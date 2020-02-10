Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Superfoods Market 2020-2024 | Increasing Export of Superfoods to Boost Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/10/2020 | 03:01pm EST

Technavio has been monitoring the superfoods market and it is poised to grow by USD 244.68 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 17% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200210005654/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global superfoods market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global superfoods market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

An increasing export of superfoods has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, high threat from substitutes might hamper the market growth. Request a free sample report

Superfoods Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Product

  • Superfruits
  • Superseeds and supergrains
  • Edible seaweed
  • Others

Geographic segmentation

  • North America
  • APAC
  • Europe
  • South America
  • MEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40975

Superfoods Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our superfoods market report covers the following areas:

  • Superfoods Market Size
  • Superfoods Market Trends
  • Superfoods Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies numerous health benefits of superfoods as one of the prime reasons driving the superfoods market growth during the next few years.

Superfoods Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the superfoods market, including some of the vendors such as Archer-Daniels-Midland Co., Creative Nature Ltd., Del Monte Pacific Ltd., General Mills Inc., Healthy Truth, Natures Superfoods LLP, Navitas LLC, Rhythm Superfoods LLC, Sunfood and Superlife Co. Pte. Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the superfoods market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Superfoods Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist superfoods market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the superfoods market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the superfoods market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of superfoods market vendors

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:59pGlobal Wheat Supplies Have Room to Grow
DJ
03:56pDATALOGICS : announces the release of Forms Extension for the Adobe PDF Library, which adds significant capabilities to PDF form functionality for users
BU
03:55pJerritt Canyon Canada Ltd. Announces Filing of Early Warning Report Related to Acquisition of Units of Stratabound Minerals Corp.
NE
03:55pSTRATABOUND MINERALS : Jerritt Canyon Canada Ltd. Announces Filing of Early Warning Report Related to Acquisition of Units of Stratabound Minerals Corp.
EQ
03:54pNUZEE, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:53pESSA BANCORP : Form 10-Q
PU
03:52pNEWPORT EXPLORATION : Announces First Quarterly $0.01 Cash Dividend
AQ
03:52pSHAREHOLDER ALERT :   Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Sasol Limited of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – SSL
GL
03:51pLIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES : EnerCom Dallas 2020 Energy Investment Conference Set to Welcome Hundreds of Energy Industry Executives to Texas
PR
03:50pSologenic Offers New Bounty Program to Launch XRP Validators
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NMC Health gets preliminary offers, says co-chair's stake under legal review
2EXCLUSIVE: Top lithium miner seeks to monitor water scarcity in parched Chile salt flat
3Oil drops to 13-month low on weak Chinese demand, traders eye OPEC+ cuts
4FIH MOBILE LIMITED : Apple's main iPhone maker Foxconn to resume some Chinese production - source
5NIO LIMITED : NIO Inc. Provides January 2020 Delivery Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group