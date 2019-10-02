Superb Summit International : RESIGNATION OF COMPANY SECRETARY AND AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SUPERB SUMMIT INTERNATIONAL GROUP LIMITED

奇峰國際集團有限公司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 01228)

RESIGNATION OF COMPANY SECRETARY AND

AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE

The board (the "Board") of directors of Superb Summit International Group Limited (the "Company") announces that Mr. Lau Chun Pong ("Mr. Lau") has tendered his resignation as company secretary and authorised representative of the Company with effect from 2 October 2019 due to his personal commitments which require more of his time.

Mr. Lau has also resigned as an authorised representative of the Company (the "Authorised Representative") under Rule 3.05 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the

Listing Rules ") and Part 16 of the Companies Ordinance (Cap. 622) on the same date.

Mr. Lau confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and there are no circumstances that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company in relation to his resignation.

The Company is looking for a suitable candidate to fill the vacancy of Company Secretary as soon as practicable and further announcement will be made by the Company upon fulfillment of those requirements under Rule 3.28 of the Listing Rules.