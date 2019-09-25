Superb Summit International : RESIGNATIONS OF DIRECTOR AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SUPERB SUMMIT INTERNATIONAL GROUP LIMITED

奇峰國際集團有限公司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 01228)

RESIGNATIONS OF DIRECTOR AND

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

The board (the "Board") of directors of Superb Summit International Group Limited (the "Company") announces that Mr. JING Bin ("Mr. Jing") has tendered his resignation as the executive director and chief executive officer of the Company in order to pursue his other business engagements with effect from 25 September 2019.

Mr. Jing confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and that there are no matters which need to be brought to the attention of holders of the securities of the Company or The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited in relation to his resignation.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its sincere gratitude to Mr. JING for his significant and valuable contributions made to the Company during his term of office.

