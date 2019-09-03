Superette Ottawa Exceeds $7 Million in Sales in Just Five Months of Operations

Toronto, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Superette Inc. (the “Company”) is thrilled to announce the Superette store in Ottawa has exceeded $7 million in sales within the first five months of operation. Located at 1306 Wellington Street West in Ottawa’s Wellington West neighborhood, the store has been offering an immersive cannabis buying experience since April 1, 2019.

“At Superette, our vision is to create a better retail experience that encourages organic discovery of cannabis products in a fun and simple way, and to build a community through service and authentic connection. Being able to share that with Ottawa is an amazing feeling,” said Mimi Lam, CEO of Superette Inc. “This is truly an incredible milestone and validates Superette in Wellington West as one of the most productive stores in the country.”

Ottawa Store Highlights

Processed over 128,300 transactions between April 1 and August 31

Continuously generated robust month-over-month revenue growth and positive Adjusted EBITDA(1) since April

Partnered with the Public Health Agency of Canada to host an initial educational event about safe cannabis consumption

Recycled over 20,000 units of cannabis packages

Donated over 680 food cans to the Ottawa Food Bank

To date, Superette has experienced significant customer engagement and brand awareness in Canada and across North America. The Company’s strategic focus is to build a portfolio of high-quality retail stores in priority markets as well as to establish product partnerships that extend the Superette experience beyond the store walls.



About Superette Inc.

Superette is a Canadian cannabis retail brand that creates unforgettable and immersive cannabis retail experiences. The Company currently has one operating concept store, licensed by Pure Alpha Holdings Ltd. in Ottawa, Canada. For more information, visit Superette’s website at www.superetteshop.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

