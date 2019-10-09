Log in
Superfly and Two Bit Circus Launch Music and Tech Event Series: SuperBit

10/09/2019 | 05:01am EDT

Limited Run Series Showcases New, Music-Focused Immersive Experiences

Superfly and Two Bit Circus, the year-old location-based entertainment phenom based in Los Angeles, are working together to launch an immersive music event series, titled SuperBit. The series will be held at Two Bit Circus, a unique Micro-Amusement Park with 38,000 square feet of cutting edge VR/AR experiences combined with classic carnival entertainment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191009005126/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

(Graphic: Business Wire)

SuperBit explores what the future of music and tech can hold. The event is modeled after Two Bit Circus’ popular Beta Nights, where a curated group of third party developers and creators showcase, test, and get feedback on new projects. SuperBit invites the creative music-tech community to gather and experience new paradigms for fans to engage with music and for artists to share their stories.

“The opportunity for creativity in music and tech is unprecedented,” said Rick Farman, co-founder of Superfly. “We think Two Bit Circus is the ideal collaborator to highlight some of the most innovative experiences in this space.”

Superfly, famous for its world-renowned music festivals, is shaping the future of shared experiences, investing in companies it sees pushing the industry forward and developing new forms of IP in the entertainment sector.

“We’re big fans of social experiences and excited to explore what the future of shared music looks like,” said Brent Bushnell, CEO and Roustabout of Two Bit Circus. “Superfly brings so much creativity, talent, and experience to the table. We couldn’t dive into immersive music with a better partner.”

The SuperBit event series kicks off on November 7th. Billed as a Music-Focused Beta Night, the event launches with projects from LSTN, Techstars Music, RedPill VR, X.X.T. with Wet the Hippo, and more.

Event hosts include:

Steve Milton & Brett Volker of Listen
Tom Windish & Sam Hunt of Paradigm
Liz Heller of memBrain
Corey McGuire of Winston House
Bob Moczydlowsky of Techstars Music
Matthew Davis of [namethemachine]
Josh Levine of Rebel Radio

Artists & Creators can submit here: https://twobitcircus.com/superbitsubmit/

RSVP to attend here: https://twobitcircus.com/superbitrsvp/

About Superfly

Superfly is on a mission to shape how the world plays and connects through shared experience. Founded in 1996, Superfly's expertise is bringing people together at the intersection of culture and commerce through iconic live experiences like Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, Outside Lands, Clusterfest, and Grandoozy as well as for some of the most recognized brands in the world. Superfly's creative and strategic offering helps brands like Citi, Intel and Google establish and raise their profile and navigate the cultural marketing landscape through programming, design, digital, social and experiential platforms. Superfly is headquartered in New York, with offices in Chicago and San Francisco. Learn more at http://superf.ly/, and follow on Twitter @Superfly, Facebook www.facebook.com/superfly and Instagram @superflypresents.

About Two Bit Circus

Based in Los Angeles, Two Bit Circus is a community of entertainment and engineering enthusiasts who combine a love of technology with [mad] invention in pursuit of the future of fun. The company is opening the world’s first chain of micro-amusement parks. These one-acre sized entertainment complexes fuse the latest interactive technology with the wonder and spectacle of classic circus and carnival. The parks are a platform to showcase best-in-class interactive entertainment from all over the world, and are filled with unexpected social experiences that bring people together elbow-to-elbow to play, eat, drink, and generally experience life at highest resolution.

Architected for maximum social impact, Two Bit Circus supports a parallel 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, Two Bit Circus Foundation. Its mission is to cultivate the next generation of inventors, advance environmental stewardship, and spur community engagement by providing schools and youth of all means with access to hands-on STEAM learning, modern maker tools, and upcycled materials.

For more information, visit www.twobitcircus.com or follow @TwoBitCircus and #TwoBitCircus.


© Business Wire 2019
