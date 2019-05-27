SuperSonic Imagine : to Showcase Its New Generation Ultrasound System, Aixplorer MACH 30, at the EUROSON 2019

Regulatory News:
SuperSonic Imagine (Paris:SSI) (Euronext: SSI, FR0010526814), a company
specializing in ultrasound medical imaging, will for the first time
present Aixplorer MACH® 30 at the 31st Congress of the EFSUMB
(European Federation of Societies for Ultrasound in Medicine and
Biology) which will take place from 30 May to 1 June in Granada, Spain.
Every year, the EUROSON congress offers physicians from all specialties
the opportunity to discuss and obtain information on current trends in
ultrasound as well as on the regulations relating to ultrasound
applications.
“The EUROSON congress is a European event dedicated to ultrasound
imaging. During the congress, practitioners can talk about their
ultrasound practices and the latest technological developments. With
exceptional image quality and increasingly innovative imaging modes,
Aixplorer MACH 30 brings a new dimension to ultrasound,” said Yves
Tenaglia, SuperSonic Imagine’s Director and Vice President for Europe,
Middle East and Africa.
Aixplorer MACH 30 pushes the boundaries of ultrasound
The latest technological innovation by SuperSonic Imagine, Aixplorer
MACH 30 changes the paradigm of ultrasound practice. The next
generation of UltraFast™ imaging optimizes all innovative imaging
modes (UltraFast™ Doppler, Angio PL.U.S. - PLanewave UltraSensitive™
imaging and TriVu) and offers exceptional image quality to provide
enhanced diagnostic performance.
The new generation of ShearWave™ Elastography developed by SuperSonic
Imagine
ShearWave™ PLUS makes it possible to view and measure tissue
stiffness on a color map in real time, and offers significant
improvements in acquisition speed, size of the elastography acquisition
as well as examination depth.
The SonicPad™ touchpad, an unprecedented concept in the
ultrasound sector, is designed to streamline the user’s experience. The SonicPad
improves the radiologist's workflow by reducing the user’s movement by
77% and the examination time by 32%.
The enhanced performance, functional design and streamlined user
experience of Aixplorer MACH 30 appeal to users worldwide.
Live demonstrations with Aixplorer MACH® 30 will be held throughout the
congress on SuperSonic Imagine’s booth (no. 10).
Learn more about Aixplorer MACH 30 at Aixplorer-MACH.com
About SuperSonic Imagine
SuperSonic Imagine specializes in ultrasound medical imaging. The
company manufactures the flagship Aixplorer® series of
products, which feature the exclusive UltraFast™ technology. UltraFast
has given rise to new imaging modes that set the standards of care for
non-invasive characterization of breast, liver and prostate diseases.
The first groundbreaking UltraFast™ mode developed is ShearWave™
Elastography (SWE), which enables doctors to view and instantly analyze
tissue stiffness, a vitally important factor in the diagnosis of many
conditions. To date, more than 600 published articles have validated the
diagnostic value its technologies. The most recent addition to the
Aixplorer range is the Aixplorer MACH 30 ultrasound platform that
introduces the next generation of UltraFast imaging, which optimizes the
system’s innovative imaging modes: ShearWave PLUS, Doppler UltraFast™,
Angio PL.U.S. and TriVu. The company has more than 2,300 ultrasound
systems installed in over 80 countries. Its main growth markets are
China, the United States and the European Union (France). The company
generated a turnover of €24.6 million in 2018. SuperSonic Imagine is
listed on Euronext (symbol: SSI).
Find out more at www.supersonicimagine.com.
