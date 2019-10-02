Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Superb Summit International : RESIGNATION OF COMPANY SECRETARY AND AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2019 | 05:54am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SUPERB SUMMIT INTERNATIONAL GROUP LIMITED

奇峰國際集團有限公司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 01228)

RESIGNATION OF COMPANY SECRETARY AND

AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE

The board (the "Board") of directors of Superb Summit International Group Limited (the "Company") announces that Mr. Lau Chun Pong ("Mr. Lau") has tendered his resignation as company secretary and authorised representative of the Company with effect from 2 October 2019 due to his personal commitments which require more of his time.

Mr. Lau has also resigned as an authorised representative of the Company (the "Authorised Representative") under Rule 3.05 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the

  • Listing Rules") and Part 16 of the Companies Ordinance (Cap. 622) on the same date.

Mr. Lau confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and there are no circumstances that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company in relation to his resignation.

The Company is looking for a suitable candidate to fill the vacancy of Company Secretary as soon as practicable and further announcement will be made by the Company upon fulfillment of those requirements under Rule 3.28 of the Listing Rules.

- 1 -

The Board would like to express its sincere gratitude to Mr. Lau for his valuable contribution to the Company.

By order of the Board

Superb Summit International Group Limited

Yang Jilin

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 2 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Yang Jilin, Mr. Wang Wanyao and Mr. Wang Xinsheng, and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Li Qunsheng, Mr. Yuan Jun and Mr. Wang Ming.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Superb Summit International Group Ltd. published this content on 02 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2019 09:53:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:06aCASSAVA SMARTECH ZIMBABWE : EcoCash Approaches High Court
AQ
06:05aPANTHEON RESOURCES : Appointment of Non-Executive Director #
PU
06:05aANCOM BHD : Immediate Announcement on Shares Buy Back
PU
06:05aLIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : Finland Acquires Hög Agency
PU
06:05aSHOUGANG CONCORD GRAND : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the Month Ended 30 September 2019 (180KB, PDF)
PU
06:05aMANULIFE US REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Trustee-Manager/ Responsible Person - Disclosure Of Interest - Trustee-Manager / Responsible Person
PU
06:05aXAI OCTAGON FLOATING RATE & ALTERNATIVE INCOME TERM TRUST : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:05aANVIA HOLDINGS CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:05aSUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:05aATMOS ENERGY CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1VISA, MASTERCARD RECONSIDER BACKING FACEBOOK'S LIBRA: WSJ
2ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Huawei phones lose access to install Google's apps - Bloomberg
3SOFTBANK CORP : SOFTBANK : Fitch downgrades WeWork after aborted IPO leaves financing hole
4WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
5Surprise drop in U.S. crude stocks lifts oil prices

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group