Super Strong : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 30 June 2019 2019-07-02

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) : 30/06/2019 To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Name of Issuer Super Strong Holdings Limited Date Submitted 2 July 2019 I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital 1. Ordinary Shares (1) Stock code : 8262 Description : Ordinary Shares Par value Authorised share No. of ordinary (State capital shares currency) (HK$) Balance at close of preceding month 2,000,000,000 0.01 20,000,000 Increase/(decrease) Nil Nil Balance at close of the month 2,000,000,000 0.01 20,000,000 (2) Stock code : N/A Description : N/A Par value Authorised share No. of ordinary (State capital shares currency) (State currency) Balance at close of preceding month Increase/(decrease) Balance at close of the month

2. Preference Shares Stock code : N/A Description : N/A No. of Par value Authorised share preference (State capital shares currency) (State currency) Balance at close of preceding month Increase/(decrease) Balance at close of the month 3. Other Classes of Shares Stock code : N/A Description : N/A No. of other Par value Authorised share classes of (State capital shares currency) (State currency) Balance at close of preceding month Increase/(decrease) Balance at close of the month Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State HK$20,000,000 currency) :

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital No. of ordinary shares No of preference No. of other (1) (2) shares classes of shares Balance at close of preceding month 800,000,000 N/A N/A N/A Increase/ (decrease) during the month Nil N/A N/A N/A Balance at close of the month 800,000,000 N/A N/A N/A III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer) Particulars of No. of new shares of No. of new shares of share option issuer issued during issuer which may be scheme the month pursuant issued pursuant including EGM Movement during the month thereto thereto as at close of approval date the month (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable Granted Exercised Cancelled Lapsed 1. The Share Option Scheme adopted on 9 March 2016 Date of grant: 29 November 2017 Exercise price HK$0.371 per share Ordinary shares Nil Nil Nil Nil Nil 16,300,000 (Note 1) 2. The Share Option Scheme adopted on 9 March 2016 Date of grant: 3 December 2018 Exercise price HK$0.307 per share Ordinary shares Nil Nil Nil Nil Nil 19,800,000 (Note 1) 3.N/A ( / / ) shares (Note 1)

Total A. (Ordinary shares) Nil (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency) Nil

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed No. of new No. of new shares of shares of issuer issuer which issued may be during the issued Nominal value month pursuant Currency at close of Exercised Nominal value pursuant thereto as at Description of warrants of nominal preceding during the at close of the thereto close of the (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) value month month month month 1. N/A ( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 2.N/A ( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3.N/A ( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4.N/A ( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) ( / / ) ( / / ) ( / / ) Total B. (Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A

