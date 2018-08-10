Superbly Crafted Homes at Audie Murphy Ranch Built by the Nation’s Finest Homebuilders

MENIFEE, Calif., Aug. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The good life in Menifee is waiting at the master-planned community of Audie Murphy Ranch, where seven beautiful neighborhoods are currently selling, offering extraordinary opportunities for home. Each single-family address is distinguished by exceptional craftsmanship from the highest caliber of builders in the nation, including Meritage Homes, Brookfield Residential, D.R. Horton, Woodside Homes, Richmond American Homes, and William Lyon Homes. The outstanding reputations of these renowned homebuilders inspire confidence in potential buyers who can rest assured that every residence is skillfully designed and constructed with the greatest attention to detail. The Audie Murphy Ranch setting complements these superb home collections with a setting that is just as thoughtfully planned and expertly executed. Residents enjoy incredible resort-style amenities, sprawling parks, nearby shopping and dining, plus well-rated schools that include a new on-site elementary school opening this fall.



Audie Murphy Ranch introduces new one and two story home designs by acclaimed homebuilders. These new neighborhoods offer spacious home designs with stunning mountain vista views, situated near winding trails that lead to a natural salt creek.





“The caliber of builders behind the neighborhoods at Audie Murphy Ranch is an enormous part of what makes our community so irresistible to buyers. These homes are not just beautiful, they’re crafted with a level of care that truly sets them apart,” said Mercedes Meserve, Vice President of Marketing for Brookfield Residential Southern California. “Tour the neighborhoods’ model homes soon to experience these remarkable collections for yourself.”

To learn more, visit Audie Murphy Ranch today or for immediate details, go to www.AudieMurphyRanch.com.



Audie Murphy Ranch is now selling an array of stunning single-family detached homes, priced from the high $300,000s to the high $400,000s.

Kingston by Meritage Homes features elegant one- and two-story designs ranging from approximately 1,990 to 2,912 square feet with three to six bedrooms, up to three and one-half baths, versatile flex spaces, upper-level lofts per plan, covered patios, and two to three-car garages.

Savannah by Brookfield Residential presents spacious one- and two-story floorplans that extend from approximately 2,718 to 3,492 square feet. Interiors are highlighted by three to six bedrooms, two to four baths, outdoor rooms, and three-car garages. All homes include Connected Home Technology that allows control of lights, front door locks and thermostats from smart phones and tablets.



Tribute by D.R. Horton offers light-filled one- and two-story home designs, which include a multi-generational floorplan with a separate entrance. Living spaces span from approximately 2,474 to 3,172 square feet with four to five bedrooms, three to four baths, lofts or dens per plan, a convenient downstairs master bedroom, and two to three-car garages.

Last chance to own at Province by Brookfield Residential, a spectacular residential collection set in a dramatic gated setting. Large one- and two-story floorplans range from approximately 2,949 to 3,488 square feet with open-concept interiors, three to six bedrooms, up to four one-half baths, Great Rooms with volume ceilings, and two-car garages with super storage.



Dakota by Woodside Homes offers lovely one- and two-story designs ranging from approximately 2,164 to 2,849 square feet with three to five bedrooms, two and one-half to three and one-half baths, and up to three-bay tandem garages. Every home includes a solar package, while select designs can be customized with a game room, home management area and more.

The Ridge by Richmond American Homes features expansive one- and two-story homes ranging from approximately 2,480 to 3,500 square feet with three to six bedrooms, including a first-floor bedroom suite; two and one-half to four and one-half baths; a convenient flex room or study; three-car garages; and outdoor spaces.

Willow Tree by William Lyon Homes presents inviting one- and two-story floorplans spanning from approximately 2,260 to 2,744 square feet. Open living areas offer three to four bedrooms, including a first-floor bedroom; two and one-half to three baths; an upstairs bonus room; and two-car garages.



The master-planned community of Audie Murphy Ranch is set amidst 1,100 rolling acres of homes, parks and timeless beauty with convenience to local hotspots, including the Menifee Countryside Market. Framed by magnificent trees and century-old rock formations, the rugged silhouettes of the San Jacinto and San Bernardino mountains provide a majestic backdrop to this special destination. Developed by Brookfield Residential, the master-planned community provides a variety of new home neighborhoods for classic family living. Bordering an ecological preserve, Salt Creek is in the center of Audie Murphy Ranch, while miles of meandering trails and paseos link residents to community amenities.

An impressive array of recreational opportunities at Ranch House, The Plunge, Spirit Park, Sports Park, and Silver Star Park are available exclusively to residents all year long. Onsite amenities include an expansive recreation center, multiple swimming pools, tot lots, sports fields, lighted tennis courts, basketball courts, walking trails, playgrounds and much more.

Set near I-15 and I-215, residents appreciate that attractions and business centers in San Diego, Orange County, Riverside and San Bernardino are within convenient reach.

School-aged residents enjoy a quality education within the Menifee Union School District, including Herk Bouris Elementary School, Taawila Elementary (opening this fall), Menifee Valley Middle School and Paloma Valley High School.

To visit Audie Murphy Ranch, exit the I-15 at Railroad Canyon Rd and travel east. From the 215 Freeway, exit Newport Rd and travel west. Follow the signs to individual neighborhoods.

For more information, visit www.audiemurphyranch.com.

Prices effective date of publication.

CONTACT: Meagan Taylor – MeaganT@HayesMartin.com

(949)417-1799

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/74b268ff-9878-4488-9ef2-4776f83c5476