SuperSonic Imagine : Will Present Its New Ultrasound Platform, the Aixplorer MACH 30, at the French Radiology Days (JFR) from 12 to 15 October in Paris

SuperSonic Imagine (Euronext: SSI FR0010526814) (Paris:SSI), a company specialised in ultrasound medical imaging, will for the first time present its new Aixplorer MACH 30 ultrasound platform, at the JFR to be held in Paris from October 12th to 15th.

The Congress, which this year is on the theme “The Right Imaging: for Targeted and Personalised Treatment”, is a francophone event bringing together imaging professionals to learn about technical evolutions and how they apply to everyday practice.

SuperSonic Imagine has organised sessions during the JFR to present the Aixplorer MACH 30 in the form of workshops and demonstrations. Jacques Souquet, Scientific and Technical Director at SuperSonic Imagine, along with Professor Carlo Martinoli, a radiologist in Genoa in Italy and Doctor Christophe Tourasse, who works in Lyon, will present a workshop. The workshop theme will be Aixplorer Mach 30: the new UltraFast platform for ultrasound innovation on two indications, breast and musculoskeletal. It will be held on Saturday 13 October from 12:30 to 13:30, Room 251.

Also, at the Ultrasound Village, Professor Jean-Michel Correas will show the benefits of the Aixplorer MACH 30 in a demonstration of the Renal Doppler ultrasound on Saturday October 13th at 9.45am and the endocrinologist Doctor Monpeyssen will demonstrate on the thyroid nodules on Sunday October 14th at 11.15am.

“We are very happy to be here at the JFR to present our new Aixplorer MACH 30 platform which combines effectiveness through its performance with UltraFast™ and ease of use with its intuitive SonicPad® keypad. Our aim was to make the ultrasound scanner simpler to use by optimising the capture and quality of images in terms of speed and performance, as well as the comfort of use,” explains Jacques Souquet, Co-Founder and Director of Innovation at SuperSonic Imagine.

“The technological gamble has paid off! The Aixplorer MACH 30 adds a new dimension to ultrasound medical imaging available to radiologists. The market is very receptive to the arrival of the Aixplorer MACH 30. Early presentations made in France and worldwide have confirmed the suitability of the Aixplorer MACH 30’s new functions for the needs of radiologists,” concludes Michèle Lesieur, CEO of SuperSonic Imagine.

Aixplorer MACH 30 gives a new dimension to ultrasound imaging

SuperSonic Imagine is making a technological breakthrough with its new Aixplorer MACH 30 ultrasound scanner. It is introducing a new generation of UltraFast™ imaging which helps to optimise all modes of imaging so as to give better diagnostic performance while offering exceptional image quality on all conventional imaging modes thanks to preserved purity of the ultrasound signal.

The greater performance, elegant and functional design, and streamlined user experience of the Aixplorer Mach 30 are sure to win over users around the world. It includes the SonicPad® touchpad, a trailblazing enhancement in the world of ultrasound systems, designed to simplify the user experience. The SonicPad® improves the radiologist’s workflow by reducing 70% of the user’s movements, 20% of the time for the test and muscular fatigue.

Themed sessions during the JFR

Workshop: “Aixplorer MACH® 30: the new ultra-fast platform for ultrasound innovation. Breast and musculoskeletal workshops. ”

Speakers: Jacques Souquet, Co-Founder and Director Innovation at SuperSonic Imagine, Professor Carlo Martinoli, Radiologist in Genoa in Italy, Doctor Christophe Tourasse, Radiologist in Lyon.

Date: Saturday 13 October

Time: 12:30 to 13:30

Place: room 251.

Flash demonstrations: Doppler ultrasound

Speaker: Professor Correas

Date: Saturday 13 October

Time: 9:45

Place: Ultrasound Village

Flash demonstrations: Thyroid nodules

Speaker: Doctor Monpeyssen

Date: Sunday 14 October

Time: 11:15

Place: Ultrasound Village

Model demonstrations will take place throughout the whole JFR period at SuperSonic Imagine’s booth (#217, level 2) and at the Ultrasound Village.

About SuperSonic Imagine

SuperSonic Imagine specializes in ultrasound medical imaging. The company manufactures the flagship Aixplorer® series of products, which feature the company’s exclusive UltraFast™ technology. UltraFast™ has given rise to new imaging modes that set the standards of care for non-invasive characterization of breast, liver and prostate diseases. The first groundbreaking UltraFast™ mode developed is ShearWave® Elastography (SWE™), which enables doctors to view and instantly analyze tissue stiffness, a vitally important factor in the diagnosis of many conditions. To date, more than 600 published articles have validated the diagnostic value its technologies.

The most recent addition to the Aixplorer range is the Aixplorer MACH 30® ultrasound platform that introduces the next generation of UltraFast™ imaging, which optimizes the system’s innovative imaging modes: ShearWave PLUS, Doppler UltraFast™, Angio PL.U.S, TriVu …

The company has more than 2,000 ultrasound systems installed in over 80 countries, its main growth markets are China, the United States and the European Union (France). The company generated a turnover of €24.7 million in 2017, representing annual growth of 11%. SuperSonic Imagine is listed on Euronext (symbol: SSI).

