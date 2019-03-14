SuperSonic Imagine : announces its 2018 results

Regulatory News:
SuperSonic Imagine (Paris:SSI) (Euronext: SSI, FR0010526814, PEA-PME
eligible), the highly-innovative ultrasound company, today announces its
annual results for the year to December 31, 2018.
Michèle Lesieur, CEO of SuperSonic Imagine’s comments: “2018
was a transitional year for Supersonic Imagine, with the introduction of
the second generation of our platform and the launch of Aixplorer MACH
30 at the end of the year. The marketing ramp up of this product took
longer than anticipated and was therefore unable to generate the growth
and profit we had been expecting in 2018. To ensure a stable core
operating result and EBITDA, we reduced all our operating expenses apart
from Sales and Marketing costs, which remained at the same level in
order not to jeopardize our 2019 growth. The excellent feedback received
for our new product by the medical community bodes well for strong sales
growth this year, enabling us to maintain our target of breaking even in
terms of EBITDA in 2019.”
In thousands of euros, audited
2018
2017
Change (%)
Sales
24,290
24,695
-2%
Other revenue
338
-
-
Total revenue
24,628
24,695
-
Cost of sales
(13,530)
(13,608)
-1%
Gross margin
11,098
11,088
-
Gross margin on sales1
10,760
11,088
-3%
Gross margin on sales (%)2
44.3%
44.9%
-0.6 pp
Operating expenses
(20,713)
(20,968)
-1%
EBITDA
(6,470)
(6,611)
+2%
Core operating result
(9,615)
(9,880)
+3%
Operating results
(11,290)
(9,880)
-14%
Financial result
(1,944)
(2,405)
+19%
Net profit/loss
(13,294)
(12,247)
-9%
1 Gross margin on sales = Sales – Cost of sales
2 Gross
margin on sales (%) = Gross margin on sales / Sales x 100
2018: stable revenues in a complex international context
SuperSonic Imagine recorded revenues of €24.628 million in 2018, stable
as compared to 2017. At constant currency, revenue was up 2% at €25.165
million.
Product sales were down -5% (-3% at constant currency) at €20.653
million, reflecting the transitional phase between the 2 generations of
products. Indeed, and as already announced, the industrial ramping up of
Aixplorer MACH 30 took longer than anticipated and had a substantial
impact on the third quarter, with some clients preferring to wait for
the new generation. Nevertheless, the momentum observed during the final
quarter of the year confirms all the potential of our latest platform.
Service sales continued to increase and reached €3.637 million,
giving growth of +27% (+29% at constant currency), accounting for 15% of
total sales in 2018 versus 12% in 2017 and 10% in 2016. This growth is
the result of a regular increase in the installed base of Aixplorer
systems.
At constant currency, China recorded further strong annual growth with
sales up +36% to €10.157 million, the United States saw a return to
growth (+4%) with sales of €3.323 million while France recorded a
decline in sales by 41% to €3.013 million. These results in France were
due on the one hand to a contraction of the French ultrasound market in
the radiology segment since the start of 2018 and on the other hand to
delays in the marketing of Aixplorer MACH 30, which had an impact from
the second quarter of 2018 onwards.
From a regional perspective, at constant currency Asia grew by 18%, the
Americas were stable (+1%) and the EMEA zone fell by 16%.
As of December 31st, 2018, the number of SuperSonic Imagine
systems deployed worldwide exceeded 2,300, thus representing an increase
of more than 20% of its installed base. This solid growth in our
installed base will enable our service sales to continue growing.
Furthermore, the arrival of Aixplorer MACH 30 will also enable us to
renew part of this installed base.
Stable gross margin on sales
Other than affecting the revenue growth the delayed launch of the Mach
30 platform also shifted the planned gross margin improvement from the
significantly reduced cost of the new platform into 2019. The
gross margin on sales was thus stable, at 44.3% in 2018 versus 44.9%
in 2017, with an improvement in the gross margin on system sales and a
deterioration in the gross margin on service sales, essentially due to
the increase in provisions on inventories of spare parts.
Slight improvement in the core operating result and EBITDA
As of December 31st, 2018, the core operating result improved
by €0.3 million to -€9.6 million (versus -€9.9 million in 2017). The
weight of the loss on sales was stable, at -39.0% in 2018 vs. -40.0% in
2017.
Thanks to good cost control, operating expenses decreased by €0.3
million to €20.7 million in 2018 (vs. €21.0 million in 2017).
There was a significant 14% reduction in Research & Development costs,
to €8.4 million in 2018 from €9.8 million in 2017. This considerable
decrease was the result of the end of the development on the new
Aixplorer MACH 30 platform. Nevertheless, the Group is maintaining its
R&D investments by devoting a sizeable portion of its sales (34.3%) to
this activity.
General and Administrative costs were also significantly down,
decreasing by 15% to €5.9 million, while Sales & Marketing costs were
stable at €11.7 million.
All in all, EBITDA3 improved by +2%, with the loss decreasing
by €0.1 million to -€6.5 million in 2018 from -€6.6 million in 2017.
3 2017 EBITDA corresponds to the current operating income,
i.e. -€9.9 million, minus taxes of -€724 thousands and amortization and
provisions of -€2.5 million. 2017 EBITDA was thus -€6.6 million.
Improvement in the financial result and decrease in the net result
The financial result improved by €0.5 million, to -€1.9 million in 2018
from -€2.4 million in 2017. This improvement was due to:
-
a €0.1 million reduction in financial interest, including:
-
+€0.9 million essentially corresponding to the early repayment of
the Norgine loan in the first half of 2017, with no impact on 2018;
-
-€0.8 million primarily associated with the Kréos loan.
-
a €0.4 million improvement in the foreign exchange result.
Once non-recurring operational elements associated with net attorney
fees within the framework of the Verasonics litigation of €1.7 million
and the financial result are taken into account, SuperSonic Imagine
recorded a net loss of -€13.3 million in 2018 (versus -€12.2 million in
2017).
Cash position of €8.6 million at December 31, 2018
As of December 31st, 2018, the Company had a cash position of
€8.6 million (vs. €19.0 million at December 31, 2017), giving net cash
burn of €10.4 million, which broke down as follows:
-
-€10.0 million cash burn associated with operating activities in 2018
(vs. -€4.6 million in 2017). This €5.4 million change in cash burn
principally came from the deterioration in the net loss, for €1.0
million, and from Working Capital Requirements, for €4.5 million.
-
-€4.6 million cash burn associated with investment activities in 2018
(vs. -€8.0 million in 2017). The reduction in cash burn was €3.4
million, resulting from the decrease in R&D investments.
-
+€4.2m of cash from financing activities in 2018 (vs. €18.9m in 2017).
-
No impact on the cash position resulting from currency fluctuations
(vs. -€0.5 million in 2017).
2019 outlook
With the launch of the new platform whose cost base has been
significantly reduced, the company confirms its innovative and
disruptive approach to medical imaging by offering unique clinical
benefits to both patients and clinicians. Clinicians now have a product
with high clinical added value, as evidenced by the first positive
reactions following the launch of its commercialization.
After investing heavily in R&D from 2015 to 2018, the company intends to
strengthen and optimize its commercial structure to capture growth in a
market that is now larger than before. Indeed, SuperSonic Imagine has a
wider range of products that are better adapted to each of its key
markets. The company is thus resolutely confident about the dynamism of
its sales and confirms that it aims to achieve break-even EBITDA in
2019, as well as a sharp reduction in its cash consumption.
2018 EBITDA correspond to the current operating income, i.e. -€9.6
million, minus taxes of -€581 thousands, amortization and provisions of
-€2.6 million. 2018 EBITDA was thus -€6.5 million.
About SuperSonic Imagine
SuperSonic Imagine is a medical technology company (Medtech) specialized
in ultrasound imaging. The company designs, develops and markets an
ultrasound platform whose exclusive ultrafast technology (UltraFast™)
has given rise to new imaging methods, which have now become standards
in the non-invasive care path for the characterization of breast, liver
or prostate diseases. The first innovative mode UltraFast™ is ShearWave®
elastography (SWE™), which allows doctors to instantly visualize and
analyze tissue hardness, which is critical information for the diagnosis
of many pathologies. To date, more than 600 publications have validated
the benefits of its technologies. The latest addition to the Aixplorer®
range, Aixplorer MACH® 30 introduces a new generation of imaging
UltraFast™ allowing the optimization of all innovative imaging modes:
ShearWave PLUS, UltraFast Doppler, Angio PL.U.S, TriVu. With more than
2,300 ultrasound platforms installed worldwide, SuperSonic Imagine is
present in more than 80 countries and its main markets are China, the
United States and France. In 2018, the company generated revenues of
€24.6 million. SuperSonic Imagine is a company listed on Euronext
(symbol: SSI).
For more information, visit www.supersonicimagine.fr.
