SuperSonic Imagine : Will Present Its New Aixplorer MACH 30 Ultrasound and Its New Breast Imaging Solutions at the SIFEM Conference

SuperSonic Imagine (Euronext: SSI, FR0010526814, PEA-PME eligible)
(Paris:SSI), a company that specialises in ultrasound medical imaging
(echography), will present the breast imaging solutions available on its
new Aixplorer MACH 30 ultrasound machine during the annual conference of
the French Society for Women’s Imaging (SIFEM) held from 13th to 15h
June 2019 in Lille. This year, the theme of the conference is: ‘Imaging
useful for clinicians: present and future’.
Since its creation, SuperSonic Imagine has enjoyed an excellent
reputation for diagnosing breast lesions, especially in dense breast
tissues. Furthermore, the benefits of ShearWave elastography (SWE) are
discussed in over 135 peer-reviewed publications with two major
multi-centre studies, one in the United States & Europe1
(1,600 patients) and one in China2 (1,021 patients). ‘The
SIFEM conference is an opportunity for SuperSonic Imagine to present its
ultrasound solution focused on breast imaging using the Aixplorer MACH
30. It provides unparalleled performance and innovations like SWE PLUS
and improved image quality in B-mode with SonicPure, a smart ultrasound
signal processing system’, explains Yves Tenaglia, the SuperSonic
Imagine director and vice-president for Europe, the Middle East, and
Africa.
The Aixplorer MACH 30 pushes the limits of breast ultrasound imaging
with its innovative modes such as ShearWave elastography PLUS which
improves the characterisation of lesions and helps reducing the number
of biopsies performed.
The Aixplorer MACH 30 ultrasound platform, equipped with the latest
generation of SWE™ PLUS, offers a cutting-edge solution for breast
imaging with increased speed and acquisition depth. SWE PLUS, available
in both 2D and 3D3, strengthens diagnostic
performances of conventional ultrasonography by improving the
characterisation and specificity exams of breast lesions. It also helps
clinicians visualise and assess tissue stiffness in real time using a
reliable, quantitative, and reproducible method. This criterion has
become an important parameter for the diagnostic of breast lesions and
the assessment the breast cancer grade.
This new information helps improve the ability to identify whether a
lesion is malignant or benign. It offers greater diagnostic precision,
thus considerably reducing the number of false positives and unnecessary
biopsies.
Other innovative imaging modes developed by SuperSonic Imagine help
improve the diagnostic efficacy of breast exams and increase the comfort
level of radiologists and patients alike. The quality of B-mode with
SonicPure is optimised and offers better penetration and contrast
resolution. This is particularly helpful for adapting to different
morphologies, especially dense breasts. For imaging the
micro-vascularisation of lesions, the Angio PL.U.S. mode offers
unparalleled sensitivity and resolution, TriVu (Mode-B + SWE +
Color+) is the unique new three-part mode combining three pieces of
diagnostic information in a single exam. Finally, the Needle
PL.U.S4 mode provides doctors with increased
reliability of interventions with ultrasound-guided biopsies. Applying
it helps to simultaneously visualise anatomical structures, reinforce
biopsy needles signal and to predict their trajectory in real time with
a high level of accuracy.
In order to better take the doctor's comfort into account, SuperSonic
Imagine is creating an innovative SonicPad™ touchpad for
ultrasonography with a new ergonomic design to help improve user
experience.
About SuperSonic Imagine
SuperSonic Imagine is a medical technology company (medtech) specialised
in ultrasound imaging. The company designs, produces, and markets an
ultrasound system using UltraFast™, an exclusive technology that has
given rise to new imaging modes. These modes now set the standards in
non-invasive care for characterising diseases of the breast, liver and
prostate. The first innovative UltraFast™ mode is ShearWaveTM
elastography (SWE™) which helps doctors visualise and analyse the
hardness of tissues instantaneously. This information is critical for
diagnosing many conditions. Over 600 publications have confirmed the
benefits of this technology to date. The Aixplorer® MACH 30 ultrasound
platform, the most recent addition to the Aixplorer product range,
introduces the next generation of UltraFast™ imaging, optimising all
these innovative imaging modes: ShearWave PLUS, Doppler UltraFast, Angio
PL.U.S, and TriVu. With more than 2,300 ultrasound systems installed
worldwide, SuperSonic Imagine has a presence in more than 80 countries
and its main markets are China, the United States, and France. In 2018,
the company generated a turnover of €24.6 million. SuperSonic Imagine is
listed on Euronext (ticker symbol: SSI).
