AND ACQUISITION OF LANDS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/30/2019 | 09:27am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Super Strong Holdings Limited

宏強控股有限公司

(Incorporated in Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8262)

CLARIFICATION AND FURTHER INFORMATION ON

  1. DISCLOSEABLE AND CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS -

ENTERING INTO OF THE LOAN AGREEMENT

AND

POSSIBLE ACQUISITION OF INTEREST IN A SUBSIDIARY

  1. DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTIONS - ENTERING INTO A JOINT VENTURE AGREEMENT

AND

ACQUISITION OF LANDS

Reference is made to the announcement of Super Strong Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 29 October 2019 (the "Announcement") in relation to, among other things, entering into a loan agreement. Capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement. The Company would like to make clarification and to provide further information on the discloseable and connected transactions as follows:

LOAN AGREEMENT

There is a typo error in the Announcement regarding the date of the Loan Agreement. The Company wishes to clarify that the Loan Agreement was signed on 29 October 2019 (after trading hours).

The Company also wishes to supplement that More Wealth was owned as to 40% by Mr. Chan, 40% by Ms. Yuen and 20% by Fast Upward Investment Development Limited which was 100% owned by Mr. Pu Li Wei. To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information, belief and having made all reasonable enquiries, More Wealth and Fast Upward Investment Development Limited and its shareholder was each a third party, independent of and not connected with the Company and its connected persons (as defined in the GEM Listing Rules).

By Order of the Board of

Super Strong Holdings Limited

Ko Chun Hay Kelvin

Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 30 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Kwok Tung Keung and Mr. Ko Chun Hay Kelvin; the non-executive Director is Mr. Woo See Shing; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Donald William Sneddon, Mr. So Chi Wai and Ms. Wong Shuk Fong.

This announcement, for which the Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the GEM Listing Rules for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this announcement misleading.

This announcement will remain on the "Latest Company Announcements" page of the GEM website at www.hkgem.com for at least 7 days from its date of posting and the Company's website at www.wmcl.com.hk.

Disclaimer

Super Strong Holdings Ltd. published this content on 30 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2019 13:26:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:48aCOSCO SHIPPING ENERGY TRANSPORTATION : Implementing rules of the remuneration and appraisal committee of the board
PU
09:48aELI LILLY AND : Terns pharmaceuticals receives fast track designation from fda for tern-101, an fxr agonist for the treatment of nash
AQ
09:48aASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S P A : Generali is the title sponsor of the 2020 Milan Marathon
PU
09:48aFIRST CITIZENS BANCSHARES INC /DE/ : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
09:48aACCIONA : launches global 3D printing center in Dubai
PU
09:48aFUYAO GLASS INDUSTRY : Poll results of the 2019 first extraordinary general meeting
PU
09:47aVOLKSWAGEN : In the transport sector, sustainable biofuels can make an almost instant contribution to decarbonisation. Scania has brought together a group of...
PU
09:47aPIAGGIO GROUP : results at 30 September 2019
PU
09:47aVOLKSWAGEN : ŠKODA AUTO DigiLab Israel Ltd commenced operation at the beginning of 2018 and has since made excellent connections in Tel Aviv's local start-up and tech scene. ...
PU
09:47aMCEWEN : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot in talks over potential $50 billion tie-up
2VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : In the first nine months of the current financial year, the Volkswagen Group cont..
3Major Saudi Arabian non-oil deals since 2016
4AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Cuts 2019 Delivery Target; 3Q Profit Edged Up
5BAYER AG : BAYER : says U.S. glyphosate plaintiffs more than double since July

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group