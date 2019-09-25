Superb Summit International : RESIGNATIONS OF DIRECTOR AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
SUPERB SUMMIT INTERNATIONAL GROUP LIMITED
奇峰國際集團有限公司
(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 01228)
RESIGNATIONS OF DIRECTOR AND
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
The board (the "Board") of directors of Superb Summit International Group Limited (the "Company") announces that Mr. JING Bin ("Mr. Jing") has tendered his resignation as the executive director and chief executive officer of the Company in order to pursue his other business engagements with effect from 25 September 2019.
Mr. Jing confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and that there are no matters which need to be brought to the attention of holders of the securities of the Company or The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited in relation to his resignation.
The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its sincere gratitude to Mr. JING for his significant and valuable contributions made to the Company during his term of office.
By order of the Board
Superb Summit International Group Limited
Yang Jilin
Executive Director
Hong Kong, 25 September 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Yang Jilin, Mr. Wang Wanyao and Mr. Wang Xinsheng, and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Li Qunsheng, Mr. Yuan Jun and Mr. Wang Ming