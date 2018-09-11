Log in
Super Strong : DATE OF BOARD MEETING 2018-09-11

09/11/2018 | 11:22am CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Super Strong Holdings Limited 宏強控股有限公司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 8262)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of director (the "Board") of Super Strong Holdings Limited (the "Company"), hereby announces that a meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on Friday, 21 September 2018 at Unit D, 3/F., Freder Centre, 3 Mok Cheong Street, Tokwawan, Kowloon, Hong Kong for the following purposes:

  • 1. to consider and approve the annual results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended 30 June 2018 ("Annual Results") and approve the draft announcement of the Annual Results to be published on the respective websites of the GEM of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the website of the Company;

  • 2. to consider the declaration and payment of final dividend, if any;

  • 3. to consider the closure of the register of members of the Company, if necessary; and

  • 4. to transact any other business, if any.

By order of the Board

Super Strong Holdings Limited

Kwok Tung Keung

Chairman

Hong Kong, 11 September 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Kwok Tung Keung and Mr. Ko Chun Hay Kelvin; and the non-executive Director is Mr. Woo See Shing; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Donald William Sneddon, Mr. So Chi Wai and Ms. Wong Shuk Fong.

This announcement, for which the Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the GEM of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors of the Company, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief, (i) the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive; and (ii) there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this announcement misleading.

This announcement will remain on the "Latest Company Announcements" page of the GEM website (www.hkgem.com) for at least 7 days from its date of posting and the Company's website atwww.wmcl.com.hk.

Disclaimer

Super Strong Holdings Ltd. published this content on 11 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2018 09:21:06 UTC
