Super Strong : PROXY FORM 2018-09-29

Super Strong Holdings Limited 宏 強 控 股 有 限 公 司
(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 8262)
PROXY FORM
Form of proxy for use by shareholders at the annual general meeting (the ''Meeting'') to be convened at the conference room of Unit D, 3/F, Freder Centre, 3 Mok Cheong Street, Tokwawan, Kowloon, Hong Kong on Thursday, 1 November 2018 at 10:00 a.m.
I/We, (Note 1)
of
being the registered holder(s) of
(Note 2) shares of HK$0.01 eachin the share capital of Super Strong Holdings Limited (the ''Company''), HEREBY APPOINT the Chairman of the Meeting, or of
as my/our proxy (Note 3) to act for me/us and on my/our behalf at the Meeting (or at any adjournment thereof) of the Company to be held at the conference room of Unit D, 3/F, Freder Centre, 3 Mok Cheong Street, Tokwawan, Kowloon, Hong Kong on Thursday, 1 November 2018 at 10 : 00 a.m. (or any adjournment thereof) to vote for me/us and in my/our name(s) in respect of the resolutions set out in the notice convening the Meeting as in such manner indicated below, or, if no such indication is given, as my/our proxy thinks fit.
Please make a mark in the appropriate boxes to indicate how your vote(s) to be cast (Note 4):
For (Note 4)
Against (Note 4)Ordinary Resolutions
To re-elect Mr. So Chi Wai as an independent non-executive Director;
4.
To re-appoint the Company's auditors and to authorise the Board to fix their remuneration.
(A)To grant an unconditional mandate to the Directors to issue and allot additional shares not exceeding 20% of the issued Shares of the Company as at date of passing this resolution.
(B) To grant an unconditional mandate to the Directors to repurchase the shares of the Company not exceeding 10% of the issued Shares of the Company as at date of passing this resolution.
(C) To extend the mandate granted under resolution no. 5(A) by including the number of shares repurchased by the Company pursuant to resolution no. 5(B).
Dated: (Note 5)
Signature: (Note 6)
Notes:
-
1. Full name(s) and address(es) are to be inserted in BLOCK CAPITALS. The name of all joint holders should be stated.
-
2. Please insert the number of shares registered in your name(s) to which the proxy relates. If no number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all those shares in the Company registered in your name(s).
-
3. If any proxy other than the Chairman of the Meeting is preferred, strike out the words ''the Chairman of the Meeting, or'' herein inserted and insert the name and address of the proxy desired in the space provided. ANY ALTERATION MADE TO THIS FORM OF PROXY MUST BE INITIALLED BY THE PERSON(S) WHO SIGN(S) IT.
-
4. IMPORTANT: IF YOU WISH TO VOTE FOR A RESOLUTION, TICK (✓) IN THE BOX MARKED ''FOR'' ALONGSIDE THE RELEVANT RESOLUTION. IF YOU WISH TO VOTE AGAINST A RESOLUTION, TICK (✓) IN THE BOX MARKED ''AGAINST'' ALONGSIDE THE RELEVANT RESOLUTION. Failure to tick either box will entitle your proxy to cast your votes at his discretion. Your proxy will also be entitled to vote at his discretion on any resolution properly put to the meeting other than that referred to in the notice convening the meeting.
-
5. In order to be valid, this form of proxy, together with the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed or a notarially certified copy thereof, must be lodged with the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Union Registrars Limited, at Suites 3301-04, 33/F., Two Chinachem Exchange Square, 338 King's Road, North Point, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the Meeting or any adjournment thereof.
-
6. This form of proxy must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorised in writing or, in case of a corporation, must be either under its common seal or under the hand of an officer or attorney or other person duly authorised.
-
7. In the case of joint holders, the vote of the senior who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, will be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of the other joint holders, and for this purpose seniority will be determined by the order in which the names stand in the register of members in respect of the joint holding.
-
8. The proxy need not be a member of the Company but must attend the meeting in person to represent you.
-
9. Completion and deposit of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the meeting if you so wish.